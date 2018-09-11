Drive Chart
WASH
UTAH

No. 10 Washington faces road challenge at Utah

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 11, 2018

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City has cultivated a modest reputation in recent years as a venue where opponents' dreams are shattered: Stanford's national title hopes in 2013, USC's pursuit of a conference championship in 2014, blue-blood Michigan in its debut with Jim Harbaugh in 2015.

No. 10-ranked Washington (1-1) avoided a similar fate on its road to the College Football Playoff in 2016, and the Huskies again seek to leave its matchup against Utah on Saturday unscathed.

Their last visit to Utah ended in a 31-24 Washington victory, sealed when the Huskies' defense made a fourth-down stop at their own 26-yard line. The trip marked Washington's first to Rice-Eccels under coach Chris Petersen, who left with an appreciation for the rowdy atmosphere.

"It's as good as anywhere we've been. It's how college football should be," Petersen said. "It'll be a packed house. Those night games - any time you're on the road in a night game and a packed stadium, it's a really energized environment."

The arrival of a top 10 opponent should only serve to further energize the home crowd, as Utah (2-0) -- the first team out of the Associated Press Top 25 in Others Receiving Votes this week -- aim to put a signature win on its resume.

The Utes played Washington close each of the past two seasons, but followed up the seven-point loss in 2016 with an even more competitive defeat last November in Seattle.

Utah led the 2017 meeting by a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining. A Myles Gaskin touchdown run, a quick Utes punt and pair of long Jake Browning pass completions after an aggressive Utah timeout set up Washington's game-winning, last-second field goal in the Huskies' 33-30 victory.

"We've got to find a way to get over that hump," said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, adding that doing so is a challenge. "They're a heck of a football team. You look at them on tape, and they don't have any weaknesses."

Whittingham is the second opposing coach in as many weeks to invoke the phrase "don't have any weaknesses," echoing the sentiment that made Washington a common preseason pick to return to the College Football Playoff.

However, through two games - including a tight, Week 1 loss to Auburn - Washington is aiming to strengthen its offense.

Red-zone misfires against Auburn cost the Huskies in a game where the defense shined. They returned home last week to put up 45 points against North Dakota, but Browning threw a pair of interceptions in the blowout win.

"I don't feel like we dominated at any point," Browning said in the postgame press conference. "We have a standard of play and we didn't play to it. I don't feel like I played to my standard."

With an end-of-game interception against Auburn, and the two against North Dakota, Browning enters Saturday's Pac-12 Conference opener with as many picks thrown this season as touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Utah is coming off a win in which its typically stout defense sealed the victory on an interception.

Linebacker Chase Hansen's 40-yard pick-six elevated Utah past Northern Illinois 17-6, despite the Utes' own struggles to maintain rhythm offensively. Running back Zack Moss scored Utah's only offensive touchdown, and quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 286 yards without an interception. But five possessions in Northern Illinois territory producing zero points looms as a concern.

"We've had a hard time getting on track," Whittingham said. "We're not very efficient; didn't finish drives ... The name of the game is scoring points. If you don't put the ball in the end zone, you're going to struggle."

Finishing offensive possessions is a common thread. Washington's 41.7 touchdown percentage on red-zone opportunities ranks the Huskies No. 115 in the nation.

On Saturday, a sea of black in the Rice-Eccles stands will do its part to vex Washington when it's in the red zone. A black-out of the stadium is planned to set the theme for the nighttime kick and upset bid.

The memories of a hard-fought win at Utah two years ago may have faded for the Huskies, but opening 2018 in hostile conditions against Auburn offers some familiarity for what awaits.

"It's probably better we were in that loud environment, (against) a real physical opponent," Petersen said.

Scoring Summary
1234T
10 Washington 1-1 -----
Utah 2-0 -----
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Washington
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 609 3 3 139.2
J. Browning 41/69 609 3 3
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 110 1 0 279.1
J. Haener 7/7 110 1 0
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
A. Baccellia 1/1 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 128 1
M. Gaskin 32 128 1 0
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 80 0
S. Ahmed 11 80 0 0
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 47 1
K. Pleasant 5 47 1 0
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 1
S. McGrew 3 23 1 0
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 16 0
J. Browning 13 16 0 0
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Braxton 2 7 0 0
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. McClatcher 1 -4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 209 0
A. Fuller 13 209 0 0
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 153 2
T. Jones 7 153 2 0
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 111 1
Q. Pounds 4 111 1 0
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 0
C. McClatcher 5 76 0 0
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
A. Baccellia 6 56 0 0
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
D. Sample 5 51 0 0
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
S. Ahmed 5 39 0 0
A. Cook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Cook 1 26 0 0
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. McGrew 1 9 0 0
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Gaskin 1 2 0 0
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Otton 1 1 1 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 7/7
P. Henry 4/5 0 7/7 19
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 565 4 1 146
T. Huntley 45/71 565 4 1
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 0 0 268
J. Shelley 2/2 40 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 216 2
Z. Moss 32 216 2 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 49 0
J. Shelley 2 49 0 0
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 41 0
B. Covey 2 41 0 0
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
T. Green 3 19 0 0
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Wishnowsky 1 11 0 0
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
A. Shyne 3 9 0 0
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
D. Brumfield 4 0 0 0
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -8 0
T. Huntley 26 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 208 0
B. Covey 15 208 0 0
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 90 0
J. Dixon 3 90 0 0
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 1
S. Mariner 7 82 1 0
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
S. Enis 3 42 0 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
D. Simpkins 3 33 0 0
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 1
Z. Moss 4 30 1 0
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
B. Kuithe 2 29 1 0
B. Boyd 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
B. Boyd 1 25 0 0
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
S. Nacua 2 23 0 0
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 1
C. Fotheringham 2 11 1 0
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Jackson 1 8 0 0
C. Haller 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Haller 1 8 0 0
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Green 1 6 0 0
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Brumfield 1 5 0 0
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Shyne 1 5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hansen 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/6 7/7
M. Gay 3/6 0 7/7 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores