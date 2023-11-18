away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAF Scores
All NCAAF Scores
Drive Chart
KENTST
BALLST

Preview not available

Preview not available
1234T
Kent State 1-9 -----
Ball State 3-7 -----
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN
 165.3 AVG PASS YDS 146.1
113.0 AVG RUSH YDS 148.3
278.3 AVG TOTAL YDS 294.4
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Alaimo 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.9% 932 2 4 108.3
M. Alaimo 79/144 932 2 4
T. Ulatowski 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 721 7 2 123.1
T. Ulatowski 57/111 721 7 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Garcia 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 431 2
G. Garcia 110 431 2 42
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 414 2
J. Thomas 112 414 2 34
X. Williams 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 137 1
X. Williams 42 137 1 18
T. Ulatowski 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 100 1
T. Ulatowski 43 100 1 39
C. Douglas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
C. Douglas 7 36 0 12
J. Holmes 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
J. Holmes 1 30 0 30
C. McCray 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
C. McCray 4 22 0 11
J. Coulson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Coulson 1 15 0 15
A. Glass 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Glass 1 -2 0 0
D. Kargman 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
D. Kargman 1 -5 0 0
M. Alaimo 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 -47 1
M. Alaimo 57 -47 1 24
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. McCray 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 610 4
C. McCray 41 610 4 42
T. Harris 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 334 1
T. Harris 20 334 1 43
L. Floriea 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 284 3
L. Floriea 27 284 3 43
J. Holmes 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 180 0
J. Holmes 18 180 0 41
J. Gardner Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 177 0
J. Gardner Jr. 20 177 0 40
H. Junker 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
H. Junker 3 37 1 21
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Thomas 3 16 0 7
J. Coulson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Coulson 2 10 0 5
G. Garcia 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
G. Garcia 1 3 0 3
X. Williams 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
X. Williams 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Daley 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Daley 0-0 0 1
N. Giacolone 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Giacolone 0-0 0 1
D. Miller Jr. 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Miller Jr. 0-0 0 1
K. Saunders 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Saunders 0-0 0 1
B. Sheppert 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Sheppert 0-0 0 1
J. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Glass 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/14 13/14
A. Glass 12/14 0 13/14 0
W. Hryszko 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
W. Hryszko 0/0 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 566 4 0 129.2
L. Hatcher 62/95 566 4 0
K. Semonza 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.0% 480 3 5 110.0
K. Semonza 50/82 480 3 5
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.7% 415 1 1 92.5
K. Kelly 48/91 415 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
171 767 3
M. Cooper 171 767 3 39
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 499 5
K. Kelly 98 499 5 44
R. Barfield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 96 1
R. Barfield 25 96 1 24
V. Pemberton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 75 0
V. Pemberton 16 75 0 15
C. Spegal 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 59 1
C. Spegal 11 59 1 14
M. Gillie 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
M. Gillie 4 25 0 11
A. Edwards 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Edwards 2 12 0 9
K. Semonza 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 10 0
K. Semonza 17 10 0 16
C. Stewart 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Stewart 1 -4 0 0
L. Hatcher 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -53 1
L. Hatcher 20 -53 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Magwood 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 335 1
Q. Magwood 37 335 1 32
A. Edwards 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 282 1
A. Edwards 25 282 1 57
T. Koziol 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 269 3
T. Koziol 32 269 3 26
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 151 0
M. Cooper 17 151 0 26
T. Robinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 1
T. Robinson 6 111 1 27
R. Barfield 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 1
R. Barfield 6 88 1 27
M. Gillie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 81 0
M. Gillie 9 81 0 18
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 39 0
K. Kelly 6 39 0 13
N. Presley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
N. Presley 5 34 0 10
N. Munson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
N. Munson 4 21 0 10
C. Abney 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
C. Abney 3 16 0 10
V. Pemberton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 16 0
V. Pemberton 5 16 0 7
M. Webster 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 1
M. Webster 4 10 1 9
J. Morris 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Morris 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Malry 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Malry 0-0 0 1
T. Potts 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Potts 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Courville 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/14 20/20
J. Courville 9/14 0 20/20 0
J. Drake 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
J. Drake 1/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola