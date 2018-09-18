Drive Chart
No. 15 Oklahoma State looks to continue streak vs. Texas Tech

Some things are simple.

Oklahoma State has won nine straight games against Texas Tech and finished ahead of the Red Raiders in the Big 12 standings every time.

Before that, the Red Raiders had a big advantage in the all-time series between the two schools, leading 21-12-3. Texas Tech was 9-4 against the Cowboys through the first 13 seasons of the Big 12 Conference. But starting in 2009, the final year of the Mike Leach era at Texas Tech, Mike Gundy's Cowboys pulled ahead of the Red Raiders.

Preseason prognosticators definitely expected that to continue this season, as do Las Vegas oddsmakers this week. Oklahoma State, which hosts Texas Tech on Saturday night, opened as a double-digit favorite.

The Cowboys (3-0) moved up nine spots to the No. 15 national ranking this week on the strength of their 44-21 victory over Boise State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State began this season facing the task of replacing three-year starter Mason Rudolph, who passed for more than 13,000 yards. But Cowboys senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius has made it a smooth transition.

Cornelius has passed for 971 yards with seven TDs and three interceptions. He threw for one touchdown and 243 yards in the win over Boise State.

"A month ago I said (Cornelius) was on the tee box or the driving range, and we didn't know what he would do on the tee box on No. 1," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference. "But he's done pretty well on the first two or three holes. He's getting into a different part of the course now, and hopefully he'll continue to play well. I think he's developing into being a pretty good college quarterback."

The Cowboys will also try to get junior running back Justice Hill going. Hill, who has two 100-yard rushing games already this season, has been a problem for the Red Raiders in the past. Hill piled up 290 rushing yards and a TD in two career games versus Texas Tech.

"(Hill is) as good as anybody in the country, I think, as far as a total back," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "(He) can catch the ball, finishes runs. Very, very fast. He just has gotten better and better as we've seen him. He's going to be as good a back as we'll play all year."

Texas Tech (2-1) had a rough start to the season in a 47-27 loss to Mississippi at NRG Stadium in Houston. Red Raiders starting quarterback McLane Carter left the game with a sprained ankle, opening the door for freshman Alan Bowman to make his debut.

Bowman has passed for 1,160 yards in nine quarters of action (he played the final three quarters versus Ole Miss, then went for just the first half in a blowout of Lamar).

"This league will be disappointed to see him for the next three or four years, or however long it'll be," Gundy said. "He seems to understand their system and looks like he gets it. They're moving the ball and scoring lots of points."

Bowman graduated from Grapevine (Texas) High School last December and enrolled at Texas Tech in time to go through spring practice. That was vital, Kingsbury said, to his fast start.

"He wouldn't have a chance to play at the level he's played the last couple of weeks without having that semester to learn the offense, grow through some growing pains, get around his teammates, prove to the coaching staff what he can do," Kingsbury said. "If you just come in in the summer, you don't get those reps that he was able to get. So he took advantage of them and he works really hard at his craft."

Although Oklahoma State has a nine-game winning streak in the series, the matchup has produced some quality shootouts recently. The Cowboys edged Texas Tech 45-44 in Stillwater in 2016 and escaped Lubbock with a 41-34 victory a year ago.

The Red Raiders have to like the trend of close games after losing to Oklahoma State by an average of 38 points during the Tommy Tuberville era at Texas Tech.

"Last year we had our chances, so we feel like we've closed the gap some compared to when we first got here," Kingsbury said. "They've had it rolling now for a while. You've got to take your hat off to Coach Gundy for the job he's done."

Texas Tech
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.7% 1160 8 0 163.8
A. Bowman 94/133 1160 8 0
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 93 0 1 142.4
J. Duffey 7/9 93 0 1
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 49 0 0 115.9
M. Carter 4/7 49 0 0
C. Garrett 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 44 1 0 799.6
C. Garrett 1/1 44 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 166 6
T. Henry 35 166 6 23
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 90 2
D. Ward 17 90 2 19
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 81 1
J. Duffey 6 81 1 37
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 72 2
D. Felton 23 72 2 18
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 40 2
S. Thompson 10 40 2 21
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
T. King 13 31 0 9
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 18 0
A. Bowman 10 18 0 10
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
M. Carter 3 13 0 13
M. Reed 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
M. Reed 5 11 0 5
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Carter 1 10 0 10
C. Garrett 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Garrett 2 9 0 6
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Bowman 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 413 4
A. Wesley 23 413 4 66
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 222 2
J. High 14 222 2 54
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 211 2
T. Vasher 13 211 2 37
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 143 0
K. Carter 14 143 0 22
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 87 0
S. Collins 6 87 0 28
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 63 0
T. Henry 11 63 0 17
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 50 0
Z. Austin 7 50 0 13
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
D. Rigdon 3 29 0 10
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
T. King 4 23 0 11
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Bowman 2 22 0 13
D. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Thompson 1 11 0 11
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
S. Thompson 2 10 0 12
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Felton 1 8 0 8
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Ward 2 5 0 4
C. Killian 40 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Killian 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Dorsey 0-0 0.0 1
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Frye 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 23/23
C. Hatfield 2/2 0 23/23 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.4% 971 7 3 162.0
T. Cornelius 65/101 971 7 3
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 1 0 149.7
K. Wudtee 2/5 26 1 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
D. Stoner 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 277 4
J. Hill 34 277 4 92
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 124 1
L. Brown 10 124 1 77
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 100 0
J. King 22 100 0 21
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 86 1
C. Hubbard 14 86 1 22
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 81 0
K. Wudtee 12 81 0 30
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 71 2
T. Cornelius 25 71 2 34
R. Haymaker 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
R. Haymaker 15 37 0 10
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
J. McCleskey 1 5 1 5
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Johnson 1 1 1 1
M. Hockett 59 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
M. Hockett 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 319 2
Ty. Wallace 19 319 2 43
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 185 0
T. Johnson 8 185 0 60
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 151 1
D. Stoner 13 151 1 32
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 2
J. McCleskey 11 103 2 29
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 65 1
C. Hubbard 3 65 1 54
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 1
J. King 3 59 1 25
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
L. Wolf 4 41 0 16
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
J. Hill 2 33 0 22
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
J. Woods 1 32 0 32
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Brown 1 5 0 5
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Cornelius 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Harper 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 19/20
M. Ammendola 6/6 0 19/20 37
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
