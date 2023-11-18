Drive Chart
|
|
|UMASS
|LIB
Preview not available
Preview not available
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|192.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|218.4
|
|
|197.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|278.0
|
|
|389
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|496.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Phommachanh
|T. Phommachanh
|99/159
|1038
|4
|3
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|62/101
|886
|6
|3
|
A. Haston
|A. Haston
|8/14
|122
|1
|1
|
B. Olson
|B. Olson
|0/3
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lynch-Adams
|K. Lynch-Adams
|201
|1014
|9
|47
|
G. Desrosiers Jr.
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|31
|285
|4
|60
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|11
|93
|1
|17
|
A. Haston
|A. Haston
|16
|54
|0
|7
|
T. Phommachanh
|T. Phommachanh
|43
|40
|2
|31
|
J. John
|J. John
|10
|31
|0
|7
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|20
|19
|0
|18
|
M. Pope
|M. Pope
|5
|9
|0
|11
|
S. Harris Jr.
|S. Harris Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Campiotti
|G. Campiotti
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Wells
|C. Wells
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|45
|637
|3
|71
|
G. Johnson III
|G. Johnson III
|28
|355
|3
|32
|
M. Pope
|M. Pope
|24
|301
|1
|54
|
G. Campiotti
|G. Campiotti
|15
|194
|1
|21
|
C. Wells
|C. Wells
|10
|160
|1
|68
|
S. Harris Jr.
|S. Harris Jr.
|16
|152
|0
|24
|
G. Desrosiers Jr.
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|12
|148
|2
|40
|
K. Lynch-Adams
|K. Lynch-Adams
|16
|90
|0
|21
|
I. Ross
|I. Ross
|3
|9
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jerkins
|D. Jerkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Lua
|J. Lua
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. McGill
|J. McGill
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Oppong
|M. Oppong
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Rudolph
|T. Rudolph
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Rutherford
|I. Rutherford
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson
|C. Carson
|10/18
|0
|25/26
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter
|K. Salter
|127/214
|2184
|26
|4
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|0/5
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Cooley
|Q. Cooley
|181
|1066
|9
|32
|
K. Salter
|K. Salter
|115
|705
|9
|43
|
B. Lucas
|B. Lucas
|72
|386
|3
|20
|
A. Bedgood
|A. Bedgood
|40
|326
|3
|49
|
J. Jointer Jr.
|J. Jointer Jr.
|34
|181
|1
|34
|
V. Blue
|V. Blue
|12
|76
|0
|21
|
V. Venn
|V. Venn
|5
|25
|0
|12
|
M. Caper
|M. Caper
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
K. Austin
|K. Austin
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Belford
|J. Belford
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Daniels
|C. Daniels
|37
|792
|8
|75
|
T. Sibley
|T. Sibley
|19
|429
|4
|68
|
N. Frith
|N. Frith
|11
|221
|2
|55
|
B. Hanshaw
|B. Hanshaw
|17
|202
|5
|24
|
E. Smoot
|E. Smoot
|9
|190
|2
|42
|
A. Bedgood
|A. Bedgood
|14
|165
|2
|29
|
K. Austin
|K. Austin
|2
|38
|0
|26
|
A. Henderson
|A. Henderson
|5
|35
|1
|16
|
Q. Cooley
|Q. Cooley
|4
|33
|0
|16
|
B. Lucas
|B. Lucas
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
V. Blue
|V. Blue
|3
|25
|1
|12
|
V. Venn
|V. Venn
|2
|10
|1
|9
|
J. Jointer Jr.
|J. Jointer Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Durocher
|B. Durocher
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Dupree
|T. Dupree
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Bishop
|B. Bishop
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Green
|B. Green
|0-0
|0
|5
|
P. Hodge
|P. Hodge
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Jolly Jr.
|J. Jolly Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|
Q. Reese
|Q. Reese
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Singleton
|K. Singleton
|0-0
|0
|4
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown
|N. Brown
|5/8
|0
|46/46
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD