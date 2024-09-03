|
|
|TNTECH
|UGA
No. 1 Georgia focuses on FCS foe Tennessee Tech
Following a dominant win over Clemson in its season opener, No. 1 Georgia will turn its attention to a Tennessee Tech team that nearly scored one of Week 1's biggest upsets.
The Golden Eagles, a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association at the FCS level, had Middle Tennessee on the ropes last Saturday, falling 32-25 on a touchdown with 16 seconds to play.
Had Tennessee Tech held on, it would have marked the lone FCS win over an FBS opponent on Saturday.
Fresh off his team's 34-3 victory over then-No. 14 Clemson in Atlanta last Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart won't allow his players to sleepwalk into Saturday's home opener against the Golden Eagles.
"Excited to be here, excited to get moved on to pursue getting better. We open with Tennessee Tech practice today, and we'll start attacking these guys," Smart said Monday. "They played a really hard-fought game with Middle Tennessee the other night. They had a great comeback, and I got a lot of respect for the way they played in that game, for sure. Our guys will start getting prepared for them today."
After a slow start, Georgia owned the second half, outscoring the Tigers 28-3 after halftime. The defense allowed just 188 total yards, while Carson Beck had an efficient start to his senior season, finishing 23-of-33 passing for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Aiming for their 41st consecutive regular-season win, Georgia and Smart believe they have a ways to go following Week 1.
"I can't pick one thing on improvement," Smart said. "There are so many things that we've got to do better. There's just a lot there that we want to improve on, and some of what you're doing is dictated by who you play. People just think it's a stat game. It's not a stat game. It's who you're lining up across from and how good that football player is because that does dictate things, the matchups."
In Tennessee Tech's upset bid, former Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder made his debut on the Golden Eagles' sideline. Jordyn Potts threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns and will be a player Wilder leans on through his first season.
"(Jordyn) is a very dynamic player," Wilder said. "He's got the ability to throw from the pocket. We'll do more with him in movement because he runs so well. He's such a good athlete, it's like having a running back at the quarterback position."
A win against Middle Tennessee would've given the program its third win over an FBS/I-A school as the Golden Eagles beat Western Carolina in 1978 and 1980 when the Catamounts were an NCAA Division I-A program.
Georgia, which hasn't lost at home since a 20-17 defeat to South Carolina in October 2019, will host Tennessee Tech for the third time. The Bulldogs have won the previous two meetings, including 38-0 in 2009.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|274.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|278.0
|
|
|67.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|169.0
|
|
|341
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|447
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|11
|52
|0
|18
|
K. Cumby
|K. Cumby
|3
|19
|0
|7
|
T. Baker
|T. Baker
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
O. Sanni
|O. Sanni
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Potts
|J. Potts
|2
|-6
|0
|6
|
D. Laible
|D. Laible
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Linkins
|D. Linkins
|7
|61
|0
|23
|
A. Maples
|A. Maples
|3
|57
|2
|33
|
T. Jones
|T. Jones
|5
|50
|0
|18
|
H. Barnhart
|H. Barnhart
|2
|31
|0
|22
|
J. Yates
|J. Yates
|1
|14
|1
|13
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|1
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Parker
|J. Parker
|3
|13
|0
|18
|
T. Baker
|T. Baker
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Nix
|T. Nix
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Cumby
|K. Cumby
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Reed
|D. Reed
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
O. Sanni
|O. Sanni
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Dixon
|J. Dixon
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
R. Perkins
|R. Perkins
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Olsen
|H. Olsen
|1/2
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Beck
|C. Beck
|23/33
|278
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Frazier
|N. Frazier
|11
|83
|1
|40
|
D. Bell
|D. Bell
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
C. Beck
|C. Beck
|3
|19
|0
|13
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|7
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Bowens
|C. Bowens
|3
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Humphreys
|L. Humphreys
|2
|63
|1
|40
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|5
|56
|0
|32
|
L. Luckie
|L. Luckie
|2
|37
|0
|31
|
D. Lovett
|D. Lovett
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
D. Bell
|D. Bell
|4
|32
|0
|23
|
N. Frazier
|N. Frazier
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
C. Young
|C. Young
|2
|15
|1
|8
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|2
|4
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Starks
|M. Starks
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Woodring
|P. Woodring
|2/2
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
057 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
062.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN