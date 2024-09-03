|
|BGREEN
|PSU
No. 8 Penn State, proud of improved defense, faces Bowling Green
Much was made of the improved big-play capability of No. 8 Penn State on offense last week in its season-opening 34-12 win at West Virginia.
But coach James Franklin noted that the Nittany Lions, who host Bowling Green on Saturday in State College, Pa., weren't too shabby on defense.
"No one is talking about our defense and our defense played really well," he said Monday. "Better in points per possession, better in explosive plays. Better in total yards allowed, better in rushing yards allowed. Our defense played better, and they played better on the road."
Penn State won't have to worry about the road for a while, either. This game starts a stretch of four in a row at home. With a bye week tossed in next week, the Nittany Lions won't have to travel again until an Oct. 12 trip to Southern California.
Their defense allowed only 246 total yards at West Virginia, including just 85 on the ground, and forced three turnovers. Teamed with an offense that rolled up 457 total yards and created four plays of at least 40 yards, it led to one of the more impressive wins of the opening week.
Quarterback Drew Allar was 11-of-17 passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns -- all in the second quarter. Harrison Wallace caught five passes for 117 yards and two scores, including a 50-yarder on the first play of the second quarter and an 18-yarder with six seconds remaining in the first half for a 20-6 lead at intermission.
"We were very intentional on growing that and developing that," Allar said of the increase in big plays. "It's fun to be in a system like that, for sure. We really prepared well throughout the week as an offense."
It wasn't all passing, though. Penn State also got 114 rushing yards from Nick Singleton, including a 40-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter after a lightning delay of more than two hours.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green also cruised in its season opener on Aug. 29, drilling FCS opponent Fordham 41-17. Justin Pegues returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Terion Stewart rushed for 161 yards and three scores, including a 73-yarder in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons also got 168 passing yards from Connor Bazelak, who added a rushing touchdown. Bazelak, who previously played at Missouri and Indiana, has thrown for 9,473 yards in his career and will be starting his 42nd career game on Saturday.
Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler said his team will be challenged to communicate in front of a big crowd at Beaver Stadium.
"We got to be on point," Loeffler said. "We got to know exactly what to do because it's hard to hear. It is a loud place; the student section will be rocking and rolling. There's a lot of challenge to it. There'll be an unbelievable amount of people when you're just warming up."
The Falcons have lost both previous matchups with the Nittany Lions, with the last meeting coming in 1998, when Penn State cruised to a 48-3 victory.
--Field Level Media
|170.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|235.0
|305.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|222.0
|
|475
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|457
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|15/22
|168
|0
|0
|
L. Anderson III
|L. Anderson III
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Stewart
|T. Stewart
|14
|161
|3
|73
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
L. Anderson III
|L. Anderson III
|2
|27
|1
|14
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|2
|27
|1
|19
|
J. Patterson
|J. Patterson
|7
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Pegues
|J. Pegues
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Smith
|R. Smith
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
C. Edmonds
|C. Edmonds
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
M. Porter
|M. Porter
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Fannin Jr.
|H. Fannin Jr.
|6
|67
|0
|21
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|4
|54
|0
|32
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
J. Patterson
|J. Patterson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
F. Hogan
|F. Hogan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Boyd
|E. Boyd
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kleather
|J. Kleather
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Allar
|D. Allar
|11/17
|216
|3
|0
|
B. Pribula
|B. Pribula
|1/1
|19
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Singleton
|N. Singleton
|13
|114
|1
|40
|
D. Allar
|D. Allar
|6
|44
|0
|15
|
B. Pribula
|B. Pribula
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
C. Wallace
|C. Wallace
|9
|24
|0
|11
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|10
|20
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Wallace III
|H. Wallace III
|5
|117
|2
|50
|
O. Evans
|O. Evans
|2
|55
|0
|55
|
T. Warren
|T. Warren
|3
|30
|1
|19
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
N. Singleton
|N. Singleton
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Washington II
|E. Washington II
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sahaydak
|S. Sahaydak
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
057 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
062.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN