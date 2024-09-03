|
Conner Weigman, Texas A&M out to rebound vs. FCS McNeese
Conner Weigman and Texas A&M look to work out the kinks on Saturday afternoon when they welcome FCS foe McNeese to College Station, Texas.
It couldn't have gone much worse in the season opener for Weigman, who completed just 12 of 30 passes for 100 yards and two interceptions in the Aggies' 23-13 home setback to then-No. 7 Notre Dame last Saturday. Heck, television cameras even caught him vomiting as he returned to the sideline following a drive in the second half.
The loss spoiled the debut of Mike Elko as coach of Texas A&M and ultimately knocked the then-No. 20 Aggies out of the AP Top 25 poll.
Elko, however, told reporters Monday that he feels confident that Weigman will shake off that performance when he faces the Cowboys (1-1).
"I think he's gonna respond great," Elko said. "I think he's a competitor. I think he's a winner. The kids are confident in him, I'm confident in him. He's confident in himself. I think he's gonna go out and have a great week of practice and become the quarterback we know he can become."
Weigman didn't hang his head too long after the season-opening loss to the Fighting Irish.
"The sun came up Sunday morning. I watched the film, get better, learn from it and move on to McNeese this week and we've got to go have a hell of a game," Weigman said. "... If my footwork's better, my accuracy's better, my completion percentage is better. It's a trickle effect. Simple as that, I can't put it in any other words."
The Aggies also need to shore up their play against the run. Notre Dame gashed Texas A&M for 198 yards on the ground, highlighted by touchdown runs of 47 and 21 yards.
McNeese has flourished thus far on the ground in each of its first two games. The Cowboys rolled up 200 yards rushing in a 26-23 loss to Tarleton State on Aug. 24 and 164 in a 21-7 victory over Southern last Saturday.
D'Angelo Durham found the end zone in both games and quarterback Clifton McDowell rushed for two touchdowns last week to give McNeese its first non-forfeit win since Nov. 12, 2022.
"I couldn't be (prouder) of my team," Cowboys coach Gary Goff said. "They didn't quit, they continued to fight. Breaking the ice and getting that first win for these guys means everything. We had to have that moment. ... I think that gives us a lot of momentum moving forward."
--Field Level Media
|
|
|176.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|100.0
|
|
|182.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|146.0
|
|
|358.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|246
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McDowell
|C. McDowell
|15/24
|273
|2
|1
|
K. Sixkiller
|K. Sixkiller
|9/19
|80
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDowell
|C. McDowell
|30
|132
|2
|36
|
D. Durham
|D. Durham
|18
|113
|2
|27
|
J. Barbie
|J. Barbie
|13
|61
|0
|16
|
C. Hamm
|C. Hamm
|15
|44
|0
|15
|
K. Sixkiller
|K. Sixkiller
|4
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Citizen
|T. Citizen
|6
|11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. McCallister
|M. McCallister
|2
|84
|1
|80
|
J. Carter
|J. Carter
|5
|52
|0
|28
|
J. Levi
|J. Levi
|1
|43
|1
|43
|
C. Deville
|C. Deville
|2
|42
|0
|22
|
T. Hayes
|T. Hayes
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
J. Marks
|J. Marks
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Harris
|J. Harris
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Campbell III
|J. Campbell III
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
D. Durham
|D. Durham
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
K. Senegal
|K. Senegal
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
C. Hamm
|C. Hamm
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Citizen
|T. Citizen
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Mauldin
|L. Mauldin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Barbie
|J. Barbie
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Larco
|T. Larco
|1/3
|0
|5/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman
|C. Weigman
|12/30
|100
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Moss
|L. Moss
|20
|70
|1
|12
|
C. Weigman
|C. Weigman
|7
|26
|0
|9
|
E. Smith
|E. Smith
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
A. Daniels
|A. Daniels
|5
|20
|0
|7
|
J. Walker
|J. Walker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Bussey
|T. Bussey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walker
|J. Walker
|6
|31
|0
|11
|
C. Allen
|C. Allen
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
T. Watson
|T. Watson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
L. Moss
|L. Moss
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
N. Thomas
|N. Thomas
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond
|R. Bond
|2/2
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
