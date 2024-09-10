|
|
|NTEXAS
|TXTECH
Texas Tech faces North Texas in potential aerial shootout
Texas Tech will try to get back on the winning track against an old foe Saturday when North Texas rolls into Lubbock for the first time since 2000.
The Red Raiders (1-1) got thumped 37-16 on the road by Washington State last week, with turnovers (four) and the defense's struggles to stop the Cougars' running game (301 yards) topping the list of problems.
The loss, on the heels of a 52-51 overtime win against Abilene Christian on Aug. 31, has created some unrest with the Texas Tech fan base, a fact that isn't lost on third-year coach Joey McGuire.
In particular, the Red Raiders' defensive struggles are hard to ignore. Texas Tech ranks last or next-to-last in the Big 12 in every major category, surrendering an average of 515.5 total yards and 44 points per game.
"One of the biggest things we have to do is play better defense," McGuire said. "It has to start with that side of the ball."
That is a daunting proposition as Texas Tech braces for a Mean Green offense overseen by former Red Raiders offensive coordinator Eric Morris, who is in his second season as North Texas' head coach.
The Mean Grean (2-0) are off to their best start since 2018 and have churned out 1,054 total yards in wins against South Alabama and Stephen F. Austin, with quarterback Chandler Morris (no relation to his coach) leading the charge by throwing for 737 yards and seven touchdowns.
The potential for an offensive shootout looms because the Red Raiders have moved the ball effectively in both games. Texas Tech has done heavy damage through the air, with quarterback Behren Morton leading the Big 12 with an average of 350.5 passing yards per game and receiver Josh Kelly pulling in a national-best 19 receptions.
The Mean Green have surrendered an average of 415 yards a game, but some confidence is bubbling with a unit that began the season with eight new starters.
North Texas took major strides last week against Stephen F. Austin by limiting the Lumberjacks to 3-of-17 efficiency on third down.
"The chemistry on defense has come together surprisingly well," Mean Green linebacker Jordan Brown said. "We build each other up."
--Field Level Media
|
|
|384.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|360.5
|
|
|143.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|154.5
|
|
|527
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|515
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harris
|D. Harris
|16
|171
|1
|80
|
J. Price
|J. Price
|14
|64
|0
|18
|
I. Ragsdale
|I. Ragsdale
|22
|58
|1
|8
|
C. Morris
|C. Morris
|10
|10
|2
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ward Jr.
|D. Ward Jr.
|13
|246
|2
|54
|
D. Sheffield
|D. Sheffield
|13
|148
|3
|51
|
O. Hammond
|O. Hammond
|6
|84
|1
|38
|
J. Aaron
|J. Aaron
|4
|82
|0
|27
|
B. Conwright
|B. Conwright
|4
|64
|1
|25
|
W. Young
|W. Young
|5
|44
|0
|18
|
L. Sides
|L. Sides
|3
|43
|0
|20
|
D. Carnes
|D. Carnes
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
J. Price
|J. Price
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
I. Ragsdale
|I. Ragsdale
|4
|13
|0
|17
|
K. Koch
|K. Koch
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Texada
|R. Texada
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Nguma
|K. Nguma
|1/2
|0
|12/12
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|64/100
|701
|6
|2
|
C. Eakin
|C. Eakin
|1/1
|20
|1
|0
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|27
|153
|1
|21
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|6
|72
|0
|22
|
C. Valdez
|C. Valdez
|9
|40
|0
|17
|
C. Dickey
|C. Dickey
|8
|30
|0
|12
|
J. Conyers
|J. Conyers
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|6
|2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelly
|J. Kelly
|19
|251
|1
|37
|
C. Eakin
|C. Eakin
|10
|130
|2
|35
|
C. Douglas
|C. Douglas
|8
|113
|1
|42
|
J. Conyers
|J. Conyers
|7
|69
|1
|36
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|4
|52
|0
|19
|
C. Dickey
|C. Dickey
|5
|34
|1
|12
|
J. Miller II
|J. Miller II
|2
|27
|1
|20
|
D. McCray
|D. McCray
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
M. Tharp
|M. Tharp
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Hudson
|M. Hudson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Valdez
|C. Valdez
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Jackson
|T. Jackson
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Garcia
|G. Garcia
|3/3
|0
|3/3
|0
|
R. Burkhardt
|R. Burkhardt
|1/1
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
