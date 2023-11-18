away team background logo
Drive Chart
SAMST
WKY

1234T
Sam Houston 2-8 -----
W. Kentucky 5-5 -----
Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium Bowling Green, KY
 219.8 AVG PASS YDS 270.7
89.8 AVG RUSH YDS 117.3
309.6 AVG TOTAL YDS 388
Sam Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shoemaker 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 2035 14 8 125.5
K. Shoemaker 208/326 2035 14 8
G. Gunnell 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 100 0 1 92.7
G. Gunnell 14/22 100 0 1
N. Smith 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 40 0 0 178.7
N. Smith 2/3 40 0 0
S. Evans 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 23 0 0 293.2
S. Evans 1/1 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gentry 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 286 1
J. Gentry 87 286 1 28
K. Shoemaker 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 214 1
K. Shoemaker 76 214 1 29
A. Murdaugh 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 110 1
A. Murdaugh 20 110 1 48
N. Smith 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 99 2
N. Smith 25 99 2 25
Z. Hrbacek 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 93 0
Z. Hrbacek 37 93 0 10
T. Weaver 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 35 0
T. Weaver 17 35 0 8
L. Brown 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 17 0
L. Brown 9 17 0 6
T. Pannell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 15 3
T. Pannell 12 15 3 10
I. Nixon 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 2
I. Nixon 6 12 2 5
C. Crawford III 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
C. Crawford III 7 11 0 4
M. Phillips 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
M. Phillips 3 9 0 8
J. Sherrard 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Sherrard 1 5 0 5
J. Yates 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
J. Yates 2 -1 0 1
G. Gunnell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
G. Gunnell 4 -4 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Smith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 659 5
N. Smith 67 659 5 38
M. Phillips 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 389 1
M. Phillips 30 389 1 41
A. Woodard 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 303 2
A. Woodard 27 303 2 26
J. Gentry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 198 2
J. Gentry 27 198 2 56
E. Sohn 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 159 2
E. Sohn 15 159 2 28
J. Sherrard 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 122 1
J. Sherrard 10 122 1 44
I. Adeyi 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 0
I. Adeyi 7 74 0 26
S. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
S. Johnson 6 60 0 19
S. Evans 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 54 0
S. Evans 9 54 0 12
Z. Hrbacek 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 0
Z. Hrbacek 7 43 0 21
J. Rockwell 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 1
J. Rockwell 7 42 1 12
A. Murdaugh 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
A. Murdaugh 6 36 0 15
C. Crawford III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Crawford III 1 18 0 18
J. Yates 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Yates 1 13 0 13
L. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
L. Brown 3 13 0 6
T. Jewett 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Jewett 1 11 0 11
T. Weaver 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Weaver 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Crosby II 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Crosby II 0-0 0 3
J. Morris 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Morris 0-0 0 1
K. Gaither 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Gaither 0-0 0 1
T. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Williams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sessums 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 23/23
C. Sessums 7/10 0 23/23 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 2645 24 7 132.7
A. Reed 234/393 2645 24 7
T. Helton 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 65 1 0 275.2
T. Helton 5/5 65 1 0
B. Barron 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% -3 0 1 -62.6
B. Barron 1/2 -3 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Young 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 406 3
E. Young 73 406 3 64
M. Stepp 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 270 2
M. Stepp 58 270 2 56
D. Ervin-Poindexter 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 183 1
D. Ervin-Poindexter 46 183 1 18
L. Sanders 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 139 0
L. Sanders 26 139 0 56
A. Reed 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 113 4
A. Reed 36 113 4 26
K. Hutchinson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 29 1
K. Hutchinson 3 29 1 23
D. Smith 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Smith 1 25 0 25
E. Messer 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
E. Messer 1 18 0 18
M. Corley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
M. Corley 4 11 0 6
T. Helton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Helton 1 0 0 0
B. Barron 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
B. Barron 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Corley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 740 9
M. Corley 59 740 9 70
E. Messer 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 363 3
E. Messer 29 363 3 35
D. Smith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 273 2
D. Smith 30 273 2 42
R. Helms 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 221 3
R. Helms 14 221 3 63
J. Holiday 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 188 1
J. Holiday 14 188 1 38
E. Young 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 150 2
E. Young 12 150 2 72
M. Barry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 145 1
M. Barry 9 145 1 51
D. Ervin-Poindexter 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 125 1
D. Ervin-Poindexter 15 125 1 18
K. Hutchinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 119 0
K. Hutchinson 15 119 0 35
B. Smith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 118 1
B. Smith 10 118 1 21
C. Burt Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 102 1
C. Burt Jr. 13 102 1 27
M. Stepp 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
M. Stepp 6 68 0 26
L. Sanders 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 0
L. Sanders 7 60 0 19
Z. Capers 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
Z. Capers 3 18 0 14
A. Key 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Key 2 12 0 8
D. Alleyne 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
D. Alleyne 1 8 1 8
B. Barron 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
B. Barron 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Johnson Jr. 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Johnson Jr. 0-0 0 2
D. Baker 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Baker 0-0 0 1
V. Marshall 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Marshall 0-0 0 1
A. Key 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Key 0-0 0 1
U. Stout 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
U. Stout 0-0 0 1
B. Washington 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Washington 0-0 0 1
H. Wheeler 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Wheeler 0-0 0 1
D. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Williams 0-0 0 1
T. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Williams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Carneiro 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/11 33/34
L. Carneiro 8/11 0 33/34 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
