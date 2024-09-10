|
No. 23 Nebraska out to continue rise vs. Northern Iowa
For the first time in five years and seven days, Nebraska will take the field Saturday night with an Associated Press Top 25 number next to its name.
The Cornhuskers jumped into the AP poll at No. 23 thanks to last week's dominant effort against Colorado -- and they'll try to build on that versus a Northern Iowa squad that's off to its first 2-0 start in 11 years.
Second-year coach Matt Rhule has Nebraska off to its first 2-0 start since 2016, which doubles as the most recent year that the Huskers posted a winning record and played in a bowl game.
"It's where we should probably be, but it's not where we want to be, right?" Rhule said. "My (three) kids are excited, so happy for them. My players are probably excited, but we've got bigger plans than that.
"We come here to have high expectations. You come here to play in big games. You come here to play in front of that crowd, you know? We expect to be ranked, but whatever it is -- 23rd, 24th -- that's not where we want to end up. So go 1-0 each week and see what happens."
So far, what has happened is a pair of blowouts in front of 86,000-plus at Memorial Stadium -- a 40-7 defeat of UTEP, followed by the 28-10 win over Colorado last Saturday. Nebraska's offense, led by freshman Dylan Raiola, has been balanced and nearly mistake-free. Raiola has hit on 73.7 percent of his 57 throws for 423 yards, three touchdowns and no picks.
"What you see on offense is speed," said Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley, whose program is facing Nebraska for the first time in his 23-plus years at the helm. "You see that speed that maybe they haven't had before. It's not just regular speed, it's different speed."
Meanwhile, the Huskers' defense has racked up eight sacks and four turnovers while allowing just 8.5 points and 232.5 yards per game. Both of the latter stats rank among the top 25 in the nation. Defensive tackle Ty Robinson leads the Huskers with two sacks and three tackles for loss.
"The thing I'm watching about Nebraska right now is the attitude of their team, how they're playing, versus maybe a couple of years ago," Farley said. "Everybody knows you got tradition. Hell, we got tradition. You watch the defense and the defense is tough, strong and fast. That's a hard combination. That's why they only gave up 16 (rushing) yards last week. I think they're fifth in rushing defense across the country."
That's not good news for a Northern Iowa squad that stacked up 597 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in their first two games against FCS foes Valparaiso and St. Thomas. Senior Tye Edwards has 310 yards rushing.
"Every run he's running hard," Farley said. "Whether it's a 1-yard gain or a 20-yard gain, that guy is hitting the hole the way he's supposed to, he's seeing the field good. His intensity of play is probably what's making him have the success he's having right now."
--Field Level Media
|107.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|234.5
|
|
|298.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|186.0
|
|
|406
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|420.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Dunne
|A. Dunne
|23/42
|215
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Edwards
|T. Edwards
|30
|315
|2
|56
|
A. Pesek-Hickson
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|30
|186
|2
|21
|
H. Bey-Buie
|H. Bey-Buie
|15
|70
|0
|10
|
A. Dunne
|A. Dunne
|5
|25
|0
|10
|
M. Schecklman
|M. Schecklman
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Morancy
|S. Morancy
|5
|57
|1
|24
|
L. Pryor
|L. Pryor
|5
|51
|1
|21
|
A. Pesek-Hickson
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|3
|39
|1
|20
|
T. Kershaw
|T. Kershaw
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
D. Hutson
|D. Hutson
|5
|27
|0
|14
|
J. Ellis-Lahey
|J. Ellis-Lahey
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Edwards
|T. Edwards
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Palmer
|C. Palmer
|1/3
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Raiola
|D. Raiola
|42/57
|423
|3
|0
|
H. Haarberg
|H. Haarberg
|5/5
|35
|0
|0
|
J. Gramstad
|J. Gramstad
|1/3
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dowdell
|D. Dowdell
|25
|129
|3
|14
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|20
|83
|0
|13
|
E. Johnson
|E. Johnson
|9
|74
|0
|42
|
G. Ervin Jr.
|G. Ervin Jr.
|8
|30
|2
|11
|
J. Barney Jr.
|J. Barney Jr.
|2
|28
|0
|21
|
H. Haarberg
|H. Haarberg
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Mazzccua Jr.
|M. Mazzccua Jr.
|5
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Ives
|K. Ives
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Gramstad
|J. Gramstad
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Nelson
|M. Nelson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Raiola
|D. Raiola
|4
|1
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Neyor
|I. Neyor
|10
|152
|1
|59
|
J. Banks
|J. Banks
|6
|63
|1
|21
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|8
|49
|1
|18
|
J. Barney Jr.
|J. Barney Jr.
|7
|39
|0
|10
|
J. Lloyd
|J. Lloyd
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
J. Bonner
|J. Bonner
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
N. Boerkircher
|N. Boerkircher
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. Nelson
|C. Nelson
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
T. Fidone II
|T. Fidone II
|4
|14
|0
|13
|
A. Bullock
|A. Bullock
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Lindenmeyer
|L. Lindenmeyer
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Mangini
|R. Mangini
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Johnson
|E. Johnson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hill
|T. Hill
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Hartzog Jr.
|M. Hartzog Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Stewart
|R. Stewart
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Alvano
|T. Alvano
|1/2
|0
|9/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
