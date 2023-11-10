away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAF Scores
All NCAAF Scores
Drive Chart
WYO
UNLV

Preview not available

Preview not available
1234T
Wyoming 6-3 -----
UNLV 7-2 -----
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 149.7 AVG PASS YDS 226.3
152.4 AVG RUSH YDS 200.8
302.1 AVG TOTAL YDS 427.1
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Peasley 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 1195 15 4 136.4
A. Peasley 109/184 1195 15 4
E. Svoboda 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 152 0 1 95.9
E. Svoboda 18/30 152 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Waylee 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 686 3
H. Waylee 114 686 3 75
A. Peasley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 235 4
A. Peasley 71 235 4 22
S. Scott 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 188 2
S. Scott 39 188 2 19
J. Ferrell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 100 1
J. Ferrell 27 100 1 17
D. Boddie Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
D. Boddie Jr. 3 25 0 26
W. Wieland 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
W. Wieland 4 13 0 11
E. Svoboda 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 12 0
E. Svoboda 13 12 0 7
W. Pelissier 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
W. Pelissier 2 8 0 4
A. Asante 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
A. Asante 3 5 0 10
J. Hollingsworth 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Hollingsworth 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Wieland 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 270 4
W. Wieland 29 270 4 29
A. Asante 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 259 5
A. Asante 13 259 5 66
T. Welch 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 218 2
T. Welch 22 218 2 22
J. Gyllenborg 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 160 2
J. Gyllenborg 15 160 2 25
R. Marquez 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 106 0
R. Marquez 10 106 0 27
S. Scott 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 71 0
S. Scott 9 71 0 18
A. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
A. Brown 6 68 0 16
D. Boddie Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
D. Boddie Jr. 5 42 0 19
H. Waylee 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
H. Waylee 5 34 0 12
N. Miles 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
N. Miles 1 22 0 22
C. O'Brien 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
C. O'Brien 2 20 0 14
W. Pelissier 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
W. Pelissier 2 17 0 12
J. Sargent 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Sargent 1 15 0 15
G. Gentry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 1
G. Gentry 2 14 1 9
C. Merritt 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Merritt 1 7 0 7
J. Ferrell 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Ferrell 1 6 0 6
C. Driskill 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
C. Driskill 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Brown 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
W. Brown 0-0 0 3
W. Ekeler 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Ekeler 0-0 0 1
C. Godbout 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Godbout 0-0 0 1
E. Gibbs 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Gibbs 0-0 0 1
S. Suiaunoa 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Suiaunoa 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/15 23/24
J. Hoyland 10/15 0 23/24 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Maiava 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 1836 10 4 151.1
J. Maiava 135/208 1836 10 4
D. Brumfield 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 201 0 2 87.5
D. Brumfield 23/41 201 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Davis Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 520 4
V. Davis Jr. 90 520 4 69
D. Lester 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 388 8
D. Lester 77 388 8 66
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 385 8
J. Thomas 83 385 8 46
C. Reese 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 185 4
C. Reese 46 185 4 32
J. Maiava 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 159 1
J. Maiava 40 159 1 24
J. Younge-Humphrey 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 96 1
J. Younge-Humphrey 12 96 1 32
D. Brumfield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 50 1
D. Brumfield 18 50 1 35
D. Irvin Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Irvin Jr. 1 19 0 19
T. Conerly 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Conerly 2 9 0 5
C. Friel 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Friel 1 1 1 1
J. De Jesus 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
J. De Jesus 3 -3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. White 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 884 6
R. White 55 884 6 82
J. De Jesus 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 356 2
J. De Jesus 35 356 2 48
S. McKie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 227 0
S. McKie 17 227 0 28
K. Ballungay 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 168 0
K. Ballungay 10 168 0 39
D. Gicinto 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 108 1
D. Gicinto 6 108 1 43
T. Conerly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 71 0
T. Conerly 7 71 0 23
V. Davis Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 1
V. Davis Jr. 5 65 1 27
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
J. Thomas 5 45 0 19
S. Zeon III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
S. Zeon III 5 44 0 12
C. Earls 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
C. Earls 2 25 0 14
Z. Griffin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
Z. Griffin 2 14 0 12
D. Lester 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Lester 4 12 0 7
C. Reese 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
C. Reese 4 11 0 13
L. Rogers 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Rogers 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Baldwin 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Baldwin 0-0 0 2
T. Anderson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Anderson 0-0 0 1
Q. Moten 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Moten 0-0 0 1
C. Oliver 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Oliver 0-0 0 2
J. Turner 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Turner 0-0 0 4
J. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 1
J. Woodard 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Woodard 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pizano 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
19/20 37/37
J. Pizano 19/20 0 37/37 0
A. Meono 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Meono 0/0 0 2/2 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola