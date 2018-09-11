Drive Chart
BOISE
OKLAST

No. 17 Boise St., No. 24 Okla. St. set to light up scoreboard

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 11, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Boise State rolled for a school-record 818 total yards in its last game, climbed to No. 17 and is making a strong case out of the blocks to be a Group of Five member worth considering for the College Football Playoff.

That case could strengthen on Saturday when the Broncos travel to Oklahoma State to meet another 2-0 team, the No. 24 Cowboys.

As prolific as Boise State has been, particularly in its 62-7 rout of Connecticut last week, Oklahoma State actually leads the country with a 674.5-yard offensive average. Boise State ranks fourth (617.0).

"They can do like all of us, dink and dunk," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said, "but they can take shots. You have to be disciplined on defense and you've got to make plays because you're going to get one-on-ones."

The team that counter-punches most effectively seemingly has the best chance.

Boise State certainly has made the most of these opportunities in the past. The Broncos are 2-1 against the Big 12. Each previous matchup came in the postseason, including the 43-42 overtime thrill ride they claimed against Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

Since 2000, Boise State is the winningest major-college program with 199 victories. It stands 13-16 all-time against ranked opponents but has won three of its last four. The Broncos have just three wins in 17 road games against Power Five opponents but has won two of their last three, at Virginia (2015) and Oregon State (2016).

Clearly, no stage is too tall. No light too bright.

"We are just going to treat (Oklahoma State) like a regular team," Broncos wide receiver A.J. Richardson said. "We'll go in and practice hard. I think that is where it has been paying off for us."

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien has passed for 667 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions, while completing 41 of 56 attempts. He will face an Oklahoma State defense still responding to schematic changes made by new coordinator Jim Knowles.

"We all like it a lot," said Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper, who scored on a pick-six against South Alabama. "It's very energetic and (Knowles) likes to blitz and see us run around. He likes for all of us to be athletes a lot of the time."

As well as Rypien has distributed the ball, one of his top weapons, sophomore wide receiver Octavius Evans, has been out with an injury. He is expected to make his season debut against the Cowboys. Same for senior defensive tackle David Moa.

"I don't see them seeing us any different. They are probably just going to run their offense and run their defense," Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. "We have to be intelligent as play-callers and from the quarterback position and how we distribute the ball. If they do give us the run at times, then we have to block so our backs can make a cut at the line of scrimmage instead of the backfield."

The Oklahoma State run game has been unspectacular, despite the presence of last year's Big 12 rushing leader, junior Justice Hill. Hill carried just nine times for 32 yards against in a 55-13 romp over South Alabama, but Gundy admittedly was sparing his standout back from wear and tear. Backup J.D. King also gained 32 yards on nine attempts.

"Our run-blocking is very below average," Gundy added. "It's got to improve."

The numbers make Oklahoma State appear well-oiled.

However, Taylor Cornelius, a fifth-year senior in his first season starting at quarterback, will be facing his biggest test. He was sacked three times in the South Alabama win and was under duress on an interception he threw.

Although Cornelius has looked mechanical at times, he was still productive in his first two starts, though the opposition was indeed light.

Against South Alabama, two promising receivers emerged with 100-yard breakouts. Sophomore Tylan Wallace caught 10 passes for 166 yards and sophomore Tyron Johnson added five receptions for 137 yards to give the Cowboys more dimensions within a deep receiving corps.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
17 Boise State 2-0 -----
24 Oklahoma State 2-0 -----
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 667 7 0 214.5
B. Rypien 41/56 667 7 0
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 56 1 0 240.1
C. Cord 4/5 56 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 171 3
A. Mattison 25 171 3 0
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 85 1
C. Cord 3 85 1 0
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 79 1
A. Van Buren 14 79 1 0
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 55 1
J. Hightower 1 55 1 0
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
S. Seibold 7 35 0 0
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Henderson 4 30 0 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
K. Shakir 3 28 0 0
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
R. Mahone 5 21 0 0
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
B. Rypien 6 18 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 241 2
S. Modster 13 241 2 0
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 134 1
J. Hightower 7 134 1 0
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 1
A. Richardson 6 130 1 0
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 1
C. Thomas 5 96 1 0
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 2
A. Butler 3 35 2 0
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
R. Mahone 4 29 0 0
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 1
J. Bates 1 24 1 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Shakir 2 15 0 0
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
G. Collingham 1 11 0 0
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Mattison 2 5 0 0
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Seibold 1 3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Williams 0-0 0 1
T. Lashley 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Lashley 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 16/16
H. Hoggarth 2/3 0 16/16 22
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 728 6 3 166.6
T. Cornelius 50/75 728 6 3
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 1 0 149.7
K. Wudtee 2/5 26 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 154 3
J. Hill 19 154 3 0
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 124 1
L. Brown 10 124 1 0
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 88 1
C. Hubbard 13 88 1 0
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 84 0
J. King 17 84 0 0
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 81 0
K. Wudtee 12 81 0 0
R. Haymaker 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
R. Haymaker 15 37 0 0
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 30 0
T. Cornelius 9 30 0 0
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
J. McCleskey 1 5 1 0
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Johnson 1 1 1 0
M. Hockett 59 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
M. Hockett 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 214 2
T. Wallace 14 214 2 0
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 150 0
T. Johnson 7 150 0 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 0
D. Stoner 8 83 0 0
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 2
J. McCleskey 8 77 2 0
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 65 1
C. Hubbard 3 65 1 0
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 50 1
J. King 2 50 1 0
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
L. Wolf 4 41 0 0
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
J. Hill 2 33 0 0
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
J. Woods 1 32 0 0
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Brown 1 5 0 0
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
S. Finefeuiaki 1 3 1 0
T. Wallace 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Wallace 1 1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harper 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/3 14/15
M. Ammendola 3/3 0 14/15 23
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • CSTCAR
    CAMP

    0
    0

    Wed 2:00pm


  • BC
    WAKE

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +5
    Thu 5:30pm ESPN


  • TNTECH
    UTAHST

    0
    0

    Thu 8:00pm FBOOK


  • GAST
    MEMP

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -27
    Fri 7:00pm ESPN


  • FSU
    CUSE

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    +3
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • KENTST
    11PSU

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    -34.5
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • UTEP
    TENN

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -30
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • 21MIAMI
    TOLEDO

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • RUT
    KANSAS

    0
    0
    44.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 12:00pm


  • 5OKLA
    IOWAST

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +17
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • TROY
    NEB

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -11.5
    Sat 12:00pm


  • MURYST
    UK

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • RI
    UCONN

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm ESP3


  • HAWAII
    ARMY

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSSN


  • TEMPLE
    MD

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -16
    Sat 12:00pm


  • BALLST
    IND

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm


  • GATECH
    PITT

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 12:30pm


  • TULANE
    UAB

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    +4
    Sat 1:00pm FBOOK


  • DAVIS
    9STNFRD

    0
    0

    Sat 2:00pm PACN


  • VANDY
    8ND

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    -14.5
    Sat 2:30pm NBC


  • MIAOH
    MINN

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • SFLA
    ILL

    0
    0
    59 O/U
    +10
    Sat 3:30pm


  • DUKE
    BAYLOR

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • CMICH
    NILL

    0
    0
    44.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • 12LSU
    7AUBURN

    0
    0
    44.5 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • 17BOISE
    24OKLAST

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • BYU
    6WISC

    0
    0
    44.5 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • USM
    APLST

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -16
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • GAS
    2CLEM

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -33.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • SMU
    19MICH

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm


  • LEH
    NAVY

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm CBSSN


  • TXSA
    KSTATE

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 4:00pm


  • WOFF
    WYO

    0
    0

    Sat 4:00pm


  • NTEXAS
    ARK

    0
    0
    70 O/U
    -7
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • COLOST
    FLA

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -20.5
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • EKY
    BGREEN

    0
    0

    Sat 4:00pm ESP3


  • HOU
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    71.5 O/U
    +1
    Sat 4:15pm FOX


  • OHIO
    UVA

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    -3
    Sat 4:30pm


  • SJST
    20OREG

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    -41.5
    Sat 5:00pm PACN


  • NH
    COLO

    0
    0

    Sat 5:00pm PACN


  • IDST
    CAL

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm PACN


  • ODU
    CHARLO

    0
    0
    40 O/U
    +1.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP3


  • EMICH
    BUFF

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • BTHN
    FAU

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm


  • TXSTSM
    SALA

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • 1BAMA
    MISS

    0
    0
    71 O/U
    +21
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • OREGST
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    70 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • ARKST
    TULSA

    0
    0
    72 O/U
    +1.5
    Sat 7:00pm CBSSN


  • ALAM
    CINCY

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • DEST
    WMICH

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • MTSU
    3UGA

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -32.5
    Sat 7:15pm ESP2


  • MRSHL
    SC

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • AKRON
    NWEST

    0
    0

    Sat 7:30pm


  • MIZZOU
    PURDUE

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 7:30pm


  • LAMON
    TXAM

    0
    0
    66 O/U
    -27
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • LALAF
    16MISSST

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -33
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • NOIOWA
    IOWA

    0
    0

    Sat 7:30pm


  • WKY
    LVILLE

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -22.5
    Sat 7:30pm


  • MA
    FIU

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    -4
    Sat 7:30pm beIN


  • 4OHIOST
    15TCU

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    +13
    Sat 8:00pm ABC


  • 22USC
    TEXAS

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 8:00pm FOX


  • EWASH
    WASHST

    0
    0

    Sat 8:00pm PACN


  • NMEX
    NMEXST

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +5
    Sat 8:00pm


  • PRARIE
    UNLV

    0
    0

    Sat 10:00pm


  • 10WASH
    UTAH

    0
    0

    Sat 10:00pm ESPN


  • 23ARIZST
    SDGST

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 10:30pm CBSSN


  • FRESNO
    UCLA

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -1.5
    Sat 10:30pm FS1


  • SUT
    ARIZ

    0
    0

    Sat 11:00pm PACN


  • ECU
    13VATECH

    0
    0

    PPD


  • 18UCF
    UNC

    0
    0

    ESPU


  • 14WVU
    NCST

    0
    0

    ESPU
NCAA FB Scores