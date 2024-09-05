|
|
|DUQ
|BC
BC rides momentum of 'statement' win into clash vs. Duquesne
Looking to build on a season-opening upset win, Boston College will take on visiting Duquesne in the home debut of first-year Eagles coach Bill O'Brien on Saturday.
The Eagles (1-0) will return to Chestnut Hill, Mass., following a 28-13 victory Monday at then-No. 10 Florida State, their first triumph over a top-10 team in a decade.
Despite the immediate high, O'Brien has stressed a 'one-game-at-a-time' mentality.
"(Winning at Florida State) was a heck of a statement for BC, but it's just one win," he said. ... "We're on the right track, that's for sure."
It was a dynamic start for dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who threw for 106 yards and rushed for 73, accounting for three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing)
Castellanos' 1,186 career rush yards are the most ever by a Boston College quarterback.
Like Castellanos last year, Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week and former Seminole Treshaun Ward has found a home with the Eagles. He recorded a touchdown on 138 all-purpose yards, including 77 of the team's 263 on the ground.
Returning back Kye Robichaux, who caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score, had a team-high 85 rushing yards. Defensively, cornerback Max Tucker grabbed his first career interception to set up a Boston College score.
There were key contributions aplenty, but every game is a new chance to improve.
"Not every play was perfect, right? These guys know that," O'Brien said. "What did we do that was good? We've got to keep that going. And what do we have to do to improve the things that we didn't do well? ... That's what it's all about every day."
Although Duquesne (0-1) scored on consecutive first-half drives in its season opener last week, Toledo's 446 total yards were too much to overcome en route to the Dukes' 49-10 loss.
Preseason All-Northeast Conference quarterback Darius Perrantes completed 15 of 26 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Perrantes, the NEC leader in passing touchdowns (21) and yards (2,324) in 2023, found Massachusetts native tight end Noah Canty for his lone score.
Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt knows there is plenty to learn from playing FBS opponents, though limited depth admittedly can make for an uphill battle.
"Kids enjoy the opportunity," Schmitt said. "We've got some guys that will compete ... and there's some guys that (struggled) to keep up. ... You fight through challenges when you play these games, but you use it to develop yourself."
--Field Level Media
|
|
|161.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|106.0
|
|
|121.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|263.0
|
|
|282
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Perrantes
|D. Perrantes
|15/26
|143
|1
|1
|
J. Heisey
|J. Heisey
|2/3
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Butts
|T. Butts
|5
|39
|0
|21
|
J. Clements
|J. Clements
|9
|35
|0
|23
|
D. Perrantes
|D. Perrantes
|4
|16
|0
|20
|
S. Solomon Jr.
|S. Solomon Jr.
|6
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Heisey
|J. Heisey
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|2
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Erby
|J. Erby
|7
|69
|0
|24
|
I. Sheehan
|I. Sheehan
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Afful
|T. Afful
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Clements
|J. Clements
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
K. Boyd
|K. Boyd
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Butts
|T. Butts
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Canty
|N. Canty
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bruzdewicz
|B. Bruzdewicz
|1/1
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Castellanos
|T. Castellanos
|10/16
|106
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robichaux
|K. Robichaux
|19
|85
|1
|35
|
T. Ward
|T. Ward
|12
|77
|0
|23
|
T. Castellanos
|T. Castellanos
|14
|73
|1
|18
|
T. Richard
|T. Richard
|4
|28
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ward
|T. Ward
|3
|61
|1
|42
|
J. Franklin
|J. Franklin
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Harris
|R. Harris
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Morales
|K. Morales
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Bond
|L. Bond
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Robichaux
|K. Robichaux
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Tucker
|M. Tucker
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Lombardo
|L. Lombardo
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
