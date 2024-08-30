|
|
|ALCORN
|UAB
UAB stifles Alcorn State in season opening 41-3 win
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Jacob Zeno threw for two touchdowns, Lee Beebe Jr. ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns and UAB beat Alcorn State 41-3 in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.
Beebe ran it in from the 2 after helping to lead an 11-play, 70-yard drive that gave the Blazers a 7-0 lead on the opening drive. On Alcorn State's opening drive, the Braves lost nine yards and were forced to punt.
On fourth down, Sirad Bryant blocked Elijah Gorman's punt and Alcorn State turned it over on downs when Eric Thomas Jr. recovered the ball for the Braves at their own 6.
Zeno then connected with Brandon Hawkins Jr. on 9-yard touchdown pass following a false start for a 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, Zeno threw a 15-yard touchdown to Amare Thomas and Beebe ran it in from the 2 with 1:30 left before halftime.
UAB outgained Alcorn State 517-177 in total yardage despite committing 10 penalties for 72 yards.
The Braves offense struggled most of the way and three quarterbacks - Roderick Hartsfield Jr., Xzavier Vaughn and Tyler Macon - combined to complete 9 of 21 passes for 60 yards and an interception.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|31
|Rushing
|6
|17
|Passing
|4
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|177
|520
|Total Plays
|62
|85
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|304
|Rush Attempts
|41
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|60
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-41
|9-63
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-33.4
|1-59.0
|Return Yards
|0
|105
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-108
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1--3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|60
|PASS YDS
|216
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|304
|
|
|177
|TOTAL YDS
|520
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hartsfield 11 QB
|R. Hartsfield
|1/2
|31
|0
|0
|
X. Vaughn 15 QB
|X. Vaughn
|5/12
|25
|0
|0
|
T. Macon 5 QB
|T. Macon
|3/7
|4
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Macon 5 QB
|T. Macon
|12
|37
|0
|13
|
X. Vaughn 15 QB
|X. Vaughn
|8
|29
|0
|11
|
J. Sewell 28 RB
|J. Sewell
|5
|11
|0
|3
|
B. Rogers 23 RB
|B. Rogers
|5
|11
|0
|4
|
A. Williams 14 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Hartsfield 11 QB
|R. Hartsfield
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
T. Griffin 2 TE
|T. Griffin
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Stewart 29 RB
|C. Stewart
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Adams 8 WR
|T. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Griffin 2 TE
|T. Griffin
|4
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Williams 14 WR
|A. Williams
|6
|3
|6
|0
|7
|
O. Blakes 3 WR
|O. Blakes
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Rogers 23 RB
|B. Rogers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Adams 8 WR
|T. Adams
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Warren 7 WR
|T. Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 82 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sewell 28 RB
|J. Sewell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bailey 44 DL
|M. Bailey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Summerour 25 DB
|E. Summerour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLaurin 1 DB
|M. McLaurin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Kiani 17 K
|N. Kiani
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|22/31
|216
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Beebe Jr. 29 RB
|L. Beebe Jr.
|16
|85
|2
|20
|
I. Jacobs 3 RB
|I. Jacobs
|12
|58
|0
|12
|
A. Goodwin 7 RB
|A. Goodwin
|6
|48
|0
|26
|
S. Beebe 28 RB
|S. Beebe
|7
|39
|0
|16
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|5
|38
|0
|26
|
L. Witherspoon 5 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|6
|35
|0
|11
|
T. McDonald 10 TE
|T. McDonald
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Buckhaulter 9 WR
|B. Buckhaulter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Thomas 1 WR
|A. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shanks 8 WR
|K. Shanks
|8
|6
|73
|0
|27
|
A. Thomas 1 WR
|A. Thomas
|5
|3
|28
|1
|15
|
M. Holt-Bennett 13 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
C. Milliner 6 WR
|C. Milliner
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Buckhaulter 9 WR
|B. Buckhaulter
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
I. Jacobs 3 RB
|I. Jacobs
|3
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
D. Payne 11 TE
|D. Payne
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Hawkins Jr. 19 WR
|B. Hawkins Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
L. Witherspoon 5 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
T. McDonald 10 TE
|T. McDonald
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Goodwin 7 RB
|A. Goodwin
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Beebe Jr. 29 RB
|L. Beebe Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Hooks 0 WR
|I. Hooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Little 8 LB
|D. Little
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Waller 9 DE
|E. Waller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Smith 19 DT
|D. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Smyre 25 LB
|J. Smyre
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Roussaw Jr. 6 LB
|E. Roussaw Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Dempsey 1 CB
|C. Dempsey
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Delange 39 K
|J. Delange
|2/2
|41
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Foley 27 P
|P. Foley
|1
|59.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Goodwin 7 RB
|A. Goodwin
|2
|21.0
|22
|0