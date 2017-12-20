Drive Chart
The Dollar General Bowl has all the makings of a high-scoring shootout between a pair of conference champions led by prolific senior quarterbacks.

Toledo, champion of the Mid-American Conference, will take on Appalachian State, co-champion of the Sun Belt Conference, on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

The Rockets (11-2) are averaging 39.0 points per game. They wrapped up the MAC title with three straight blowout wins, including a 45-28 rout of Akron in the conference championship game.

Toledo quarterback Logan Woodside threw four touchdowns in the win over the Zips, capping a dynamic senior season and prompting Rockets coach Jason Candle to call him "the best passer in school history."

Woodside, the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, passed for 3,758 yards and 28 touchdowns with five interceptions this year. He eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark for his career this season.

Woodside's weapons including running back Terry Swanson, who rushed 1,319 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, and sophomore receiver Diontae Johnson, who caught 72 passes for 1,257 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Appalachian State (8-4) can put up points, too. The Mountaineers bounced back from consecutive midseason losses at UMass and at Louisiana-Monroe with three straight wins, including a 63-14 rout of Louisiana-Lafayette in the regular-season finale.

Senior quarterback Tyler Lamb accounted for five touchdowns in the win. All four of Lamb's touchdown passes went to freshman receiver Thomas Hennigan.

Lamb has passed for 2,606 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions this year. He also has rushed for 539 yards, averaging 7.7 yard per carry, with five touchdowns.

Lamb has started 48 consecutive games, and he set a Sun Belt record with 90 career touchdown passes.

"The records come with great teammates and great coaches," Lamb said this week. "Once you have that and you work on your game and put all that together, the records will come. But if you win a lot of ballgames, records will come, too. That's what our (focus) was: Winning a lot of ballgames, winning conference championships, winning bowl championships, and here we are today trying to end it right in our senior year."

Both teams feature successful young coaches, too.

Candle is 21-6 in his two seasons at Toledo and was rumored to be a candidate for several of the open Power 5 coaching positions. It looks as if Candle will be staying in with the Rockets for now, though. This week, he agreed to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

"The success of our program is the result of the unified effort of our players, coaches, staff and everyone in Rocket Nation who supports us," Candle said in a statement announcing the contract extension. "To be a MAC Champion is a tremendous accomplishment of which we can all be proud. At the same time, we are even more focused on our mission of continuing to build on our program's tradition of success. I'm proud to be a Rocket and proud to represent this great university and great city."

Scott Satterfield has enjoyed similar success during his five-year tenure at Appalachian State. He oversaw the program's transition to the FBS level and has the Mountaineers in a bowl game for a third straight season.

"The most successful transition from FCS to FBS of any school, I think, in the history of our sport," Satterfield told AL.com "Now three straight bowl games and two conference championships, our program is at a big-time high right now. We have great administration from the top down. We've got great coaches and players that really care about our program, and I think that's why we've been able to make this transition so successfully."

The Mountaineers' schedule was a bit up and down. Appalachian State lost two of its first four, including a 31-10 season-opening defeat to playoff-bound Georgia. The Mountaineers then won three in a row before dropping two in a row and recovering to take their final three.

The Rockets' only losses were at then-No. 14 Miami in September and at Ohio in November.

Toledo faced six opponents that reached bowls this season, going 4-2 in those games. Appalachian State faced four bowl-bound opponents, going 2-2 in those contests.

