CLEM
GATECH

Georgia Tech has work cut out for it vs. No. 3 Clemson

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 18, 2018

Georgia Tech is paying homage to the 1990 NCAA Championship team Saturday by wearing the navy-blue jerseys that team sported during its title run. Chances are it will take more than that to keep the Yellow Jackets close against No. 3 Clemson on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-1 ACC) will host the Tigers (3-0, 0-0) at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be nationally televised on ABC.

"They're a talented team," Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said. "They might be the most talented team we've played since I've been here."

That includes the 2016 Clemson team that won the national championship and the 2017 Georgia team that finished second in the nation.

No wonder Las Vegas has set the line at 16.5 points, making Tech the biggest underdog since Johnson arrived at the school 11 seasons ago.

Depending on your source, Georgia Tech either leads the series 50-30-2 (by Tech's records) or 51-30-2 (by Clemson's records) or 50-32 (according to the ACC). Regardless, Clemson has dominated the series of late, winning the last three and five of the last six. Georgia Tech's last win came in 2014 when Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson blew out his knee in the first half.

Clemson won 26-7 last season in Death Valley. The game was played on a rainy day. Clemson scored a touchdown and Tech fumbled on the ensuing possession, which led to another Clemson score. The Tigers scored 17 straight points and put the game away.

Clemson has had less trouble than most opponents when it comes to defending Georgia Tech's triple-option attack. Last year Georgia Tech rushed for only 198 yards against the Tigers, their second-lowest total of the year (they had 188 against Georgia). And Georgia Tech's most successful runner last year, KirVonte Benson (16 carries for 129 yards) hurt his knee in the second week of the season and is out for the year.

"We've played Clemson for a long time now," Johnson said. "They've got a pretty good idea of what we're going to do. They're a talented team."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he knew little about defending a triple-option team until he landed the job with the Tigers.

"I'd never been around the triple option not a day in my life," Swinney said. "I grew up in the I Formation. I get the Clemson job on a Monday and ... oh, by the way, we're playing a triple-option team on Saturday. It's Paul Johnson's first year. Nobody knows anything about it."

Georgia Tech ran for 207 yards that day in 2008 and beat Clemson 21-17.

"I learned real quick that if we're going to have a chance, we're going to have to make this a part of what we do," Swinney said. "If you don't, you're going to be behind the eight ball."

Clemson began to devote time to defending the triple option during the spring and fall. They set aside time to work against the offense in practice, even on weeks when they weren't playing Tech. (The same approach has now been taken by Georgia and Pittsburgh, which beat the Yellow Jackets last week in the ACC opener.)

"Those little 5-, 10-minute periods going a long way in the grand scheme of things," defensive end Austin Bryant said. "So I'd definitely say that helped a lot."

It also helps that Clemson has some talented defensive players. Bryant, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell were all named preseason All-ACC.

"They've got three or four guys who could first-round draft picks," Johnson said.

Last week Clemson beat Georgia Southern 38-7 and allowed the Eagles to gain only 140 yards, 80 of that on the ground.

"At one time Georgia Southern had run 30 plays and had 39 yards," Johnson said. "They had one first down in the first half."

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
3 Clemson 3-0 -----
Georgia Tech 1-2 -----
O/U 52, GATECH +16.5
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, GA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 424 5 1 181.2
T. Lawrence 26/42 424 5 1
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 405 2 1 156.0
K. Bryant 30/44 405 2 1
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 37 0 0 135.1
C. Brice 5/6 37 0 0
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
H. Renfrow 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 269 4
T. Etienne 35 269 4 40
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 125 2
K. Bryant 26 125 2 35
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 115 0
L. Dixon 11 115 0 61
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 82 1
A. Choice 12 82 1 32
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 55 1
T. Feaster 15 55 1 10
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
T. Lawrence 7 13 0 10
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Rencher 2 11 0 7
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Brice 2 6 0 6
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Rodgers 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 169 1
T. Higgins 8 169 1 64
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 131 1
A. Rodgers 11 131 1 64
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 127 0
H. Renfrow 9 127 0 40
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 119 2
J. Ross 5 119 2 57
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 1
B. Galloway 4 54 1 20
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
C. Powell 2 46 0 42
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
D. Kendrick 2 44 0 38
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
T. Thompson 3 33 0 18
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 2
D. Overton 4 30 2 12
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
M. Richard 2 26 0 17
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
T. Etienne 3 23 0 18
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
Ca. Smith 2 23 0 17
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Feaster 2 18 0 9
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
W. Swinney 2 13 0 7
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Chalk 1 6 0 6
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Chase 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 14/14
G. Huegel 3/5 0 14/14 23
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Al. Spence 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 353 2 4 102.5
T. Marshall 24/51 353 2 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 293 4
T. Marshall 50 293 4 45
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 274 1
J. Mason 34 274 1 46
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 169 3
T. Oliver 30 169 3 15
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 146 0
Q. Searcy 9 146 0 56
K. Benson 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 116 2
K. Benson 15 116 2 17
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 90 0
J. Howard 12 90 0 42
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 45 0
N. Cottrell 5 45 0 25
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 1
C. Lynch 5 29 1 25
J. Macrina 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Macrina 2 8 0 4
O. Jarrett 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
O. Jarrett 2 8 0 5
M. Davis 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Davis 1 3 0 3
J. Blancato 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Blancato 1 -1 0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Owens 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 111 1
C. Lynch 3 111 1 81
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 1
B. Stewart 8 88 1 24
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 75 0
Q. Searcy 4 75 0 25
J. Camp 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
J. Camp 4 49 0 20
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Cottrell 1 6 0 6
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Mason 1 2 0 2
K. Benson 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Benson 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rivera 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Rivera 0-0 0.0 1
T. Carpenter 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Carpenter 0-0 0.0 1
K. Oliver 40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Oliver 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 10/11
B. King 1/3 0 10/11 13
S. Davis 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
S. Davis 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores