|HOU
|OKLA
No. 15 Oklahoma looking for more offense vs. Houston
Oklahoma and Houston didn't play last season when both were in the Big 12.
But the Sooners' move to the SEC helped bring the two programs together as members of different conferences.
The Cougars take on 15th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday night in Norman, Okla.
The game was announced last August after the Sooners' scheduled non-conference game against Georgia was wiped out by Oklahoma's then-impending move to the SEC.
The Sooners (1-0) are looking to keep their defensive momentum rolling after a 51-3 win over Temple in the opener. Oklahoma held the Owls to less than 200 yards total offense and just 69 rushing yards.
The Sooners want more out of their offense. While they scored 51 points, 33 of those came off turnovers, many of those setting the offense up with strong field position.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold was solid in the game, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions, but he threw for just 141 yards.
The Sooners are playing with a banged up offensive line -- starting center Branson Hickman left the opener early with an ankle injury and could miss the game. They have also taken a significant hit to their wide receiver depth with injuries to Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson and Jalil Farooq as well as still bringing along Andrel Anthony after he suffered a season-ending knee injury last October.
Sooners coach Brent Venables said Anthony continues to progress after recording just one 4-yard catch in the opener, and that Anderson would return "sooner rather than later."
"We just need more people to step up," said Deion Burks, who had three touchdown receptions against the Owls. "The season is going to bring these things that try to bring you down but it's just (about) who will step up and take that spot next."
The Cougars (0-1) are coming off a 27-7 home loss to UNLV.
Houston coach Willie Fritz, in his first season after coming over from Tulane, said he was exploring lineup changes, especially on the offensive line. The Cougars gave up five sacks and rushed for just 26 yards against UNLV, and were called for eight holding penalties.
With the Sooners having recorded six sacks and six takeaways against Temple, Houston doesn't have much room for error.
"We're really looking at everything. ... We've got to put our guys in a position to be successful," Fritz said. "That's so important. Sometimes that requires change. And change is hard. We'll keep experimenting with rotations until we find the right one."
Two former Sooners are listed as starters for the Cougars for Saturday's game -- linebacker Jamal Morris and cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. Morris played for the Sooners from 2019-21, appearing in 20 games but recording just eight tackles. He had seven tackles in the season opener.
"I think he's only going to get better," Fritz said. "He really enjoys practicing and meeting."
Fritz has coached against the Sooners recently. In 2021, Fritz's Tulane squad played the Sooners in Norman and gave them fits before Oklahoma finally pulled out a 40-35 victory.
The Sooners have won three of four meetings with the Cougars, including both games in Norman. Oklahoma beat Houston 49-31 to open the 2019 season.
--Field Level Media
|
|209.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|161.0
|
|
|50.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|217.0
|
|
|259
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Jenkins
|P. Jenkins
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
Z. Chriss
|Z. Chriss
|3
|16
|0
|18
|
R. Sanford II
|R. Sanford II
|4
|13
|0
|14
|
S. Johnson
|S. Johnson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Shoulders
|M. Shoulders
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
U. Ale
|U. Ale
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Sneed
|S. Sneed
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|11
|-12
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mews
|M. Mews
|3
|57
|0
|57
|
S. Johnson
|S. Johnson
|3
|32
|0
|23
|
M. Carr
|M. Carr
|2
|31
|0
|21
|
R. Sanford II
|R. Sanford II
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
M. Shoulders
|M. Shoulders
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Young
|K. Young
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Wilson
|J. Wilson
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
P. Jenkins
|P. Jenkins
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Manjack IV
|J. Manjack IV
|3
|7
|1
|4
|
S. Sneed
|S. Sneed
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Haulcy
|A. Haulcy
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Arnold
|J. Arnold
|17/25
|141
|4
|0
|
M. Hawkins Jr.
|M. Hawkins Jr.
|3/5
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tatum
|T. Tatum
|4
|66
|1
|35
|
S. Franklin
|S. Franklin
|4
|45
|0
|30
|
J. Arnold
|J. Arnold
|11
|34
|0
|15
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|5
|33
|0
|13
|
G. Sawchuk
|G. Sawchuk
|6
|15
|0
|5
|
D. Burks
|D. Burks
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
M. Hawkins Jr.
|M. Hawkins Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Farooq
|J. Farooq
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
B. Sharp
|B. Sharp
|5
|47
|1
|14
|
D. Burks
|D. Burks
|6
|36
|3
|14
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
Z. Ragins
|Z. Ragins
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Anthony
|A. Anthony
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Tatum
|T. Tatum
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Carreon
|I. Carreon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Keltner
|T. Keltner
|3/3
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
057 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
062.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN