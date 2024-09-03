|
|
|AKRON
|RUT
'Laundry list' awaits Rutgers in matchup vs. Akron
Coming off a 44-7 season-opening win over FCS opponent Howard, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was asked what specific aspect his team can work on in Week 2.
"That list is a long, long list," Schiano said. "We have a laundry list of things we have to improve on."
The Scarlet Knights hope to tighten all phases of their game when they host Akron on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J.
Rutgers (1-0) led Howard just 17-7 at halftime last week before running away in the second half. The Scarlet Knights have no question marks at running back, where last year's leading rusher in the Big Ten, Kyle Monangai, kicked off his season with a career-high-tying 165 rushing yards and a touchdown.
In his Rutgers debut after transferring from Minnesota, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed 15 of 24 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns and added 43 rushing yards. Schiano said he's confident Kaliakmanis will be able to throw downfield when called upon after averaging just 6.1 yards per attempt in the opener.
"We'll push the ball down the field. Athan is very good at that," Schiano said. "I'm not concerned. But you're right, we've got to hit (downfield passes). Until you hit them, they are not a threat."
Schiano added he was "certainly concerned" that his defense only generated one sack against Howard.
The Scarlet Knights were against a mobile quarterback in Howard's Ja'Shawn Scroggins and will face a similar test against dual-threat Akron quarterback Tahj Bullock, who led his team with 42 rushing yards on 14 attempts in a season-opening 52-6 loss to Ohio State.
The Zips (0-1) kept their deficit to 7-3 early in the second quarter, forcing a three-and-out and a turnover on downs on two of Ohio State's first three possessions. The score was 17-3 at halftime before the Buckeyes pulled away.
Akron coach Joe Moorhead -- who rotated Bullock and Ben Finley at quarterback in that game -- coached against Schiano from his time as offensive coordinator at UConn during the Big East days.
"(Schiano's) teams are always well-prepared," Moorhead said. "They play with great competitiveness and energy and physicality. They look to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and that's apparent on the film."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|130.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|147.0
|
|
|47.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|329.0
|
|
|177
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|476
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bullock
|T. Bullock
|9/13
|68
|0
|0
|
B. Finley
|B. Finley
|8/14
|53
|0
|1
|
B. Roggow
|B. Roggow
|1/2
|9
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bullock
|T. Bullock
|14
|42
|0
|12
|
C. Kellom
|C. Kellom
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|7
|2
|0
|3
|
B. Finley
|B. Finley
|7
|0
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newell
|J. Newell
|2
|41
|0
|29
|
B. Golden
|B. Golden
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|4
|25
|0
|8
|
C. Kellom
|C. Kellom
|3
|10
|0
|9
|
C. Cravaack
|C. Cravaack
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Polk
|I. Polk
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Bullock
|T. Bullock
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
P. Davis
|P. Davis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Rush
|J. Rush
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Smith
|G. Smith
|2/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis
|A. Kaliakmanis
|15/24
|147
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Monangai
|K. Monangai
|19
|165
|1
|39
|
S. Brown V
|S. Brown V
|14
|68
|0
|12
|
A. Raymond
|A. Raymond
|6
|49
|1
|20
|
A. Kaliakmanis
|A. Kaliakmanis
|6
|43
|0
|16
|
A. Sheppard
|A. Sheppard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Miller
|D. Miller
|4
|37
|1
|16
|
S. Brown V
|S. Brown V
|1
|34
|1
|34
|
K. Fletcher
|K. Fletcher
|4
|31
|1
|12
|
I. Strong
|I. Strong
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
V. Konopka
|V. Konopka
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Duff
|K. Duff
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Long
|C. Long
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Monangai
|K. Monangai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Rogers
|E. Rogers
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Patel
|J. Patel
|1/1
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
057 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
062.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN