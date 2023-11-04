away team background logo
1234T
Ga. Southern 6-2 -----
Texas St. 5-3 -----
Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium San Marcos, TX
 320.6 AVG PASS YDS 269.4
128.8 AVG RUSH YDS 202.8
449.4 AVG TOTAL YDS 472.1
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Brin 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.2% 2456 17 12 132.2
D. Brin 239/361 2456 17 12
J. French 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
91.7% 83 0 1 133.1
J. French 11/12 83 0 1
O. Arnold 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 26 1 0 648.4
O. Arnold 1/1 26 1 0
D. Cobb 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Cobb 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. White 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 591 6
J. White 106 591 6 45
O. Arnold 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 330 3
O. Arnold 50 330 3 39
D. Mbadinga 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 48 1
D. Mbadinga 15 48 1 12
J. French 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 39 0
J. French 10 39 0 18
D. Cobb 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
D. Cobb 3 30 0 15
K. Hood 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Hood 2 21 0 16
A. Smith 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
A. Smith 1 18 0 18
T. Dixon II 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
T. Dixon II 5 12 0 12
T. Gibbs 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
T. Gibbs 7 11 0 7
K. Dorsey 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Dorsey 1 0 0 0
D. Brin 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 -58 1
D. Brin 41 -58 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hood 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 665 4
K. Hood 65 665 4 43
D. Burgess Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 546 4
D. Burgess Jr. 50 546 4 68
D. Cobb 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 321 1
D. Cobb 23 321 1 76
A. Queeley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 222 3
A. Queeley 22 222 3 18
J. Mcafee 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 166 1
J. Mcafee 21 166 1 25
K. Upshaw 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 143 2
K. Upshaw 13 143 2 27
J. Thompson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 84 0
J. Thompson 2 84 0 43
J. Barden 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 82 0
J. Barden 9 82 0 23
M. Sanders Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 1
M. Sanders Jr. 4 66 1 30
O. Arnold 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 66 0
O. Arnold 8 66 0 21
J. White 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 46 1
J. White 13 46 1 8
J. Dallas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
J. Dallas 4 40 0 15
D. Buchannon 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
D. Buchannon 4 31 0 10
K. Dorsey 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
K. Dorsey 5 31 0 11
B. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
B. Johnson 3 25 0 16
E. Lester Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
E. Lester Jr. 2 22 1 21
E. Walton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
E. Walton 1 7 0 7
E. Dirrim 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
E. Dirrim 1 2 0 2
D. Mbadinga 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Mbadinga 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Davis 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Davis 0-0 0 1
S. Bartholomew 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Bartholomew 0-0 0 1
D. Hickman 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hickman 0-0 0 1
J. Denton 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Denton 0-0 0 1
K. Jackson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Jackson 0-0 0 1
T. Smith 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Smith 0-0 0 2
M. Stampley II 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Stampley II 0-0 0 1
M. Watson-Trent 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Watson-Trent 0-0 0 2
C. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Williams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/19 31/31
M. Lantz 15/19 0 31/31 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Finley 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 2104 15 5 151.2
T. Finley 177/260 2104 15 5
M. Hornsby 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 51 0 1 89.8
M. Hornsby 4/7 51 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Mahdi 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 854 8
I. Mahdi 118 854 8 65
D. Davenport 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 232 1
D. Davenport 55 232 1 22
M. Hornsby 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 177 4
M. Hornsby 19 177 4 31
J. Jeter 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 125 4
J. Jeter 28 125 4 22
D. Good 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 105 0
D. Good 11 105 0 24
C. Hill 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 98 0
C. Hill 31 98 0 13
T. Finley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 50 3
T. Finley 43 50 3 24
J. Hobert 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hobert 1 -1 0 0
K. Wilson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Wilson 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hobert 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 663 6
J. Hobert 51 663 6 83
A. Hawkins 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 452 2
A. Hawkins 35 452 2 43
K. Wilson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 444 4
K. Wilson 38 444 4 77
D. Donley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 169 1
D. Donley 11 169 1 42
I. Mahdi 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 116 1
I. Mahdi 11 116 1 28
S. Shaw Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 95 0
S. Shaw Jr. 11 95 0 14
D. Davenport 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 1
D. Davenport 7 62 1 27
K. Fox 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
K. Fox 3 30 0 21
C. Hill 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
C. Hill 4 28 0 8
B. Corrales 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
B. Corrales 1 26 0 26
L. Anderson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
L. Anderson 1 21 0 21
T. Lyons 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
T. Lyons 3 15 0 7
C. Dawn Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Dawn Jr. 1 13 0 13
J. Ortega-Jones 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Ortega-Jones 2 10 0 6
J. Jeter 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Jeter 1 9 0 9
M. Hornsby 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Hornsby 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Ford-Dement 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Ford-Dement 0-0 0 1
S. Holton 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Holton 0-0 0 1
B. Holloway 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Holloway 0-0 0 1
T. Spears 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Spears 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/10 33/33
M. Shipley 10/10 0 33/33 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
