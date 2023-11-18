away team background logo
NCAAF Scores
All NCAAF Scores
Drive Chart
UMASS
LIB

1234T
Massachusetts 3-7 -----
Liberty 10-0 -----
Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA
 192.0 AVG PASS YDS 218.4
197.0 AVG RUSH YDS 278.0
389 AVG TOTAL YDS 496.4
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Phommachanh 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 1038 4 3 121.6
T. Phommachanh 99/159 1038 4 3
C. Davis 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 886 6 3 148.7
C. Davis 62/101 886 6 3
A. Haston 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 122 1 1 139.6
A. Haston 8/14 122 1 1
B. Olson 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 1 -66.7
B. Olson 0/3 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lynch-Adams 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
201 1014 9
K. Lynch-Adams 201 1014 9 47
G. Desrosiers Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 285 4
G. Desrosiers Jr. 31 285 4 60
A. Simpson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 93 1
A. Simpson 11 93 1 17
A. Haston 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 54 0
A. Haston 16 54 0 7
T. Phommachanh 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 40 2
T. Phommachanh 43 40 2 31
J. John 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
J. John 10 31 0 7
C. Davis 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 19 0
C. Davis 20 19 0 18
M. Pope 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
M. Pope 5 9 0 11
S. Harris Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Harris Jr. 1 6 0 6
G. Campiotti 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
G. Campiotti 1 3 0 3
C. Wells 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
C. Wells 2 -4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Simpson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 637 3
A. Simpson 45 637 3 71
G. Johnson III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 355 3
G. Johnson III 28 355 3 32
M. Pope 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 301 1
M. Pope 24 301 1 54
G. Campiotti 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 194 1
G. Campiotti 15 194 1 21
C. Wells 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 160 1
C. Wells 10 160 1 68
S. Harris Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 152 0
S. Harris Jr. 16 152 0 24
G. Desrosiers Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 148 2
G. Desrosiers Jr. 12 148 2 40
K. Lynch-Adams 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 90 0
K. Lynch-Adams 16 90 0 21
I. Ross 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
I. Ross 3 9 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jerkins 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Jerkins 0-0 0 1
J. Lua 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Lua 0-0 0 2
J. McGill 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McGill 0-0 0 1
M. Oppong 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Oppong 0-0 0 1
T. Rudolph 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Rudolph 0-0 0 1
I. Rutherford 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Rutherford 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Carson 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/18 25/26
C. Carson 10/18 0 25/26 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Salter 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 2184 26 4 181.4
K. Salter 127/214 2184 26 4
J. Bennett 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Bennett 0/5 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Cooley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
181 1066 9
Q. Cooley 181 1066 9 32
K. Salter 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 705 9
K. Salter 115 705 9 43
B. Lucas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 386 3
B. Lucas 72 386 3 20
A. Bedgood 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 326 3
A. Bedgood 40 326 3 49
J. Jointer Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 181 1
J. Jointer Jr. 34 181 1 34
V. Blue 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 76 0
V. Blue 12 76 0 21
V. Venn 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
V. Venn 5 25 0 12
M. Caper 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
M. Caper 4 18 0 9
K. Austin 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Austin 2 7 0 4
J. Belford 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Belford 1 7 0 7
J. Bennett 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Bennett 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Daniels 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 792 8
C. Daniels 37 792 8 75
T. Sibley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 429 4
T. Sibley 19 429 4 68
N. Frith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 221 2
N. Frith 11 221 2 55
B. Hanshaw 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 202 5
B. Hanshaw 17 202 5 24
E. Smoot 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 190 2
E. Smoot 9 190 2 42
A. Bedgood 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 165 2
A. Bedgood 14 165 2 29
K. Austin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
K. Austin 2 38 0 26
A. Henderson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 1
A. Henderson 5 35 1 16
Q. Cooley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
Q. Cooley 4 33 0 16
B. Lucas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
B. Lucas 2 31 0 16
V. Blue 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 1
V. Blue 3 25 1 12
V. Venn 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 1
V. Venn 2 10 1 9
J. Jointer Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Jointer Jr. 1 7 0 7
B. Durocher 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Durocher 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Dupree 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Dupree 0-0 0 2
B. Bishop 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Bishop 0-0 0 1
B. Green 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
B. Green 0-0 0 5
P. Hodge 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Hodge 0-0 0 1
J. Jolly Jr. 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Jolly Jr. 0-0 0 2
Q. Reese 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. Reese 0-0 0 2
K. Singleton 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
K. Singleton 0-0 0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Brown 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 46/46
N. Brown 5/8 0 46/46 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
