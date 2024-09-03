|
|
|KANSAS
|ILL
QB Jalon Daniels leads No. 19 Kansas against Illinois
Last year, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels got to play just three games before he suffered what developed into a season-ending back injury.
Illinois was one of the unfortunate three foes to face him.
Daniels threw for two touchdowns in the first quarter last Sept. 8 - and wound up 21 of 29 for 277 yards - as the Jayhawks rolled to a 34-7 lead that wound up as a 34-23 non-conference win. No. 19 Kansas (1-0) visits Illinois (1-0) for a rematch Saturday night at Champaign, Ill., with a healthy Daniels at the controls.
"People are talking about them being a (BCS) playoff team - and (I) could definitely see that before they even played a snap this year," said Illinois coach Bret Bielema. "I think their football team and program really channels through their quarterback. When he has been able to be in the lineup, they obviously have a record that is pretty special."
Since head coach Lance Leipold arrived at Kansas prior to the 2022 season, the Jayhawks have produced a 9-4 record when Daniels starts - but only 7-7 when he has been too hurt to play.
To preserve the fifth-year junior's health, there was speculation Daniels would sit out last week's opener against Lindenwood. Instead, he threw 15 times, completing nine passes, for 148 yards and a score. He also threw an interception (but did not carry the ball) before taking a seat in the Jayhawks' 48-3 victory last Thursday.
The danger for Illinois is focusing too heavily on Daniels. In last year's game, running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. combined for 218 yards and two touchdowns in just 22 rushes.
Both guys are back and Neal (3,189 yards, 35 TDs) remains on pace to break June Henley's school records for career rushing yards (3,841) and touchdowns (41). Hishaw, who owns 16 career touchdowns, could start at most schools. Leipold suggested earlier this week that Kansas' rushing game, which features seniors at left tackle (Bryce Cabeldue/39 career starts) and left guard (Michael Ford/32 starts), will be crucial to the Jayhawks' efforts to sweep the home-and-home series.
"On the road, to give yourself normal down and distance and try to keep the crowd out of it (is huge)," Leipold said. "When you stay in those regular-type situations, you can pretty much dial up anything - run or pass."
Coincidentally, Illinois opened its 2024 season just like Kansas - with a 45-point win over a Football Championship Subdivision foe on Aug. 29.
Another coincidence that developed during the Illini's 45-0 victory over Eastern Illinois? They believe they have multiple threats at running back in sophomores Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin to take some pressure off junior quarterback Luke Altmyer.
The 245-pound Feagin earned more opportunities last year (95 carries and nine receptions compared to 16 carries and two catches), but Laughery started Thursday's win over EIU and used his sprinter's speed to produce 79 yards in 10 carries. Feagin entered later and finished with 16 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown.
"Aidan brings a skill set that's kind of unique to that room," Bielema said. "Kaden is the typical 'what-you-see-is-what-you-get," but I do think he has an exceptional burst."
Leipold, whose defense posted six sacks in last year's game, noticed a difference on the tape.
"They're a physical Big Ten team," he said. "They've improved over last year, you can see. They've made some adjustments in the O-Line."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|199.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|242.0
|
|
|331.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|244.0
|
|
|530
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|486
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|9/15
|148
|1
|1
|
C. Ballard
|C. Ballard
|5/6
|51
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|8
|112
|2
|53
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|9
|66
|1
|24
|
J. Thompson Jr.
|J. Thompson Jr.
|5
|32
|0
|10
|
S. Morrison
|S. Morrison
|8
|28
|1
|6
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
H. Stewart III
|H. Stewart III
|7
|24
|0
|7
|
C. Ballard
|C. Ballard
|3
|20
|0
|14
|
M. Pauley
|M. Pauley
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Emilien
|D. Emilien
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm
|L. Grimm
|6
|111
|1
|58
|
L. Arnold
|L. Arnold
|2
|29
|0
|22
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Wilson
|T. Wilson
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
M. Moeller
|M. Moeller
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Emilien
|D. Emilien
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
T. Kardell
|T. Kardell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dotson
|M. Dotson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Allen
|T. Allen
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|19/24
|213
|4
|0
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|2/5
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Feagin
|K. Feagin
|16
|108
|1
|29
|
A. Laughery
|A. Laughery
|10
|79
|0
|29
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
C. Valentine
|C. Valentine
|4
|18
|0
|16
|
J. McCray
|J. McCray
|5
|13
|1
|6
|
J. Anderson
|J. Anderson
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Bryant
|P. Bryant
|5
|63
|2
|28
|
M. Elzy
|M. Elzy
|2
|51
|1
|34
|
A. Hollins
|A. Hollins
|2
|40
|0
|29
|
Z. Franklin
|Z. Franklin
|2
|28
|0
|16
|
C. Goda
|C. Goda
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Wilcher
|K. Wilcher
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
C. Dixon
|C. Dixon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Laughery
|A. Laughery
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Arkin
|T. Arkin
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
J. McCray
|J. McCray
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Beatty
|H. Beatty
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Cox Jr.
|T. Cox Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Scott
|M. Scott
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Olano
|D. Olano
|1/1
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
