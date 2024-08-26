|
|
|NH
|UCF
UCF has chip on shoulder as it prepares for opener vs. New Hampshire
After a successful 10-year run in the American Athletic Conference, UCF endured some growing pains last season during its first year in the Big 12.
The Knights are hoping to take a step in the right direction in 2024, beginning with Thursday's home matchup against FCS foe New Hampshire in Orlando, Fla.
UCF won at least nine games in five of its final six seasons in the AAC, but a 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) campaign in 2023 served as a reminder of how tough the Big 12 can be.
The Knights suffered through a five-game midseason losing streak that included double-digit losses to Kansas State, Kansas and West Virginia. The team rallied to win three of its final four regular-season games to gain bowl eligibility, but they fell to Georgia Tech 30-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl.
"Our team, I really feel like, has a chip on their shoulder," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. "If that didn't leave a sour taste in our mouth, then we've got something wrong with us."
UCF finished eighth in the nation in total offense in 2023, powered by a dominant rushing attack. KJ Jefferson is taking over for John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback, although he'll certainly continue to feed RJ Harvey (1,416 rushing yards, 16 TDs in 2023).
New Hampshire (6-5, 4-4 CAA) won four of its final six games last season and scored at least 24 points in every contest in 2023.
All-American quarterback Max Brosmer transferred to Minnesota after throwing for 3,459 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Wildcats a season ago. Dylan Laube, another All-American, is now with the Las Vegas Raiders after leading the team in rushing (749 yards) and receiving (699) last year.
In their place, New Hampshire will turn to Seth Morgan at quarterback and Myles Thomason at running back. Morgan, a transfer from Division II Shepherd University, is back at the FCS level after beginning his career at VMI. Thomason, a reserve behind Laube last season, could split time with Isaac Seide, among others.
"I would love for it to be by committee, to be honest," New Hampshire coach Rick Santos said of his running back rotation. "I think Isaac Seide has been chomping at the bit for some time now being in the shadow of Dylan Laube. I think Myles Thomason showed what he had last year. ... We'd love for those guys to get equal reps."
--Field Level Media
