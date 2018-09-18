Drive Chart
No. 6 LSU awaits in-state for La. Tech

  • Sep 18, 2018

LSU has not turned the ball over in its first three games this season.

If Louisiana Tech is going to have a chance to hang with the sixth-ranked Tigers on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., it's probably going to have to take the ball away from them.

LSU, the only FBS team without a turnover, is plus-7 in turnovers in victories against preseason No. 8 Miami in the season opener (33-17), Southeastern Louisiana (31-0) and then-No. 7 Auburn (22-21) last Saturday.

"It's something that we work on very hard," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said. "It's all about the ball. I'm proud of coach (offensive coordinator Steve) Ensminger. It takes all 11 (players) to protect the football -- obviously some great decisions, good ball security by our backs. It's an overall team effort."

LSU's victories have been team efforts as well. The defense has been outstanding, the offense has been good enough in both the running game and the passing game, and the special teams generally have gotten the better of their counterparts.

The one-point win at Auburn last week was the best example of a team effort. LSU's defense made two interceptions, one of which led to a touchdown, and held Auburn scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The offense took advantage of the opportunity presented by the defense as Joe Burrow and Derrick Dillon teamed on a game-changing, 71-yard touchdown pass to get the Tigers within two points midway through the fourth quarter, and Burrow drove the Tigers again during the final moments.

Cole Tracy's 42-yard field goal as time expired made the difference.

So far LSU has proven to be a much better team than predicted in most preseason projections. The Tigers were No. 25 in the preseason poll, moved to No. 11 after upsetting Miami, dropped a spot after the victory against Southeastern Louisiana, then cracked the top 10 after upsetting Auburn.

"Going into Miami week, a lot of people were like, 'Uh, we're going to choose Miami,'" LSU linebacker Michael Divinity said. "And we just came out there with a chip on our shoulder. And we just showed everyone that this is LSU football, and we're going to fight.

"In (the Auburn) game, we actually showed what LSU can do through adversity. And at the end, can we fight all four quarters? And that's what we did."

Louisiana Tech (2-0) defeated South Alabama and Southern before taking an open date last week. The Bulldogs are averaging 42 points and 500 yards.

Many players from Tech and LSU know each other. The campuses are separated by fewer than 175 miles.

Tech cornerback Amik Robertson, who said he chose the Bulldogs over the Tigers when he was recruited out of Thibodaux (La.) High School, called this "definitely a statement game."

"It's a huge game, not just for me, but for everyone on the team," Robertson told The Monroe News-Star. "I probably wasn't the only person on my team that not only had an LSU offer, but LSU interest. LSU has passed on a lot of players on this team and they also have a point to prove.

"And not just proving to LSU, but proving it to Louisiana Tech that we can play with anybody."

Last season, the Bulldogs proved they could play with another SEC school when they led at South Carolina until the Gamecocks prevailed 17-16 on a field goal with four seconds remaining.

"I'm not really proud that we lost that game, but I'm kind of happy that it did happen," Robertson said. "Now we know what it takes -- finishing at the end, make those important plays. We had a lot of busted plays toward the end, not at the beginning. That's why we got to go into this game and play 60 minutes of Louisiana Tech football."

Robertson said playing LSU is like "playing the Golden State Warriors."

"You have to take advantage of every opportunity," he said.

Scoring Summary
1234T
Louisiana Tech 2-0 -----
6 LSU 3-0 -----
O/U 48, LSU -20.5
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 589 4 3 151.0
J. Smith 43/66 589 4 3
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 47 1 0 205.0
A. Allen 3/5 47 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 211 4
J. Dancy 20 211 4 61
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 98 1
I. Tucker 25 98 1 18
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 62 1
J. Smith 13 62 1 28
J. Henderson 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 55 0
J. Henderson 9 55 0 12
K. McKnight 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
K. McKnight 7 11 0 5
J. Myles 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Myles 1 2 0 2
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
A. Allen 2 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 184 1
A. Hardy 9 184 1 51
R. Bonnette 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 155 1
R. Bonnette 11 155 1 36
T. Veal 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 126 0
T. Veal 7 126 0 36
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 64 2
S. Harris 2 64 2 34
A. Smith 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
A. Smith 3 36 0 21
J. Norris 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Norris 2 17 0 9
C. Powell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Powell 2 14 0 10
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Dancy 3 11 0 9
J. Woodard 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Woodard 1 11 0 11
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
I. Tucker 3 9 0 8
G. Scott 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Scott 1 5 0 5
K. McKnight 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. McKnight 1 3 0 3
B. Holly 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
B. Holly 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
Da. Lewis 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Da. Lewis 0-0 0.0 1
A. Robertson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Robertson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 10/10
B. Hale 2/2 0 10/10 16
R. Cleveland 34 LB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
R. Cleveland 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 540 3 0 117.0
J. Burrow 36/78 540 3 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Von Rosenberg 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 331 2
N. Brossette 60 331 2 50
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 72 2
C. Edwards-Helaire 26 72 2 9
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 56 1
J. Burrow 22 56 1 13
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Jefferson 1 6 0 6
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Dillon 1 1 0 1
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
C. Curry 4 1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 183 0
J. Jefferson 11 183 0 37
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 71 1
D. Dillon 1 71 1 71
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 1
S. Sullivan 4 66 1 40
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 0
D. Anderson 5 61 0 20
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 0
F. Moreau 2 47 0 24
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
J. Chase 4 47 1 22
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
N. Brossette 2 23 0 12
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
J. Giles 3 19 0 9
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Marshall Jr. 2 11 0 8
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 7 0 7
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Fournette 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Delpit 0-0 0.0 1
J. Battle 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Battle 0-0 0.0 1
G. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Phillips 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