App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lamb 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 2606 27 6 153.9
T. Lamb 198/321 2606 27 6
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 33 0 0 87.7
Z. Thomas 6/10 33 0 0
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 27 1 0 328.4
Ma. Williams 1/2 27 1 0
C. Fitch 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
C. Fitch 1/1 9 0 0
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 5 0 0 71.0
J. Huesman 1/2 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Moore 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
161 912 9
J. Moore 161 912 9 58
T. Lamb 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 539 5
T. Lamb 70 539 5 44
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 432 2
M. Williams Jr. 88 432 2 34
T. Upshaw 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 314 4
T. Upshaw 68 314 4 50
D. Harrington 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 224 2
D. Harrington 50 224 2 35
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
Z. Thomas 8 45 0 18
D. Harper 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 42 0
D. Harper 5 42 0 23
C. Fuller 51 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
C. Fuller 1 23 0 23
I. Lewis 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
I. Lewis 2 21 0 26
D. Smith 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
D. Smith 6 15 0 11
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Huesman 2 13 0 11
C. Fitch 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
C. Fitch 2 6 1 4
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
Ma. Williams 5 3 0 6
T. Watkins 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Watkins 1 3 0 3
J. Virgil 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Virgil 2 0 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Lewis 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 666 8
I. Lewis 47 666 8 48
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 556 7
T. Hennigan 44 556 7 51
J. Virgil 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 351 3
J. Virgil 19 351 3 83
T. Watkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 295 1
T. Watkins 21 295 1 84
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 172 0
Ma. Williams 19 172 0 28
J. Moore 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 163 1
J. Moore 12 163 1 75
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 150 5
C. Reed 8 150 5 68
Z. Letman 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 106 1
Z. Letman 8 106 1 26
L. Duffield 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 97 2
L. Duffield 6 97 2 57
D. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 87 0
D. Jones 14 87 0 12
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
M. Williams Jr. 4 27 0 10
T. Upshaw 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Upshaw 2 4 0 5
D. Harrington 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Harrington 2 4 0 3
A. Purifoy 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Purifoy 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Boggs 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
E. Boggs 0-0 0.0 2
C. Duck 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0.0
C. Duck 0-0 0.0 5
A. Howard 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Howard 0-0 0.0 1
T. Hayes 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
T. Hayes 0-0 0.0 4
D. Franklin 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Franklin 0-0 0.0 2
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Fehr 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Rubino 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/15 21/23
M. Rubino 9/15 0 21/23 48
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 27/27
C. Staton 6/6 0 27/27 45
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Woodside 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 3758 28 5 169.1
L. Woodside 248/382 3758 28 5
M. Julian 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 21 0 0 62.7
M. Julian 2/6 21 0 0
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 16 0 1 5.7
M. Guadagni 1/6 16 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Swanson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
231 1319 14
T. Swanson 231 1319 14 71
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 704 12
S. Seymour 113 704 12 63
A. Thompkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 618 2
A. Thompkins 102 618 2 88
N. McCrimmon 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 80 0
N. McCrimmon 9 80 0 73
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 76 0
M. Guadagni 8 76 0 16
L. Woodside 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 65 1
L. Woodside 46 65 1 18
B. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 1
B. Smith 6 17 1 6
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 1 11 0 11
D. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
D. Johnson 2 9 0 5
R. Gilliam 14 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
R. Gilliam 2 1 1 1
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
D. Phillips 3 -5 0 0
M. Julian 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -9 1
M. Julian 3 -9 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 1257 13
D. Johnson 72 1257 13 89
J. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 675 5
J. Johnson 41 675 5 49
C. Thompson 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 537 4
C. Thompson 28 537 4 81
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 311 3
D. McKinley-Lewis 22 311 3 60
J. Fisher 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 266 0
J. Fisher 18 266 0 30
T. Swanson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 168 0
T. Swanson 17 168 0 40
A. Thompkins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 110 0
A. Thompkins 14 110 0 23
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 102 2
D. Phillips 10 102 2 40
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 90 1
S. Seymour 7 90 1 20
D. Richards 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 0
D. Richards 6 90 0 31
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 0
D. Rosi 6 90 0 24
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
B. Mitchell 3 41 0 19
R. Gilliam 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
R. Gilliam 3 30 0 13
L. Allen 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
L. Allen 2 19 0 16
R. Blackmon 32 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Blackmon 1 7 0 7
N. N'Shaka 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. N'Shaka 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Anderson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Anderson 0-0 0.0 1
J. Woodley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Woodley 0-0 0.0 1
J. Clark 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Clark 0-0 0.0 2
T. Mathis 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
T. Mathis 0-0 0.0 3
J. Linch 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Linch 0-0 0.0 1
K. Hollman 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Hollman 0-0 0.0 1
J. Williams 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
K. Robinson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
K. Robinson 0-0 0.0 4
S. Womack 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Womack 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Vest 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
25/30 56/59
J. Vest 25/30 0 56/59 131
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
