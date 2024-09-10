|
Washington, Washington State prep for nonconference Apple Cup
The Apple Cup as a nonconference game in September?
Times have changed.
With Washington moving into the Big Ten and Washington State one of two remaining teams in the Pacific-12 Conference, the rivals -- both off to 2-0 starts -- will meet Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.
"I would love to say you practice the same way no matter who we're playing," said Washington coach Jedd Fisch, who will be involved in his first Apple Cup. "But when you do have a rivalry game, your practices are a little more amped up. The competitive nature is a little more amped up. The energy on the field is a little higher."
The schools, who are playing in different conferences for the first time since 1962, last fall agreed to a five-year extension of the rivalry, which Washington leads 73-32-6.
The next four seasons will feature games alternating at each school's home field.
"We'll continue to make sure our guys understand the importance of the game without making the game (mean) so much that you lose the discipline, that you lose your preparation," Fisch said.
The coach said he's looking forward to the rivalry game, as it will provide a level of intensity rarely found in nonconference play, and hopes it continues for years to come.
"I know we have it for the next five years," Fisch said. "So it's going to be really important over these next five years that we continue to make this game as important as it is."
The Huskies have opened the season with a pair of wins at home -- 35-3 against Weber State and 30-9 over Eastern Michigan. Washington quarterback Will Rogers has completed 41 of 52 passes for 511 yards and five touchdowns, and Jonah Coleman has rushed for 231 yards and three TDs.
Washington State this season has defeated Portland State 70-30 and Texas Tech 37-16 in games played in Pullman, Wash. Cougars quarterback John Mateer has rushed for a team-high 252 yards and has completed 20 of 36 passes for 467 yards and six TDs.
"Obviously our guys will be really excited to play," Cougars coach Jake Dickert said. "I think they know what's on the line ... to get the Apple Cup back in Pullman is a big deal."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|264.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|297.0
|
|
|262.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|194.5
|
|
|526.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|491.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mateer
|J. Mateer
|20/36
|467
|6
|1
|
Z. Eckhaus
|Z. Eckhaus
|6/7
|61
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mateer
|J. Mateer
|23
|252
|2
|68
|
W. Parker
|W. Parker
|19
|165
|2
|54
|
L. Pulalasi
|L. Pulalasi
|10
|64
|0
|14
|
D. Schlenbaker
|D. Schlenbaker
|15
|47
|3
|11
|
D. Paine
|D. Paine
|3
|2
|0
|3
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|5
|162
|3
|59
|
K. Hutson
|K. Hutson
|7
|126
|1
|59
|
J. Meredith
|J. Meredith
|2
|54
|0
|39
|
W. Parker
|W. Parker
|2
|54
|1
|52
|
T. Shackelford
|T. Shackelford
|2
|52
|1
|39
|
T. Leckner
|T. Leckner
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
T. Freeman
|T. Freeman
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Dollar
|A. Dollar
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
B. Riviere III
|B. Riviere III
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Ganashamoorthy
|B. Ganashamoorthy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Maxwell
|K. Maxwell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Barnes
|C. Barnes
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Hall
|S. Hall
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Gushiken
|K. Gushiken
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. O'Connor
|E. O'Connor
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski
|D. Janikowski
|1/2
|0
|12/13
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers
|W. Rogers
|41/52
|511
|5
|0
|
D. Williams Jr
|D. Williams Jr
|6/8
|83
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|27
|231
|3
|64
|
A. Mohammed
|A. Mohammed
|5
|65
|0
|32
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|11
|64
|0
|20
|
D. Williams Jr
|D. Williams Jr
|5
|47
|0
|17
|
S. Adams II
|S. Adams II
|6
|17
|0
|7
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Ngata
|D. Ngata
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
W. Rogers
|W. Rogers
|4
|-23
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|16
|164
|0
|29
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|9
|108
|3
|20
|
D. DeGraaf
|D. DeGraaf
|3
|83
|2
|41
|
J. Hunter
|J. Hunter
|5
|72
|1
|24
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|6
|48
|0
|15
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|3
|38
|0
|32
|
R. Williams
|R. Williams
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
K. Latu
|K. Latu
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
Q. Moore
|Q. Moore
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gross
|G. Gross
|1/1
|0
|8/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
