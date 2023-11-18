Drive Chart
|
|
|SAMST
|WKY
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|219.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|270.7
|
|
|89.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|117.3
|
|
|309.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|388
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Shoemaker
|K. Shoemaker
|208/326
|2035
|14
|8
|
G. Gunnell
|G. Gunnell
|14/22
|100
|0
|1
|
N. Smith
|N. Smith
|2/3
|40
|0
|0
|
S. Evans
|S. Evans
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gentry
|J. Gentry
|87
|286
|1
|28
|
K. Shoemaker
|K. Shoemaker
|76
|214
|1
|29
|
A. Murdaugh
|A. Murdaugh
|20
|110
|1
|48
|
N. Smith
|N. Smith
|25
|99
|2
|25
|
Z. Hrbacek
|Z. Hrbacek
|37
|93
|0
|10
|
T. Weaver
|T. Weaver
|17
|35
|0
|8
|
L. Brown
|L. Brown
|9
|17
|0
|6
|
T. Pannell
|T. Pannell
|12
|15
|3
|10
|
I. Nixon
|I. Nixon
|6
|12
|2
|5
|
C. Crawford III
|C. Crawford III
|7
|11
|0
|4
|
M. Phillips
|M. Phillips
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
J. Sherrard
|J. Sherrard
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Yates
|J. Yates
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|
G. Gunnell
|G. Gunnell
|4
|-4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Smith
|N. Smith
|67
|659
|5
|38
|
M. Phillips
|M. Phillips
|30
|389
|1
|41
|
A. Woodard
|A. Woodard
|27
|303
|2
|26
|
J. Gentry
|J. Gentry
|27
|198
|2
|56
|
E. Sohn
|E. Sohn
|15
|159
|2
|28
|
J. Sherrard
|J. Sherrard
|10
|122
|1
|44
|
I. Adeyi
|I. Adeyi
|7
|74
|0
|26
|
S. Johnson
|S. Johnson
|6
|60
|0
|19
|
S. Evans
|S. Evans
|9
|54
|0
|12
|
Z. Hrbacek
|Z. Hrbacek
|7
|43
|0
|21
|
J. Rockwell
|J. Rockwell
|7
|42
|1
|12
|
A. Murdaugh
|A. Murdaugh
|6
|36
|0
|15
|
C. Crawford III
|C. Crawford III
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Yates
|J. Yates
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Brown
|L. Brown
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
T. Jewett
|T. Jewett
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Weaver
|T. Weaver
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Crosby II
|D. Crosby II
|0-0
|0
|3
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Gaither
|K. Gaither
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sessums
|C. Sessums
|7/10
|0
|23/23
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed
|A. Reed
|234/393
|2645
|24
|7
|
T. Helton
|T. Helton
|5/5
|65
|1
|0
|
B. Barron
|B. Barron
|1/2
|-3
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|73
|406
|3
|64
|
M. Stepp
|M. Stepp
|58
|270
|2
|56
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|46
|183
|1
|18
|
L. Sanders
|L. Sanders
|26
|139
|0
|56
|
A. Reed
|A. Reed
|36
|113
|4
|26
|
K. Hutchinson
|K. Hutchinson
|3
|29
|1
|23
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
E. Messer
|E. Messer
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Corley
|M. Corley
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Helton
|T. Helton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Barron
|B. Barron
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley
|M. Corley
|59
|740
|9
|70
|
E. Messer
|E. Messer
|29
|363
|3
|35
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|30
|273
|2
|42
|
R. Helms
|R. Helms
|14
|221
|3
|63
|
J. Holiday
|J. Holiday
|14
|188
|1
|38
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|12
|150
|2
|72
|
M. Barry
|M. Barry
|9
|145
|1
|51
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|15
|125
|1
|18
|
K. Hutchinson
|K. Hutchinson
|15
|119
|0
|35
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|10
|118
|1
|21
|
C. Burt Jr.
|C. Burt Jr.
|13
|102
|1
|27
|
M. Stepp
|M. Stepp
|6
|68
|0
|26
|
L. Sanders
|L. Sanders
|7
|60
|0
|19
|
Z. Capers
|Z. Capers
|3
|18
|0
|14
|
A. Key
|A. Key
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
D. Alleyne
|D. Alleyne
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
B. Barron
|B. Barron
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson Jr.
|A. Johnson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Baker
|D. Baker
|0-0
|0
|1
|
V. Marshall
|V. Marshall
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Key
|A. Key
|0-0
|0
|1
|
U. Stout
|U. Stout
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Washington
|B. Washington
|0-0
|0
|1
|
H. Wheeler
|H. Wheeler
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Carneiro
|L. Carneiro
|8/11
|0
|33/34
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD