Drive Chart
|
|
|KENTST
|BALLST
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|165.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|146.1
|
|
|113.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|148.3
|
|
|278.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|294.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|79/144
|932
|2
|4
|
T. Ulatowski
|T. Ulatowski
|57/111
|721
|7
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Garcia
|G. Garcia
|110
|431
|2
|42
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|112
|414
|2
|34
|
X. Williams
|X. Williams
|42
|137
|1
|18
|
T. Ulatowski
|T. Ulatowski
|43
|100
|1
|39
|
C. Douglas
|C. Douglas
|7
|36
|0
|12
|
J. Holmes
|J. Holmes
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
C. McCray
|C. McCray
|4
|22
|0
|11
|
J. Coulson
|J. Coulson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Glass
|A. Glass
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
D. Kargman
|D. Kargman
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|57
|-47
|1
|24
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McCray
|C. McCray
|41
|610
|4
|42
|
T. Harris
|T. Harris
|20
|334
|1
|43
|
L. Floriea
|L. Floriea
|27
|284
|3
|43
|
J. Holmes
|J. Holmes
|18
|180
|0
|41
|
J. Gardner Jr.
|J. Gardner Jr.
|20
|177
|0
|40
|
H. Junker
|H. Junker
|3
|37
|1
|21
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
J. Coulson
|J. Coulson
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
G. Garcia
|G. Garcia
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
X. Williams
|X. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Daley
|S. Daley
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Giacolone
|N. Giacolone
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Miller Jr.
|D. Miller Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Saunders
|K. Saunders
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Sheppert
|B. Sheppert
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass
|A. Glass
|12/14
|0
|13/14
|0
|
W. Hryszko
|W. Hryszko
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher
|L. Hatcher
|62/95
|566
|4
|0
|
K. Semonza
|K. Semonza
|50/82
|480
|3
|5
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|48/91
|415
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|171
|767
|3
|39
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|98
|499
|5
|44
|
R. Barfield
|R. Barfield
|25
|96
|1
|24
|
V. Pemberton
|V. Pemberton
|16
|75
|0
|15
|
C. Spegal
|C. Spegal
|11
|59
|1
|14
|
M. Gillie
|M. Gillie
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
A. Edwards
|A. Edwards
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
K. Semonza
|K. Semonza
|17
|10
|0
|16
|
C. Stewart
|C. Stewart
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
L. Hatcher
|L. Hatcher
|20
|-53
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Magwood
|Q. Magwood
|37
|335
|1
|32
|
A. Edwards
|A. Edwards
|25
|282
|1
|57
|
T. Koziol
|T. Koziol
|32
|269
|3
|26
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|17
|151
|0
|26
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|6
|111
|1
|27
|
R. Barfield
|R. Barfield
|6
|88
|1
|27
|
M. Gillie
|M. Gillie
|9
|81
|0
|18
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|6
|39
|0
|13
|
N. Presley
|N. Presley
|5
|34
|0
|10
|
N. Munson
|N. Munson
|4
|21
|0
|10
|
C. Abney
|C. Abney
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
V. Pemberton
|V. Pemberton
|5
|16
|0
|7
|
M. Webster
|M. Webster
|4
|10
|1
|9
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Courville
|J. Courville
|9/14
|0
|20/20
|0
|
J. Drake
|J. Drake
|1/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD