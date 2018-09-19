Drive Chart
Top-ranked Alabama wary of letdown vs. No.22 Texas A&M

  • Sep 19, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Although the setting will be different, the scene is familiar to Alabama and Nick Saban.

This time last year, the No. 1 Crimson Tide was off to a blazing start, including wins like 59-0 over Vanderbilt and 66-3 to Ole Miss when the first hiccup of the season happened. It wasn't a loss, but Alabama struggled to beat Texas A&M, leading to the now-famous quote from the coach about how the widespread praise had been like "rat poison" to his team.

With No. 1 Alabama hosting No. 22 Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EST, CBS), it might still be his biggest problem.

"It's like climbing a mountain," he said. "The higher you go, the more challenging it gets and the greater the focus needs to be and the more treacherous it can be. This is the best team we've played so far, so hopefully we'll be able to continue to improve and have the right focus.

"So, I guess in a different way, trying to be really diplomatic, I'm sort of saying the same thing."

Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is looking awfully good so far, especially offensively, but the emergence of sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't the biggest change in this matchup from 2017, when the Crimson Tide pulled out a 27-19 victory at Kyle Field.

Since then, Texas A&M hired former Saban assistant coach Jimbo Fisher, hoping he can do the same thing as for Florida State, win a national championship.

Although the expectation is obviously there, especially since Texas A&M played then-No. 2 Clemson close two weeks ago (losing 28-26), Fisher is quick to dismiss such talk for now.

"We're just trying to get better tomorrow," he said. "That's what we need to focus on. We have to learn how to practice, learn how to prepare and get ready to play in the next game.

"It doesn't matter who you play, it's how you play. We've got to set our own standard and look in the mirror to the standards we want. If you do that, then you can worry about somebody else. Most of the time you quit worrying about them because you can take care of yourself."

It also doesn't help the Aggies that Saban is still undefeated against his former assistant coaches at 12-0. The list includes Fisher, as Alabama sent Florida State into a tailspin last year with a 24-7 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Crimson Tide has also easily dispatched their first three opponents this season: Louisville 51-14, Arkansas State 57-7 and Ole Miss 62-7. But this will be the first ranked foe for Alabama, which had a lot of turnover, both in players and assistant coaches, during the offseason.

"They've got really good players in a lot of positions on both sides of the ball and special teams," Saban said. "Obviously that was pretty much the indication when they played Clemson. Probably had, arguably, a lot of opportunities to win the game and at the end it didn't really work out for them."

With lopsided wins against Northwestern State (59-7) and ULM (48-10), Texas A&M is fifth in the nation in total offense, averaging 596.3 yards per game. It's one of four offenses that rank in the top 25 in both rushing and passing (Houston, Ohio State and Oklahoma State the others).

Junior running back Trayveon Williams leads the SEC in rushing (133.0 per game), while sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond is averaging 274.0 and has six touchdown passes.

"They've got great balance," Saban said.

The real match may be on the other side of the ball, as the Aggies (2-1, 0-0 SEC) returned a lot of defensive starters but have a new defensive coordinator, Mike Elko, who was last at Notre Dame. Consequently, Alabama has had to look at game film from Texas A&M this year and last, Notre Dame and even a little of Florida State.

"They're really solid within their scheme, and they also have a lot of veteran guys, a lot of experience," Alabama junior left tackle Jonah Williams said. "I know they have a ton of returning starters on defense. At middle linebacker they have a fifth-year senior, No. 42 (Otaro Alaka), (Tyrel) Dodson, No. 46 (Landis Durham). They have a bunch of different players who have a lot of experience across the board and being an SEC defense, they've played against plenty of good run offenses.

"So, I think they pose a good challenge for us. We like to take on challenges."

Tagovailoa is second nationally in passer efficiency and hasn't even played a full game yet, with junior quarterback Jalen Hurts also getting significant playing time.

Alabama is loaded at both running back and wide receiver, and its ability to sustain long drives may only be exceeded by the quick-strike ability of the receiving corps. It's led by sophomore Jerry Jeudy, who has already scored six touchdowns, one more than first-round draft pick Calvin Ridley tallied last year.

"They've opened it up more," Fisher said.

Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 824 6 0 162.9
K. Mond 56/89 824 6 0
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 102 1 0 180.6
N. Starkel 8/11 102 1 0
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
C. Blumrick 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 399 4
T. Williams 59 399 4 73
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 113 1
J. Corbin 18 113 1 15
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 103 3
K. Mond 25 103 3 23
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 102 1
K. Etwi 14 102 1 17
V. Jackson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
V. Jackson 7 49 0 22
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Kibodi 3 26 0 15
D. Prince 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Prince 2 21 0 18
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Blumrick 3 20 0 19
C. Strong Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Strong Jr. 4 12 0 6
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
Q. Davis 1 11 0 11
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
N. Starkel 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 201 0
J. Ausbon 13 201 0 26
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 165 0
C. Buckley 9 165 0 69
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 153 2
K. Rogers 9 153 2 30
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 1
Q. Davis 6 92 1 25
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
R. Paul 5 51 0 25
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
T. Williams 4 42 0 17
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
H. Jones 2 18 0 9
J. Preston 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
J. Preston 1 14 1 14
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Wood 1 8 0 8
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Renick 1 8 0 8
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Corbin 1 8 0 8
A. Boykin 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Boykin 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. LaCamera 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 10/10
D. LaCamera 3/5 0 10/10 19
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
S. Small 2/2 0 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 646 8 0 233.3
T. Tagovailoa 36/50 646 8 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 248 4 1 182.3
J. Hurts 19/28 248 4 1
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 30 0 0 70.4
M. Jones 1/5 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 203 3
N. Harris 30 203 3 26
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 178 1
D. Harris 24 178 1 43
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 93 1
T. Tagovailoa 14 93 1 15
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 90 0
B. Robinson Jr. 22 90 0 13
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 77 2
J. Jacobs 17 77 2 18
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 0
J. Hurts 12 61 0 15
R. Clark 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
R. Clark 4 11 0 4
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
J. Ford 4 4 0 3
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
M. Jones 2 -6 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 287 6
J. Jeudy 11 287 6 79
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 204 1
D. Smith 10 204 1 41
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 122 2
I. Smith Jr. 9 122 2 32
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 96 2
H. Ruggs III 8 96 2 31
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
D. Harris 6 51 0 14
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
J. Jacobs 4 41 0 18
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
D. Kief 1 14 1 14
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Hentges 1 4 0 4
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Harris 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Carter 0-0 0.0 1
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thompson 0-0 0.0 2
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
X. McKinney 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 13/13
J. Bulovas 3/4 0 13/13 22
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/10
A. Jones 1/2 0 7/10 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
