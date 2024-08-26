|
|
|NCAT
|WAKE
Wake Forest yet to name starting QB for Week 1 vs. NC A&T
Wake Forest has held out on revealing the outcome of the preseason quarterback competition, but the Demon Deacons can't wait to get going in hopes of having a better season than a year ago.
They open against visiting North Carolina A&T on Thursday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
"It's really our last go-round for a lot of us guys," Wake Forest wide receiver Taylor Morin said. "Whatever it takes to win, we're ready to do that and get Wake Forest right back where it belongs."
Wake Forest's string of seven consecutive seasons with a bowl appearance ended with last year's 4-8 record.
Michael Kern and Hank Bachmeier, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, have competed for the first-string quarterback job for Wake Forest.
If there's uncertainty about the makeup of the Wake Forest offense, that doesn't have to translate to the defensive side.
"I feel like we pride ourselves on defense, fly around, have fun," defensive lineman Jasheen Davis said. "I feel like my mindset is see ball, get ball. Wherever the ball is at, we try to swarm around the ball because the ball is the program."
The Demon Deacons are counting on a veteran element to help them this year. Coach Dave Clawson said in the changing environment of college athletes, there's an encouraging aspect of Wake Forest's roster stability.
"I think the fact that we have players the caliber of Jasheen Davis, (offensive lineman) DeVonte Gordon and Taylor Morin coming back to play their last year at Wake Forest shows we've made progress in the last year," Clawson said.
NC A&T struggled to a 1-10 record last year in its first season under coach Vincent Brown. The Aggies were picked 14th in the 16-team Coastal Athletic Association preseason poll.
"Eliminating things that cause you to lose games," Brown said of the team's objective. "Last year was dealing with the unknown. I am much more comfortable with who we are and the identity of our team right now than I was at this time last year."
North Carolina A&T has eight returning starters on offense. Freshman running back Daniel Coles has joined the backfield on what could be a solid rushing attack, which the Aggies hope to get cranked up in a big way in the season opener.
"We have a stable of backs," Brown said.
--Field Level Media
|
|
-
