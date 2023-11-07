Drive Chart
|
|
|OHIO
|BUFF
Key Players
|
S. Bangura
5 RB
78 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 4 ReYds, REC
|
C. Ogbonna
10 QB
10 PaYds, 47 RuYds, RuTD
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:55
G.Spetic extra point is good.
OHIO
2 Pass
63 Rush
29 YDS
5:05 POS
+1 YD
2ND & Goal BUFF 1
2:04
S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal BUFF 2
2:48
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1.
+3 YD
3RD & Goal BUFF 5
3:30
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
+4 YD
2ND & Goal BUFF 9
4:14
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 5.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 13
5:05
K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 13. Catch made by S.Bangura at BUF 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
+10 YD
3RD & 4 BUFF 23
5:41
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 13.
+4 YD
2ND & 8 BUFF 27
6:25
K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by M.Cross at BUF 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 23.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 29
7:00
S.Bangura rushed to BUF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
BUFF
2 Pass
3 Rush
8 YDS
1:52 POS
-4 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 33
7:12
C.Snyder rushed to BUF 29 for -4 yards. C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-K.Thompson at BUF 29. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
Touchdown 1:55
S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
29
yds
5:05
pos
19
10
Field Goal 8:52
G.Spetic 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
9
plays
66
yds
4:38
pos
13
10
Point After TD 13:30
A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 13:30
C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI End Zone for 2 yards. C.Ogbonna for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
4:16
pos
10
9
Touchdown 2:46
S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 2 yards. S.Bangura for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
38
yds
3:52
pos
9
3
Field Goal 8:48
G.Spetic 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
13
plays
68
yds
6:12
pos
3
3
Field Goal 6:24
A.McNulty 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
10
plays
81
yds
5:51
pos
0
3
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|13
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|242
|264
|Total Plays
|49
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|115
|Rush Attempts
|28
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|121
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|11-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-17
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|264
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|14/21
|121
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 5 RB
|S. Bangura
|17
|78
|2
|25
|
O. Allison 0 RB
|O. Allison
|4
|42
|0
|29
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|7
|1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|6
|6
|62
|0
|17
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|8
|5
|44
|0
|12
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
S. Bangura 5 RB
|S. Bangura
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Gorman 11 DT
|K. Gorman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Spetic 44 K
|G. Spetic
|2/2
|29
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|3
|45.7
|1
|52
|
J. Wheatley 24 P
|J. Wheatley
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|9/11
|139
|0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 10 QB
|C. Ogbonna
|2/2
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|16
|48
|0
|19
|
C. Ogbonna 10 QB
|C. Ogbonna
|12
|47
|1
|10
|
J. Barksdale 20 RB
|J. Barksdale
|6
|18
|0
|9
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|5
|2
|0
|8
|
M. Washington Jr. 8 RB
|M. Washington Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Curry 5 WR
|B. Curry
|4
|4
|66
|0
|48
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|2
|1
|52
|0
|52
|
N. McMillan 17 WR
|N. McMillan
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Harrity 0 WR
|C. Harrity
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|1/2
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Venneri 94 P
|A. Venneri
|2
|37.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|1.5
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 4th) G.Spetic extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 1(2:04 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 2(2:48 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 5(3:30 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 9(4:14 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 5.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 13(5:05 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 13. Catch made by S.Bangura at BUF 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 23(5:41 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 27(6:25 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by M.Cross at BUF 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(7:00 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(7:12 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 29 for -4 yards. C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-K.Thompson at BUF 29. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 27(7:25 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 33.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUFF 27(8:11 - 4th) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(8:48 - 4th) C.Ogbonna pass complete to BUF 21. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 27.
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 4th) A.Kasee kicks 42 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF 23. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at BUF 21.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OHIO 15(9:00 - 4th) G.Spetic 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIO 9(9:07 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 10(9:52 - 4th) K.Rourke rushed to BUF 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 8(10:33 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to BUF 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 10.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(11:15 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to BUF 8 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 8.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 35(11:59 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by T.Walton at BUF 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(12:26 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to BUF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 35.
|+29 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 32(13:00 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to BUF 39 for 29 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(13:30 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 32.
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 4th) A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
|(13:30 - 4th) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 2(13:36 - 4th) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI End Zone for 2 yards. C.Ogbonna for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 1(14:15 - 4th) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 2(14:33 - 4th) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 1.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 5(15:00 - 4th) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 2.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(0:47 - 3rd) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 16(1:22 - 3rd) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(2:00 - 3rd) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(2:46 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by D.Harding at BUF 25. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 23.
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) A.Kasee kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 3rd) G.Spetic extra point is good.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - OHIO 2(2:54 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF End Zone for 2 yards. S.Bangura for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIO 2(3:42 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 6(4:13 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to BUF 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 10(4:57 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 6.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(5:37 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by T.Walton at BUF 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 33(6:07 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by T.Walton at BUF 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(6:38 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 38. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at BUF 38. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BUF 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BUFF 11(6:48 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 32 yards to BUF 43 Center-E.Davis. T.Walton returned punt from the BUF 43. Tackled by BUF at BUF 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 6(7:31 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 6. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 11.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 7(8:06 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 6.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 6(8:44 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 7.
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 3rd) A.Kasee kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF 1. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at BUF 6.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - OHIO 19(8:53 - 3rd) G.Spetic 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
|Sack
3 & Goal - OHIO 3(9:36 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at BUF 11 for -8 yards (M.Michel)
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 3(9:44 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 4(10:20 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 3.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 8(11:04 - 3rd) K.Rourke scrambles to BUF 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 4.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(11:48 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 14. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at BUF 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 8.
|+14 YD
3 & 14 - OHIO 28(12:30 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 28. Catch made by T.Walton at BUF 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 14.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - OHIO 28(12:36 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 29(13:14 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(13:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-T.Foster False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(13:55 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(14:23 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by M.Cross at BUF 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 38.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 26(14:48 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BUF 49 for 25 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(14:55 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 56 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI 9. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at OHI 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 13 - BUFF 45(0:02 - 2nd) A.McNulty 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
|Sack
3 & 4 - BUFF 28(0:33 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at OHI 37 for -9 yards (K.Gorman)
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 33(0:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 33. Catch made by N.McMillan at OHI 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(1:42 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 33.
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 44(2:04 - 2nd) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 45(2:24 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 47(3:03 - 2nd) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(3:56 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 37(4:09 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 37. Catch made by N.McMillan at BUF 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 38(4:44 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(5:21 - 2nd) J.Barksdale rushed to BUF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 29(5:35 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 36 yards to BUF 35 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIO 29(5:44 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 29(5:48 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(6:24 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 29.
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BUFF 31(6:36 - 2nd) A.McNulty 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - BUFF 27(7:17 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - BUFF 30(7:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 30. Catch made by C.Harrity at OHI 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - BUFF 33(8:33 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(9:08 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 23. PENALTY on BUF-D.Harding Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 36(9:42 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(10:32 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 36.
|+48 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 9(11:00 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 9. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 9. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 43.
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 13(11:44 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 9.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 6(12:15 - 2nd) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 45(12:32 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 49 yards to BUF 6 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 43(13:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 41(13:55 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(14:01 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 29(14:24 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - OHIO 21(15:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 21. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 20(0:31 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(0:31 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-K.Danneker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 16(1:10 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 25. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 15(1:46 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUFF 43(1:56 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 42 yards to OHI 15 Center-E.Davis. Fair catch by T.Walton. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - BUFF 40(2:40 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 43.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BUFF 40(2:48 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for D.Harding.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(3:23 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 41(3:59 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 32(4:28 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(5:01 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(5:23 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 32 for yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 32. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards offset. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - OHIO 16(5:38 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 52 yards to BUF 32 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - OHIO 11(6:05 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - OHIO 5(6:52 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at OHI 11.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(7:35 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 5 for -9 yards (G.Wolo)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BUFF 14(7:42 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to OHI 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 16(8:08 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 14(9:05 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to OHI 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(9:53 - 1st) J.Barksdale rushed to OHI 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 35(10:28 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to OHI 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 23.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - BUFF 40(10:36 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
4 & 6 - BUFF(10:36 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-BUF Delay of Game 5 yards declined.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 38(11:29 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to OHI 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 40(12:15 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to OHI 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(12:57 - 1st) C.Ogbonna pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by R.Cook at OHI 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 49(13:10 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 47(13:44 - 1st) C.Ogbonna rushed to BUF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(14:18 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 47.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(14:55 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Kasee kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.