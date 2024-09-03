|
|
|SAMST
|UCF
UCF aims for QB improvement in clash with Sam Houston
UCF didn't see the best of new quarterback KJ Jefferson in the season opener, but the Knights hope there will be more of a comfort factor on Saturday evening when they host Sam Houston in a nonconference game in Orlando, Fla.
A transfer from Arkansas, Jefferson went a pedestrian 7 of 14 for 164 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, in a 57-3 rout of New Hampshire last week.
UCF coach Gus Malzahn acknowledged it was Jefferson's debut with a new offense and teammates, but the coach thinks he'll progress as the season moves along.
"He'll get more comfortable each game out," Malzahn said. "The great thing about KJ, he's a veteran. He's been there and done that. Really looking forward to watching him play this weekend."
Despite Jefferson's struggles, it didn't prevent the Knights from amassing 639 yards of total offense and an average of 8.4 yards per carry against New Hampshire.
The biggest reason for the 639-yard output was a rushing attack that produced 454 yards, led by 142 yards on 11 carries by RJ Harvey.
"We got four real guys," Malzahn said of his rushing attack. "I think they're all a little bit different, which I think is good. We're going to have the luxury this year to keep guys fresh."
The next challenge for UCF (1-0) is a Sam Houston team (1-0) that is coming off a 34-14 road win over Rice.
The Bearkats went 3-9 last season, with five losses coming by a touchdown or less.
Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler said he hopes a win over a Rice team that made a bowl game last year is the start of a rewarding season after last year's adversity.
"I think we are at our best when things aren't perfect," Keeler said. "That's kind of who we are. We really emphasize no excuses and no pointing the finger."
Just like UCF, Sam Houston has a transfer who has taken over the starting quarterback job -- Hunter Watson.
A transfer from Iowa Western Community College, Watson threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns against Rice.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|229.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|185.0
|
|
|178.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|454.0
|
|
|407
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|639
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Watson
|H. Watson
|16/27
|229
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Watson
|H. Watson
|14
|57
|0
|31
|
J. Gentry
|J. Gentry
|14
|56
|1
|16
|
D. McKinney
|D. McKinney
|6
|31
|0
|15
|
J. Ducker
|J. Ducker
|7
|20
|0
|11
|
I. Adeyi
|I. Adeyi
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Smith
|N. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Phillips
|M. Phillips
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Adkism
|L. Adkism
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Humphreys
|Q. Humphreys
|3
|93
|1
|67
|
I. Adeyi
|I. Adeyi
|5
|63
|1
|32
|
E. Sohn
|E. Sohn
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
S. Evans
|S. Evans
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
J. Ducker
|J. Ducker
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
N. Smith
|N. Smith
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
J. Gentry
|J. Gentry
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Pavon
|C. Pavon
|2/3
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|7/14
|164
|2
|1
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|4/8
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harvey
|R. Harvey
|11
|142
|2
|60
|
P. Boone
|P. Boone
|7
|81
|1
|59
|
M. Montgomery
|M. Montgomery
|8
|77
|1
|25
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|7
|60
|0
|30
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|7
|40
|0
|12
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|11
|39
|1
|13
|
X. Townsend
|X. Townsend
|2
|12
|0
|16
|
K. Ingram
|K. Ingram
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hudson
|K. Hudson
|2
|61
|0
|46
|
M. Montgomery
|M. Montgomery
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
R. Pittman Jr.
|R. Pittman Jr.
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Fox
|K. Fox
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
R. Harvey
|R. Harvey
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Whittemore
|T. Whittemore
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Baker
|J. Baker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
X. Townsend
|X. Townsend
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jackson
|A. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Pace
|D. Pace
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer
|C. Boomer
|2/2
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
