|
|
|UTAHST
|USC
Miller Moss leads No. 13 Southern Cal against Utah State
With an impressive opening win to his credit, Miller Moss makes his home debut as the No. 1 quarterback for No. 13 Southern California on Saturday when the Trojans welcome Utah State to Los Angeles.
Moss comes in fresh off a 378-yard passing effort in the Trojans' 27-20 victory over LSU on Sunday in Las Vegas. He finished 27 of 36. He completed 5 of 6 passes to set up running back Woody Marks' game-winning touchdown carry with 8 seconds remaining.
It was Moss' turn in the spotlight taking over for 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and 2024 NFL No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams.
USC (1-0) improved to 2-0 with Moss starting under center, following a 42-28 defeat of Louisville in last season's Holiday Bowl. With the role of quarterback seemingly in good hands, the Trojans head into Week 2 looking to continue the progress on the offensive line.
"Jonah (Monheim) did a good job handling (moving to center)," USC coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. "Our young guys, Elijah (Paige) and Alani (Noa) had some awesome plays, and they had some plays they'll have to get better at. They looked like talented, young guys (who) are going to be really good players ... and going to have to improve."
Although Riley noted the revamped offensive line had some misses against LSU, in a game the Trojans totaled only 69 rushing yards, the offense has the attention of Utah State interim coach Nate Dreiling.
"You guys saw how good the quarterback was. He can make every throw in the book and he processes things so fast," Dreiling said. "Then you throw in the receivers. They've got a couple (big) guys (6-foot-6 Duce Robinson and 6-4 Ja'Kobi Lane). They've got the fastest receiver in the country (Zachariah Branch). They've got two tailbacks -- the Mississippi State kid (Marks) who transferred in is a phenomenal player.
"They're what you'd expect a playoff-caliber team looks like," Dreiling added.
Utah State (1-0) prepares for a USC receiving corps that also features Kyron Hudson, whose leaping, one-handed catch in traffic in the second quarter vs. LSU provided a highlight of Week 1. Hudson led USC in receptions (five) and yards (83) against LSU.
The Aggies had their own standout wide receiver performance last week, with Kyrese White tallying 131 yards on just three receptions with two touchdowns in a 36-14 win over Robert Morris. Utah State scored 26 unanswered points to notch the win.
White's scoring snags went 53 yards from Bryson Barnes and 57 yards from Spencer Petras. Both quarterbacks played significant snaps against Robert Morris. Barnes was 11 for 21 for 198 yards with two touchdowns, while Petras finished 10 of 15 with a touchdown but was intercepted twice.
Barnes also contributed to Utah State's 303-yard rushing output, totaling 88 to match running back Robert Briggs Jr. for the team high. Barnes scampered 63 yards for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies' offense overcame a sluggish start and halftime deficit in the opener, which marked the first game under Dreiling, who was hired as defensive coordinator but elevated to interim head coach when Blake Anderson was fired in July.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|343.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|378.0
|
|
|303.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|69.0
|
|
|646
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|447
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Barnes
|B. Barnes
|5
|88
|1
|63
|
R. Briggs Jr.
|R. Briggs Jr.
|9
|88
|0
|55
|
R. Faison
|R. Faison
|12
|78
|0
|26
|
H. Turner
|H. Turner
|4
|44
|0
|24
|
S. Petras
|S. Petras
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. White
|K. White
|3
|131
|2
|57
|
J. Royals
|J. Royals
|5
|77
|1
|30
|
R. Briggs Jr.
|R. Briggs Jr.
|3
|38
|0
|18
|
W. Monney
|W. Monney
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
O. Tia
|O. Tia
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
R. Faison
|R. Faison
|3
|17
|0
|13
|
B. Lane
|B. Lane
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
G. Page
|G. Page
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Bowman
|C. Bowman
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Larsen
|I. Larsen
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Nimrod
|E. Nimrod
|3/3
|0
|3/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Moss
|M. Moss
|27/36
|378
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hudson
|K. Hudson
|5
|83
|0
|24
|
Z. Branch
|Z. Branch
|4
|56
|0
|19
|
L. McRee
|L. McRee
|5
|56
|0
|19
|
J. Lane
|J. Lane
|3
|50
|1
|28
|
D. Robinson
|D. Robinson
|2
|49
|0
|38
|
K. Ford
|K. Ford
|2
|45
|0
|41
|
M. Lemon
|M. Lemon
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
W. Marks
|W. Marks
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
K. Eldridge
|K. Eldridge
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Q. Joyner
|Q. Joyner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Cobb
|M. Cobb
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz
|M. Lantz
|2/3
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
056.5 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN