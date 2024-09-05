|
|
|SAMF
|FLA
Florida seeks turnaround against Samford
For the Florida Gators, the time for licking their wounds has passed.
Following a humiliating home loss to its in-state rival, the Southeastern Conference program will try to turn things around Saturday night when it hosts Samford in Gainesville, Fla.
The Gators (0-1) put Gator Nation on edge as they lost to then-No. 19 Miami in their opener last week -- a 41-17 rout in front of more than 90,000 fans in a game Florida had circled as having enormous importance.
Now, Gators coach Billy Napier finds himself on the hot seat -- the third-year coach has an 11-15 overall record is owed more than $26 million -- and expectations were greater than a 24-point blowout that emptied the Swamp.
On Monday, Napier had the answers for what his group needs to do. Then he took a shot at some of the Gator faithful.
"If we can focus on those things and not necessarily on what some guy in his basement in rural Central Florida is saying on social media, then we got a chance to get better," said Napier, the fourth Gators coach in 11 seasons.
Napier's team is expected to host the FCS-program Bulldogs (0-1) with freshman DJ Lagway at quarterback. Starter Graham Mertz sustained a concussion in the loss to Miami. Lagway replaced Mertz and completed 3 of 6 passes for 31 yards, with an interception.
Lagway was a five-star recruit in the 2024 class, ranked as the No. 1 quarterback by 247Sports.
"Everything he does is just smooth. ... Effortless, cool, calm, collected," receiver Tre Wilson said. "I feel like a lot of that dynamic will be able to play a factor the rest of the season."
Samford lost 38-29 at West Georgia last Saturday. Coach Chris Hatcher's squad rallied to lead 29-26 after three quarters, but the home side notched a pair of rushing touchdowns for the win.
"We didn't play very good. That's on the coaches and myself," Hatcher said. "I think we can be a good team ... but when (West Georgia was) warming up, they did not look like a team that had moved from the Division II ranks to FCS ranks. Give them credit."
Samford's Quincy Crittendon went 24-for-41 for 302 yards and two TDs, with one interception, as the Alabama school outgained the Wolves 465-456 in total yards.
--Field Level Media
|
|302.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|122.0
|
|
|163.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|139.0
|
|
|465
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|261
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Crittendon
|Q. Crittendon
|24/41
|302
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Crittendon
|Q. Crittendon
|19
|95
|2
|17
|
M. Kelly
|M. Kelly
|10
|40
|0
|19
|
D. Witherspoon
|D. Witherspoon
|8
|28
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jenkins
|B. Jenkins
|4
|81
|1
|68
|
I. Cousin
|I. Cousin
|5
|77
|0
|34
|
E. Mason
|E. Mason
|3
|43
|0
|17
|
D. Rias
|D. Rias
|4
|39
|0
|27
|
M. Kelly
|M. Kelly
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
P. Bird
|P. Bird
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Witherspoon
|D. Witherspoon
|2
|10
|1
|7
|
K. Cherry
|K. Cherry
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Davenport
|T. Davenport
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Chamberlain
|T. Chamberlain
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
F. Taylor
|F. Taylor
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|11
|106
|1
|71
|
D. Lagway
|D. Lagway
|4
|20
|0
|16
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
J. Baugh
|J. Baugh
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Mertz
|G. Mertz
|6
|3
|0
|10
|
T. Webb
|T. Webb
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Wilson III
|E. Wilson III
|7
|50
|0
|16
|
E. Badger
|E. Badger
|3
|43
|0
|19
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Dike
|C. Dike
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Boardingham
|A. Boardingham
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. James
|S. James
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Smack
|T. Smack
|1/1
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
