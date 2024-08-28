|
Neighbors Georgia Tech, Georgia State meet for first time
Their campuses are only a few miles apart, but Atlanta-based Georgia Tech will host Georgia State on Saturday for the first time on the gridiron.
Georgia Tech (1-0) is coming off a dramatic 24-21 win over No. 10 Florida State in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
Georgia State is opening its season under new coach Dell McGee, a former Georgia assistant who was hired in the spring when Shawn Elliott resigned to become an assistant coach at South Carolina.
Georgia Tech features an excellent quarterback in Haynes King, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 146 yards and rushed for 54 yards, and running back Jamal Haynes, who ran 11 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Seminoles.
The Yellow Jackets had not beaten a top 10 team since 2015 -- also Florida State -- and coach Brent Key wants to make sure they take the victory in stride and don't leave themselves susceptible to an upset.
"As a coach, you always have concerns," Key said. "Anybody that knows me, I have 10,000 things all in my head spinning right now that we have to get to -- the mindset and how we're going to talk to them and what we're going to do."
Georgia State brought in 48 new players via the transfer portal or from the high school ranks. The Panthers finished 7-6 and beat Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2023.
"Our kids are very enthused, showing a lot of passion," McGee said. "Excited about our opener. I think this is a great opportunity for our kids to play in an environment that's pretty electric. I'm eager to see where our guys stand and how we've improved."
The Panthers have not named a quarterback, although the leading candidates are a pair of transfers -- Zach Gibson, who came over from Georgia Tech, and Christian Veilleux, a former starter at Pitt.
"There's always potential for a rotation," McGee said. "It could be four guys, it could be one guy. Not sure yet."
--Field Level Media
|0
|AVG PASS YDS
|146.0
|
|
|0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|190.0
|
|
|0
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|336
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
H. King
|H. King
|11/16
|146
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Haynes
|J. Haynes
|11
|75
|2
|36
H. King
|H. King
|15
|54
|0
|21
C. Alexander
|C. Alexander
|7
|41
|0
|16
E. Singleton Jr.
|E. Singleton Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
M. Rutherford
|M. Rutherford
|1
|9
|0
|9
Z. Pyron
|Z. Pyron
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Rutherford
|M. Rutherford
|4
|66
|0
|42
C. Lane
|C. Lane
|2
|31
|0
|20
E. Singleton Jr.
|E. Singleton Jr.
|2
|19
|0
|12
J. Haynes
|J. Haynes
|2
|16
|0
|16
A. Boyd
|A. Boyd
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Birr
|A. Birr
|1/2
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
LEH
ARMY
0
046.5 O/U
-31.5
Fri 6:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MICHST
0
045 O/U
-13
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
TEMPLE
16OKLA
0
057.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
ELON
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-23.5
Fri 7:30pm ACCN
-
WMICH
WISC
0
057 O/U
-24
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
TCU
STNFRD
0
059.5 O/U
+8
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
AP
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BUCK
NAVY
0
047.5 O/U
-32
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
14CLEM
1UGA
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ILST
25IOWA
0
040.5 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
INST
PURDUE
0
048.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
KENTST
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
8PSU
WVU
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VATECH
VANDY
0
048 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
15TENN
0
056.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
SDST
17OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
CINCY
0
053.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
PORTST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:00pm CW
-
AKRON
2OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-48.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
COLOST
4TEXAS
0
059.5 O/U
-32
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
EMICH
UMASS
0
051 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ETNST
APLST
0
055.5 O/U
-34
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
IND
0
051.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
KENSAW
TXSA
0
049.5 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MERMAK
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
19MIAMI
FLA
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
039.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NDK
IOWAST
0
051.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
OHIO
CUSE
0
046 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
UTEP
NEB
0
048.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WIL
NILL
0
053.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
BOISE
GAS
0
056.5 O/U
+13
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
SC
0
055 O/U
-19.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
054 O/U
-20.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
SALA
0
064.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
MRSHL
0
052 O/U
-30.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
LIB
0
055.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
MISSST
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NRFST
ECU
0
050.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
UVA
0
050 O/U
-19
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
OREGST
0
055 O/U
-28.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
BTHN
SFLA
0
060 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CAR
ARKST
0
056.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
6MISS
0
060.5 O/U
-42.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
061.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
TROY
0
044.5 O/U
-9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
RICE
0
049.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
18KSTATE
0
056.5 O/U
-36
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
MTSU
0
053 O/U
-22
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TRLST
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
HOU
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
WKY
5BAMA
0
059.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
ABIL
TXTECH
0
058.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
ALAM
AUBURN
0
056.5 O/U
-46.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
9MICH
0
045.5 O/U
-21
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
IDAHO
3OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
7ND
20TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
USM
UK
0
050 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
GAST
GATECH
0
055.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
GRAM
UL
0
058.5 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
HOUBP
SMU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
CHARLO
0
048 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
LAMAR
TXSTSM
0
061.5 O/U
-31
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
LATECH
0
056.5 O/U
-8
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
ROB
UTAHST
0
053.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
SIL
BYU
0
050.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
TAMC
SDGST
0
057 O/U
-32.5
Sat 8:00pm TRU
-
SEMOST
NMEXST
0
052.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
21ARIZ
0
058.5 O/U
-31
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
ARIZST
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WBRST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-26
Sat 11:00pm BTN
-
23USC
13LSU
0
064.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
10FSU
0
050 O/U
-17
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
10FSU
GATECH
21
24
Final ESPN
-
MTST
NMEX
35
31
Final FS1
-
SMU
NEVADA
29
24
Final CBSSN
-
DEST
HAWAII
14
35
Final
-
HOW
RUT
7
44
Final BTN
-
CCTST
CMICH
10
66
Final ESP+
-
FORD
BGREEN
17
41
Final ESP+
-
LAF
BUFF
13
30
Final ESP+
-
NCAT
WAKE
13
45
Final ESP+
-
NH
UCF
3
57
Final ESP+
-
WCAR
24NCST
21
38
Final ACCN
-
ARPB
ARK
0
70
Final ESPU
-
DUQ
TOLEDO
10
49
Final ESP+
-
ALCORN
UAB
3
41
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JAXST
55
27
Final CBSSN
-
LINDEN
22KANSAS
3
48
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
11MIZZOU
0
51
Final SECN
-
NDST
COLO
26
31
Final ESPN
-
NWST
TULSA
28
62
Final ESP+
-
SELOU
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
EIL
ILL
0
45
Final BTN
-
JACKST
LAMON
14
30
Final ESP+
-
SUT
12UTAH
0
49
Final ESP+
-
UNC
MINN
19
17
Final FOX
-
SACST
SJST
24
42
Final TRU