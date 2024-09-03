|
No. 23 Georgia Tech aims to continue strong start vs. Syracuse
Georgia Tech is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 2015, but the 23rd-ranked Yellow Jackets are likely destined for a short stay in the polls if they cannot win Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference game at Syracuse.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 ACC) geared up for the clash by trouncing Georgia State 35-12 last weekend after defeating then-No. 10. Florida State 24-21 in Dublin.
Georgia Tech is one of five ACC teams in the Top 25, headlined by No. 12 Miami. Louisville, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and Clemson occupy the final four spots in the poll.
Still, despite the early-season success, Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key remains guarded against his team's mindset during the infancy of a long season.
"If you want to play 15 games in a season, you better not be peaking at Week 1 or 2," Key said. "No one really cares what you do in September. People care what you do as the season goes on. You've got to continue to build and get stronger as a football team."
The Orange (1-0, 0-0) will certainly be focused on stopping the running game, which has been a major weapon for the Yellow Jackets through the first two contests. Georgia Tech is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, led by Jamal Haynes (159 yards, three TDs).
"We better stop it, or they're going to keep running," Syracuse coach Fran Brown said. "That's just what Coach Key does too - he runs the football. He's an offensive line coach at heart, so he's going to try to run the ball."
Key was on the offensive staff at Western Carolina in 2004 when Brown was a player on the Catamounts' defense. Brown now finds himself in his first season as coach of the Orange, who topped Ohio 38-22 last weekend.
Kyle McCord, a highly regarded transfer from Ohio State, went 27 of 39 for 354 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in the opener for the Orange.
"Kyle's a good football player," Brown said. "You've seen it right there. I should send (Ohio State coach) Ryan Day a bottle of champagne for allowing us to get him."
McCord found eight different receivers against Ohio, including Oronde Gadsden II (seven catches, 108 yards, TD) and Trebor Pena (six catches, 78 yards, two TDs).
"He's a tremendous quarterback," Key said, adding that McCord presents "a big challenge for us."
Key also used the word "tremendous" to describe Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen, who contributed 122 total yards (98 rushing, 24 receiving) and a score in the season opener.
On the other side of the ball, the Orange will be without top linebacker Marlowe Wax for roughly six weeks after their leading tackler from a season ago suffered a leg injury last weekend.
Wax's absence is certainly a concern as Syracuse faces talented quarterback Haynes King, who was efficient (24 of 29) against Georgia State while throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns, plus an additional score on the ground.
Malik Rutherford was his favorite target, accumulating seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.
"He's like one of my favorite people in the world," raved Key. "He's a huge asset for us and a huge piece of what we do on offense."
Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 3-1, including a 31-22 home victory last season.
--Field Level Media
|146.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|354.0
|
|
|190.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|126.0
|
|
|336
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|480
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Haynes
|J. Haynes
|28
|159
|3
|36
|
H. King
|H. King
|20
|81
|1
|28
|
C. Alexander
|C. Alexander
|12
|64
|0
|16
|
E. Singleton Jr.
|E. Singleton Jr.
|2
|45
|1
|35
|
A. Carrie
|A. Carrie
|4
|41
|0
|30
|
Z. Pyron
|Z. Pyron
|3
|16
|1
|11
|
M. Rutherford
|M. Rutherford
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Rutherford
|M. Rutherford
|11
|197
|1
|52
|
C. Lane
|C. Lane
|5
|68
|0
|20
|
E. Singleton Jr.
|E. Singleton Jr.
|6
|62
|0
|12
|
A. Boyd
|A. Boyd
|5
|41
|1
|22
|
R. Goede
|R. Goede
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Hawes
|J. Hawes
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Haynes
|J. Haynes
|3
|10
|0
|16
|
B. Stockton
|B. Stockton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Beetham
|J. Beetham
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Leary
|C. Leary
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Carrie
|A. Carrie
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Birr
|A. Birr
|1/2
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. McCord
|K. McCord
|27/39
|354
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|15
|98
|0
|27
|
Y. Willis
|Y. Willis
|4
|11
|0
|8
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Pena
|T. Pena
|3
|9
|1
|6
|
K. McCord
|K. McCord
|5
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II
|O. Gadsden II
|7
|108
|1
|28
|
T. Pena
|T. Pena
|6
|78
|2
|20
|
Z. Haynes
|Z. Haynes
|4
|70
|0
|42
|
J. Meeks
|J. Meeks
|2
|43
|0
|35
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|4
|24
|1
|10
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Gill Jr.
|D. Gill Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
U. Hatcher
|U. Hatcher
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Heard
|J. Heard
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Denaburg
|B. Denaburg
|1/1
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
