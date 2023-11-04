away team background logo
C. Carolina 5-3 -----
Old Dominion 4-4 -----
Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Norfolk, VA
 291.3 AVG PASS YDS 207.0
153.5 AVG RUSH YDS 158.6
444.8 AVG TOTAL YDS 365.6
C. Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. McCall 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 1919 10 6 148.8
G. McCall 151/224 1919 10 6
J. Guest 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.0% 417 4 1 256.9
J. Guest 18/25 417 4 1
E. Vasko 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 1 0 0 54.2
E. Vasko 1/2 1 0 0
K. Duplessis 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% -7 0 0 20.6
K. Duplessis 1/2 -7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Bennett 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 344 4
B. Bennett 72 344 4 21
C. Beasley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 173 1
C. Beasley 44 173 1 21
M. Balthazar 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 161 2
M. Balthazar 32 161 2 34
J. Brown 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 155 1
J. Brown 10 155 1 77
R. White 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 131 1
R. White 44 131 1 14
E. Vasko 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 82 0
E. Vasko 9 82 0 41
J. Simpkins 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 72 1
J. Simpkins 10 72 1 22
G. McCall 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 48 1
G. McCall 53 48 1 12
J. Guest 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 46 1
J. Guest 7 46 1 33
J. Kuykendall 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
J. Kuykendall 3 33 0 34
S. Pinckney 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Pinckney 1 7 0 7
D. Lloyd 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Lloyd 2 6 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Pinckney 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 613 4
S. Pinckney 41 613 4 52
J. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 528 3
J. Brown 38 528 3 59
J. Tucker 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 280 2
J. Tucker 13 280 2 51
K. Karr 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 198 3
K. Karr 15 198 3 32
K. Duplessis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 167 1
K. Duplessis 11 167 1 64
B. Bennett 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 151 0
B. Bennett 14 151 0 63
C. Beasley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 113 0
C. Beasley 10 113 0 26
T. Mobley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
T. Mobley 6 71 0 26
R. White 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
R. White 5 42 0 15
G. Hooper Price 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
G. Hooper Price 1 40 0 40
M. Balthazar 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 36 0
M. Balthazar 7 36 0 12
C. Rhone 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
C. Rhone 1 33 0 33
M. Alaimo 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 32 0
M. Alaimo 6 32 0 12
D. Coleman 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 1
D. Coleman 1 27 1 27
D. Fountain 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Fountain 1 6 0 6
E. Vasko 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
E. Vasko 1 -7 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brown 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 1
C. Eubanks 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Eubanks 0-0 0 1
S. Bruce 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Bruce 0-0 0 1
T. Fletcher 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Fletcher 0-0 0 2
C. Isbell 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Isbell 0-0 0 3
J. Killen 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Killen 0-0 0 1
K. Lusk 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Lusk 0-0 0 2
D. Pinckney 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Pinckney 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Gray 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 17/17
L. Gray 7/12 0 17/17 0
K. Hensley 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 12/12
K. Hensley 6/8 0 12/12 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Wilson 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 1303 10 5 141.5
G. Wilson 94/160 1303 10 5
J. Shields 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 353 2 3 117.6
J. Shields 25/47 353 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Calloway 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 523 4
K. Calloway 58 523 4 75
K. Wicks 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 435 4
K. Wicks 80 435 4 36
D. Roche 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 181 0
D. Roche 30 181 0 37
O. Sanni 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 70 0
O. Sanni 21 70 0 11
J. Shields 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 53 1
J. Shields 22 53 1 66
G. Wilson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 36 1
G. Wilson 71 36 1 25
A. Granger 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
A. Granger 1 15 0 15
T. Sims 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Sims 2 5 0 3
K. Williams 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Williams 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Williams 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 338 1
K. Williams 14 338 1 78
R. Murphy 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 302 2
R. Murphy 15 302 2 61
J. Harvey 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 290 2
J. Harvey 12 290 2 68
I. Paige 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 220 0
I. Paige 25 220 0 25
D. Dutton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 148 3
D. Dutton 5 148 3 58
A. Granger 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 143 1
A. Granger 9 143 1 40
K. Wicks 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 72 1
K. Wicks 10 72 1 12
J. Bly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 45 1
J. Bly 11 45 1 19
K. Calloway 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 1
K. Calloway 7 44 1 13
O. Sanni 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
O. Sanni 3 25 0 13
D. Roche 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
D. Roche 4 15 0 11
J. Butler 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
J. Butler 4 10 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Asbury II 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Asbury II 0-0 0 1
E. Green 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Green 0-0 0 1
M. Knight 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Knight 0-0 0 1
L. James 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. James 0-0 0 1
R. Reason 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Reason 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sanchez 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/11 23/23
E. Sanchez 9/11 0 23/23 0
O. Rigby 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
O. Rigby 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
