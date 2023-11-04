Drive Chart
|
|
|GAS
|TXSTSM
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|320.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|269.4
|
|
|128.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|202.8
|
|
|449.4
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|472.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin
|D. Brin
|239/361
|2456
|17
|12
|
J. French
|J. French
|11/12
|83
|0
|1
|
O. Arnold
|O. Arnold
|1/1
|26
|1
|0
|
D. Cobb
|D. Cobb
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White
|J. White
|106
|591
|6
|45
|
O. Arnold
|O. Arnold
|50
|330
|3
|39
|
D. Mbadinga
|D. Mbadinga
|15
|48
|1
|12
|
J. French
|J. French
|10
|39
|0
|18
|
D. Cobb
|D. Cobb
|3
|30
|0
|15
|
K. Hood
|K. Hood
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Dixon II
|T. Dixon II
|5
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Gibbs
|T. Gibbs
|7
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Dorsey
|K. Dorsey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Brin
|D. Brin
|41
|-58
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hood
|K. Hood
|65
|665
|4
|43
|
D. Burgess Jr.
|D. Burgess Jr.
|50
|546
|4
|68
|
D. Cobb
|D. Cobb
|23
|321
|1
|76
|
A. Queeley
|A. Queeley
|22
|222
|3
|18
|
J. Mcafee
|J. Mcafee
|21
|166
|1
|25
|
K. Upshaw
|K. Upshaw
|13
|143
|2
|27
|
J. Thompson
|J. Thompson
|2
|84
|0
|43
|
J. Barden
|J. Barden
|9
|82
|0
|23
|
M. Sanders Jr.
|M. Sanders Jr.
|4
|66
|1
|30
|
O. Arnold
|O. Arnold
|8
|66
|0
|21
|
J. White
|J. White
|13
|46
|1
|8
|
J. Dallas
|J. Dallas
|4
|40
|0
|15
|
D. Buchannon
|D. Buchannon
|4
|31
|0
|10
|
K. Dorsey
|K. Dorsey
|5
|31
|0
|11
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|3
|25
|0
|16
|
E. Lester Jr.
|E. Lester Jr.
|2
|22
|1
|21
|
E. Walton
|E. Walton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Dirrim
|E. Dirrim
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Mbadinga
|D. Mbadinga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Bartholomew
|S. Bartholomew
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Hickman
|D. Hickman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Denton
|J. Denton
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Stampley II
|M. Stampley II
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Watson-Trent
|M. Watson-Trent
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz
|M. Lantz
|15/19
|0
|31/31
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley
|T. Finley
|177/260
|2104
|15
|5
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|4/7
|51
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Mahdi
|I. Mahdi
|118
|854
|8
|65
|
D. Davenport
|D. Davenport
|55
|232
|1
|22
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|19
|177
|4
|31
|
J. Jeter
|J. Jeter
|28
|125
|4
|22
|
D. Good
|D. Good
|11
|105
|0
|24
|
C. Hill
|C. Hill
|31
|98
|0
|13
|
T. Finley
|T. Finley
|43
|50
|3
|24
|
J. Hobert
|J. Hobert
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
K. Wilson
|K. Wilson
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hobert
|J. Hobert
|51
|663
|6
|83
|
A. Hawkins
|A. Hawkins
|35
|452
|2
|43
|
K. Wilson
|K. Wilson
|38
|444
|4
|77
|
D. Donley
|D. Donley
|11
|169
|1
|42
|
I. Mahdi
|I. Mahdi
|11
|116
|1
|28
|
S. Shaw Jr.
|S. Shaw Jr.
|11
|95
|0
|14
|
D. Davenport
|D. Davenport
|7
|62
|1
|27
|
K. Fox
|K. Fox
|3
|30
|0
|21
|
C. Hill
|C. Hill
|4
|28
|0
|8
|
B. Corrales
|B. Corrales
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
L. Anderson
|L. Anderson
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Lyons
|T. Lyons
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
C. Dawn Jr.
|C. Dawn Jr.
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Ortega-Jones
|J. Ortega-Jones
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Jeter
|J. Jeter
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ford-Dement
|K. Ford-Dement
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Holton
|S. Holton
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Holloway
|B. Holloway
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Spears
|T. Spears
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley
|M. Shipley
|10/10
|0
|33/33
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD