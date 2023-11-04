Drive Chart
|
|
|CSTCAR
|ODU
|
|
|291.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|207.0
|
|
|153.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|158.6
|
|
|444.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|365.6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|151/224
|1919
|10
|6
|
J. Guest
|J. Guest
|18/25
|417
|4
|1
|
E. Vasko
|E. Vasko
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|
K. Duplessis
|K. Duplessis
|1/2
|-7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bennett
|B. Bennett
|72
|344
|4
|21
|
C. Beasley
|C. Beasley
|44
|173
|1
|21
|
M. Balthazar
|M. Balthazar
|32
|161
|2
|34
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|10
|155
|1
|77
|
R. White
|R. White
|44
|131
|1
|14
|
E. Vasko
|E. Vasko
|9
|82
|0
|41
|
J. Simpkins
|J. Simpkins
|10
|72
|1
|22
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|53
|48
|1
|12
|
J. Guest
|J. Guest
|7
|46
|1
|33
|
J. Kuykendall
|J. Kuykendall
|3
|33
|0
|34
|
S. Pinckney
|S. Pinckney
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Lloyd
|D. Lloyd
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney
|S. Pinckney
|41
|613
|4
|52
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|38
|528
|3
|59
|
J. Tucker
|J. Tucker
|13
|280
|2
|51
|
K. Karr
|K. Karr
|15
|198
|3
|32
|
K. Duplessis
|K. Duplessis
|11
|167
|1
|64
|
B. Bennett
|B. Bennett
|14
|151
|0
|63
|
C. Beasley
|C. Beasley
|10
|113
|0
|26
|
T. Mobley
|T. Mobley
|6
|71
|0
|26
|
R. White
|R. White
|5
|42
|0
|15
|
G. Hooper Price
|G. Hooper Price
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
M. Balthazar
|M. Balthazar
|7
|36
|0
|12
|
C. Rhone
|C. Rhone
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|6
|32
|0
|12
|
D. Coleman
|D. Coleman
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
D. Fountain
|D. Fountain
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Vasko
|E. Vasko
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brown
|T. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Eubanks
|C. Eubanks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Bruce
|S. Bruce
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Fletcher
|T. Fletcher
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Isbell
|C. Isbell
|0-0
|0
|3
|
J. Killen
|J. Killen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Lusk
|K. Lusk
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Pinckney
|D. Pinckney
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Gray
|L. Gray
|7/12
|0
|17/17
|0
|
K. Hensley
|K. Hensley
|6/8
|0
|12/12
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wilson
|G. Wilson
|94/160
|1303
|10
|5
|
J. Shields
|J. Shields
|25/47
|353
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Calloway
|K. Calloway
|58
|523
|4
|75
|
K. Wicks
|K. Wicks
|80
|435
|4
|36
|
D. Roche
|D. Roche
|30
|181
|0
|37
|
O. Sanni
|O. Sanni
|21
|70
|0
|11
|
J. Shields
|J. Shields
|22
|53
|1
|66
|
G. Wilson
|G. Wilson
|71
|36
|1
|25
|
A. Granger
|A. Granger
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Sims
|T. Sims
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|14
|338
|1
|78
|
R. Murphy
|R. Murphy
|15
|302
|2
|61
|
J. Harvey
|J. Harvey
|12
|290
|2
|68
|
I. Paige
|I. Paige
|25
|220
|0
|25
|
D. Dutton
|D. Dutton
|5
|148
|3
|58
|
A. Granger
|A. Granger
|9
|143
|1
|40
|
K. Wicks
|K. Wicks
|10
|72
|1
|12
|
J. Bly
|J. Bly
|11
|45
|1
|19
|
K. Calloway
|K. Calloway
|7
|44
|1
|13
|
O. Sanni
|O. Sanni
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
D. Roche
|D. Roche
|4
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Butler
|J. Butler
|4
|10
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Asbury II
|S. Asbury II
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Green
|E. Green
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Knight
|M. Knight
|0-0
|0
|1
|
L. James
|L. James
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Reason
|R. Reason
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez
|E. Sanchez
|9/11
|0
|23/23
|0
|
O. Rigby
|O. Rigby
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD