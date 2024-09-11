|
|
|NMEX
|AUBURN
Mistake-prone Auburn to keep it simple vs. New Mexico
Auburn is hoping more simplicity will lead to fewer giveaways.
The Tigers (1-1), who had five turnovers in a 21-14 home loss to Cal last week, host New Mexico on Saturday night.
"Our coaching staff feels like maybe we attempted to carry too much (last week)," Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. "I can assure the package will not be big moving forward for this week so that we can get an accurate picture of 'is this going to be a recurring theme where we have to make decisions?'
"We probably carried a bit too much, but we just missed some very simple, simple things that keep us ahead of the chains and not in those third-and-longs, which we just can't live in."
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions, but Freeze said he wasn't ready to make a change before adding that backup quarterback Hank Brown will "definitely get his share of reps this week."
"We are not talented enough to play badly and win," Freeze said. "Football season is a long season. There were many, many good teams that struggled (last week) like we did. One game cannot define a season. I expect us to respond like you should."
The Lobos (0-2) are coming off an unusually early open date after losing twice in August, at home against Montana State (35-31) and at then-No. 21 Arizona (61-39).
First-year coach Bronco Mendenhall said he was surprised in the first two games by his team's "inconsistency in the big plays we're giving up defensively."
"I didn't expect that many big plays that frequently," he added. "I thought we were kind of past that."
Mendenhall acknowledged that the Lobos, who haven't won more than four games since 2016, don't have favorable individual matchups against Auburn as he begins rebuilding the program.
"(Our team is) hungry, eager, hopeful, desperate, diligent and resilient," Mendenhall said, "and that part has been really fun. I've really liked that part of it."
Devon Dampier leads the Lobos in passing (432) and rushing yards (164) and has accounted for seven touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|172.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|308.0
|
|
|152.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|149.0
|
|
|324
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Dampier
|D. Dampier
|42/68
|432
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dampier
|D. Dampier
|18
|164
|3
|26
|
E. Sanders
|E. Sanders
|33
|117
|0
|36
|
J. Jacobs
|J. Jacobs
|6
|45
|0
|32
|
N. Rogers
|N. Rogers
|8
|36
|0
|11
|
I. Chavez
|I. Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wysong
|L. Wysong
|14
|224
|1
|53
|
T. Bruckler
|T. Bruckler
|8
|57
|1
|12
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|6
|52
|0
|15
|
E. Sanders
|E. Sanders
|2
|39
|0
|31
|
J. Jacobs
|J. Jacobs
|4
|17
|0
|6
|
C. Medford
|C. Medford
|2
|16
|1
|9
|
N. Trujillo
|N. Trujillo
|3
|12
|0
|11
|
S. Miller
|S. Miller
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Rogers
|N. Rogers
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
S. Maiava-Peters
|S. Maiava-Peters
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ellis
|C. Ellis
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Drzewiecki
|L. Drzewiecki
|2/4
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|27/48
|487
|5
|4
|
H. Brown
|H. Brown
|3/5
|96
|2
|0
|
H. Geriner
|H. Geriner
|2/2
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter
|J. Hunter
|16
|121
|1
|34
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|19
|92
|2
|31
|
J. Cobb
|J. Cobb
|4
|26
|0
|14
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Alston
|D. Alston
|5
|22
|1
|7
|
S. Jackson
|S. Jackson
|3
|13
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Coleman
|C. Coleman
|4
|115
|1
|44
|
K. Lambert-Smith
|K. Lambert-Smith
|5
|110
|3
|67
|
M. Simmons
|M. Simmons
|4
|104
|1
|57
|
P. Thompson
|P. Thompson
|2
|82
|1
|70
|
C. Burton III
|C. Burton III
|2
|49
|0
|41
|
S. Jackson V
|S. Jackson V
|1
|37
|1
|37
|
B. Cain
|B. Cain
|2
|33
|0
|23
|
R. Fairweather
|R. Fairweather
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
R. Lewis
|R. Lewis
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
B. Frazier
|B. Frazier
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Hunter
|J. Hunter
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
D. Alston
|D. Alston
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Cobb
|J. Cobb
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McGough
|T. McGough
|1/2
|0
|12/12
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UNLV
KANSAS
0
057.5 O/U
-9
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
20ARIZ
14KSTATE
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Fri 8:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
17MICH
0
047.5 O/U
-22
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
4BAMA
WISC
0
050 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
CMICH
ILL
0
050 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
LATECH
NCST
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
16LSU
SC
0
048 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MEMP
FSU
0
054 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
TXTECH
0
070 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
13OKLAST
TULSA
0
063 O/U
+18
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
24BC
6MIZZOU
0
053.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
UMASS
BUFF
0
046 O/U
-4
Sat 1:00pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
10MIAMI
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MRGNST
OHIO
0
046.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
18ND
PURDUE
0
047 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
NEVADA
MINN
0
044.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
9OREG
OREGST
0
049.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
PRARIE
MICHST
0
050.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TULANE
15OKLA
0
046.5 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TXAM
FLA
0
046 O/U
+4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
VMI
GATECH
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
WASHST
WASH
0
054 O/U
-5.5
Sat 3:30pm PEAC
-
WVU
PITT
0
062 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
APLST
ECU
0
058.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
UAB
ARK
0
060 O/U
-22.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
12UTAH
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
+18
Sat 4:30pm CBSSN
-
COLG
AKRON
0
045.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU
0
045 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NCCEN
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
GAS
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
DUKE
0
046.5 O/U
-16
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LIB
0
057.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
ODU
0
047.5 O/U
+15
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BTHN
WMICH
0
051.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
5MISS
WAKE
0
064 O/U
+21
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
HAWAII
SAMST
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
EMICH
0
054.5 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
SJST
0
043 O/U
-18.5
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
SFLA
USM
0
058.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
2TEXAS
0
055 O/U
-35
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
VANDY
GAST
0
044.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
AF
BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
0
058.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
EIL
NWEST
0
035.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
IND
UCLA
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
AUBURN
0
059 O/U
-27
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
NOIOWA
23NEB
0
047.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
TOLEDO
MISSST
0
057.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UCF
TCU
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
1UGA
UK
0
045 O/U
+22
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
KENTST
7TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
MD
UVA
0
057.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
HOU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
BYU
WYO
0
039 O/U
+10
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEXST
FRESNO
0
047.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm TRU
-
SDGST
CAL
0
049 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
ARIZST
TXSTSM
31
28
Final ESPN
-
NWST
SALA
10
87
Final ESP+