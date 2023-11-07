away team background logo
Drive Chart
OHIO
BUFF

Key Players
S. Bangura 5 RB
78 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 4 ReYds, REC
C. Ogbonna 10 QB
10 PaYds, 47 RuYds, RuTD
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:55
G.Spetic extra point is good.
OHIO
2 Pass
63 Rush
29 YDS
5:05 POS
+1 YD
2ND & Goal BUFF 1
2:04
S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal BUFF 2
2:48
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1.
+3 YD
3RD & Goal BUFF 5
3:30
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
+4 YD
2ND & Goal BUFF 9
4:14
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 5.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 13
5:05
K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 13. Catch made by S.Bangura at BUF 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
+10 YD
3RD & 4 BUFF 23
5:41
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 13.
+4 YD
2ND & 8 BUFF 27
6:25
K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by M.Cross at BUF 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 23.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 29
7:00
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
BUFF
2 Pass
3 Rush
8 YDS
1:52 POS
-4 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 33
7:12
C.Snyder rushed to BUF 29 for -4 yards. C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-K.Thompson at BUF 29. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 1:55
G.Spetic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
10
Touchdown 1:55
S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
29
yds
5:05
pos
19
10
Field Goal 8:52
G.Spetic 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
9
plays
66
yds
4:38
pos
13
10
Point After TD 13:30
A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 13:30
C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI End Zone for 2 yards. C.Ogbonna for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
4:16
pos
10
9
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:46
G.Spetic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 2:46
S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 2 yards. S.Bangura for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
38
yds
3:52
pos
9
3
Field Goal 8:48
G.Spetic 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
13
plays
68
yds
6:12
pos
3
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 6:24
A.McNulty 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
10
plays
81
yds
5:51
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 13
Rushing 7 7
Passing 7 5
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-10 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 242 264
Total Plays 49 53
Avg Gain 4.9 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 121 115
Rush Attempts 28 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 2.9
Yards Passing 121 149
Comp. - Att. 14-21 11-13
Yards Per Pass 4.5 10.0
Penalties - Yards 4-17 1-10
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-45.7 2-37.0
Return Yards 5 0
Punts - Returns 1-5 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ohio 6-3 00101020
Buffalo 3-6 030710
UB Stadium Buffalo, NY
 121 PASS YDS 149
121 RUSH YDS 115
242 TOTAL YDS 264
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 121 0 0 115.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 1656 10 5 132.7
K. Rourke 14/21 121 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Bangura  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 78 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 486 4
S. Bangura 17 78 2 25
O. Allison  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 347 1
O. Allison 4 42 0 29
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 195 2
K. Rourke 7 1 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Walton  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 241 2
T. Walton 6 6 62 0 17
M. Cross  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 417 4
M. Cross 8 5 44 0 12
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Rourke 1 1 16 0 16
W. Kacmarek  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 186 2
W. Kacmarek 2 2 11 0 6
S. Bangura  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 133 1
S. Bangura 2 1 4 0 4
T. Foster  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 138 0
T. Foster 1 0 0 0 0
S. Wiglusz  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 519 3
S. Wiglusz 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gorman  11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Gorman 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Spetic  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/16 21/22
G. Spetic 2/2 29 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wilson  43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
J. Wilson 3 45.7 1 52
J. Wheatley  24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 52.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
J. Wheatley 1 52.0 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Wilburn  3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
K. Wilburn 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 2.2 22 0
T. Walton 1 5.0 5 0
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Snyder  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 139 0 0 188.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 1683 13 9 108.8
C. Snyder 9/11 139 0 0
C. Ogbonna  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 38 1 2 50.0
C. Ogbonna 2/2 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Cook Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 469 5
R. Cook Jr. 16 48 0 19
C. Ogbonna  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 74 1
C. Ogbonna 12 47 1 10
J. Barksdale  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 207 2
J. Barksdale 6 18 0 9
C. Snyder  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 76 1
C. Snyder 5 2 0 8
M. Washington Jr.  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 320 2
M. Washington Jr. 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Curry  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 204 1
B. Curry 4 4 66 0 48
D. Harding Jr.  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 310 3
D. Harding Jr. 2 1 52 0 52
N. McMillan  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 153 1
N. McMillan 2 2 15 0 10
R. Cook Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 195 1
R. Cook Jr. 2 2 10 0 6
C. Harrity  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 266 3
C. Harrity 1 1 3 0 3
M. Johnson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 322 4
M. Johnson 2 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Wolo  90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Wolo 1-0 1.0 0
M. Michel  6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Michel 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty  16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/15 24/24
A. McNulty 1/2 41 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Venneri  94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 0 0
A. Venneri 2 37.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 48 0
R. Cook Jr. 2 1.5 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:20 OHIO 14 2:12 3 2 Punt
1:46 OHIO 15 4:31 8 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:24 OHIO 25 1:03 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 26 6:12 13 63 FG
6:38 BUFF 38 3:52 7 38 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 OHIO 25 4:38 9 66 FG
7:00 BUFF 29 5:05 8 29 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 25 7:25 13 61 Downs
5:23 BUFF 32 3:37 6 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 BUFF 6 5:51 10 71 FG
5:21 BUFF 35 5:21 11 28 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:48 BUFF 6 2:10 3 5 Punt
2:46 BUFF 25 4:16 8 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:52 BUFF 21 1:52 4 8 Fumble

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 29 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:55 - 4th) G.Spetic extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 1
(2:04 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 2
(2:48 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 5
(3:30 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 9
(4:14 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 5.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 13
(5:05 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 13. Catch made by S.Bangura at BUF 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 23
(5:41 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 13.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 27
(6:25 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by M.Cross at BUF 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 23.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 29
(7:00 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Fumble (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33
(7:12 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 29 for -4 yards. C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-K.Thompson at BUF 29. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 27
(7:25 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 33.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BUFF 27
(8:11 - 4th) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 27.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 21
(8:48 - 4th) C.Ogbonna pass complete to BUF 21. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 27.
Kickoff
(8:52 - 4th) A.Kasee kicks 42 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF 23. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at BUF 21.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 66 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - OHIO 15
(9:00 - 4th) G.Spetic 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIO 9
(9:07 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 10
(9:52 - 4th) K.Rourke rushed to BUF 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
-2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 8
(10:33 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to BUF 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 10.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19
(11:15 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to BUF 8 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 8.
+16 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 35
(11:59 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by T.Walton at BUF 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 19.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(12:26 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to BUF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 35.
+29 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 32
(13:00 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to BUF 39 for 29 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 39.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(13:30 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 32.
Kickoff
(13:30 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 77 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:30 - 4th) A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
Penalty
(13:30 - 4th) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 2
(13:36 - 4th) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI End Zone for 2 yards. C.Ogbonna for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 1
(14:15 - 4th) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 2.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 2
(14:33 - 4th) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 1.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 5
(15:00 - 4th) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 2.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 12
(0:47 - 3rd) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 5.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 16
(1:22 - 3rd) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 12.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23
(2:00 - 3rd) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
+52 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(2:46 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by D.Harding at BUF 25. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 23.
Kickoff
(2:46 - 3rd) A.Kasee kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 38 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:46 - 3rd) G.Spetic extra point is good.
+2 YD
4 & Goal - OHIO 2
(2:54 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 2 yards. S.Bangura for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIO 2
(3:42 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 6
(4:13 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to BUF 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 10
(4:57 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 6.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 27
(5:37 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by T.Walton at BUF 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 10.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 33
(6:07 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by T.Walton at BUF 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38
(6:38 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 38. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at BUF 38. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BUF 33.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - BUFF 11
(6:48 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 32 yards to BUF 43 Center-E.Davis. T.Walton returned punt from the BUF 43. Tackled by BUF at BUF 38.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 6
(7:31 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 6. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 11.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 7
(8:06 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 6.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 6
(8:44 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 7.
Kickoff
(8:48 - 3rd) A.Kasee kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF 1. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at BUF 6.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 63 yards, 6:12 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - OHIO 19
(8:53 - 3rd) G.Spetic 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
Sack
3 & Goal - OHIO 3
(9:36 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at BUF 11 for -8 yards (M.Michel)
No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 3
(9:44 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 4
(10:20 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 3.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 8
(11:04 - 3rd) K.Rourke scrambles to BUF 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 4.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14
(11:48 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 14. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at BUF 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 8.
+14 YD
3 & 14 - OHIO 28
(12:30 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 28. Catch made by T.Walton at BUF 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 14.
No Gain
2 & 14 - OHIO 28
(12:36 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 29
(13:14 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 28.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 24
(13:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-T.Foster False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38
(13:55 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 24.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(14:23 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by M.Cross at BUF 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 38.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 26
(14:48 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 49 for 25 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 26
(14:55 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 56 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI 9. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at OHI 26.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 28 yards, 5:21 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 13 - BUFF 45
(0:02 - 2nd) A.McNulty 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
Sack
3 & 4 - BUFF 28
(0:33 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at OHI 37 for -9 yards (K.Gorman)
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 33
(0:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 33. Catch made by N.McMillan at OHI 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34
(1:42 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 33.
+10 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 44
(2:04 - 2nd) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 34.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 45
(2:24 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 44.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 47
(3:03 - 2nd) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 45.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(3:56 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 47.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 37
(4:09 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 37. Catch made by N.McMillan at BUF 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 47.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 38
(4:44 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35
(5:21 - 2nd) J.Barksdale rushed to BUF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 38.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 29
(5:35 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 36 yards to BUF 35 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIO 29
(5:44 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 29
(5:48 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(6:24 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 29.
Kickoff
(6:24 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 71 yards, 5:51 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BUFF 31
(6:36 - 2nd) A.McNulty 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - BUFF 27
(7:17 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 23.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - BUFF 30
(7:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 30. Catch made by C.Harrity at OHI 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 27.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - BUFF 33
(8:33 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 30.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 28
(9:08 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 23. PENALTY on BUF-D.Harding Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+8 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 36
(9:42 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 28.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43
(10:32 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 36.
+48 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 9
(11:00 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 9. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 9. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 43.
-4 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 13
(11:44 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 9.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 6
(12:15 - 2nd) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 13.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 45
(12:32 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 49 yards to BUF 6 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 43
(13:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 45.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 41
(13:55 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 41
(14:01 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 29
(14:24 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 41.
+8 YD
2 & 14 - OHIO 21
(15:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 21. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 29.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 20
(0:31 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 21.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(0:31 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-K.Danneker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 16
(1:10 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 25. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 15
(1:46 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 16.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - BUFF 43
(1:56 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 42 yards to OHI 15 Center-E.Davis. Fair catch by T.Walton. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+3 YD
3 & 13 - BUFF 40
(2:40 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 43.
No Gain
2 & 13 - BUFF 40
(2:48 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for D.Harding.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43
(3:23 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 40.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 41
(3:59 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 43.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 32
(4:28 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 32
(5:01 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 32
(5:23 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 32 for yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 32. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards offset. No Play.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - OHIO 16
(5:38 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 52 yards to BUF 32 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
+5 YD
3 & 13 - OHIO 11
(6:05 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 16.
+6 YD
2 & 19 - OHIO 5
(6:52 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 11.
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 14
(7:35 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 5 for -9 yards (G.Wolo)

BUFF
Bulls
 - Downs (13 plays, 61 yards, 7:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - BUFF 14
(7:42 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to OHI 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 16
(8:08 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14.
-2 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 14
(9:05 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to OHI 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23
(9:53 - 1st) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14.
+12 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 35
(10:28 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to OHI 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 23.
Penalty
4 & 6 - BUFF 40
(10:36 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
4 & 6 - BUFF
(10:36 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-BUF Delay of Game 5 yards declined.
-2 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 38
(11:29 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 40.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 40
(12:15 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to OHI 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(12:57 - 1st) C.Ogbonna pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by R.Cook at OHI 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 40.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 49
(13:10 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 44.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 47
(13:44 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 49.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(14:18 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 47.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25
(14:55 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Kasee kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
