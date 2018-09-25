Drive Chart
CMICH
MICHST

No. 21 Michigan State faces nonconference foe Central Michigan

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 25, 2018

The schedule forces Michigan State to take a step back this week. If the Spartans want to remain in the rankings, they can't afford to take an even bigger step back.

Michigan State opened its Big Ten schedule on Saturday night with a 35-21 road victory over Indiana following a bye week.

Before the No. 21 Spartans can fully concentrate on competing for a conference championship, they must turn their attention to in-state foe Central Michigan in a nonconference contest. They'll host the Chippewas on Saturday afternoon.

"That's not a perfect scenario," Spartans coach Mark Dantonio said. "I'd rather play our out-of-conference games and then go into it. But you know who you're going to play going into (the season), so you need to prepare yourself mentally and focus accordingly."

Michigan State (2-1) already stumbled against an unranked opponent, losing at Arizona State 16-13 in its second game of the season.

On that night, the Spartans gave away a fourth-quarter lead. History nearly repeated itself after they built a seemingly safe 21-point advantage against the Hoosiers. Indiana crept within seven points with 3:28 remaining before Spartans freshman receiver Jalen Nailor scored on a 75-yard end around to give them some breathing room.

Michigan State overcame four turnovers and a spotty running game, two things that Dantonio seeks to improve upon in the final non-conference tune-up.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke was intercepted twice and also lost one of two fumbles. For the season, Lewerke has completed 66 percent of his passes but his TD-to-interception ratio is just 5-to-4.

"He tries to carry the load," Dantonio said. "He tries to make plays sometimes when he needs to throw it away. You've got to take the good with the bad. I still think he makes a lot of plays for us, a ton of plays for us and he's delivering the ball to a very large extent on time and in the right place."

MSU running backs Connor Heyward and La'Darius Jefferson combined for just 57 yards on 22 carries. Usual workhorse L.J. Scott missed the game with an ankle injury, though Dantonio expects him to play this Saturday.

The Spartans' biggest strength this season has been their rushing defense. They've held opponents to a nation-best 1.14 yards per carry. No other team has given up fewer than 2 yards a carry.

"I'm impressed with our focus and our energy and how we come to play," Dantonio said. "We've stopped the run effectively, we've tackled well and we're starting to pressure the quarterback more effectively."

The Chippewas (1-3) lost to Kentucky, Kansas and Northern Illinois before besting Maine 17-5 last weekend. Junior quarterback Tony Lazzaro made his first career start against the Black Bears in an attempt to inject some life into a moribund attack.

It didn't quite work out that way, as the Chippewas mustered just 177 yards of total offense. But Lazzaro did pass for a score and run for another and the defense did the rest.

"It was good to see us get a little bit of rhythm there and move the football, but we've got to get healthier on offense and we've got to be more consistent," Central Michigan coach John Bonamego said.

Bonamego knows his team will have to play its best game this season just to prevent a blowout. His offense is averaging a paltry 15 points per game.

The opportunity to play a high-profile in-state opponent should give the Chippewas a mental boost.

"I think it means more to the in-state kids on both teams than maybe to the out-of-state kids," he said to the Detroit Free Press. "But any time you have a chance to play a Big Ten team or any of the Power 5 or the autonomous conferences, it's always a challenge for all of us here in the MAC (Mid-American Conference), and it's something that we gear up for."

Central Michigan has given Michigan State trouble in the past. The Chippewas pulled an upset at Spartan Stadium as recently as 2009, but the Spartans have won the last three meetings and now lead the all-time series 7-3. They last met in 2015, and Michigan State won that game 30-10.

The Spartans are 41-6 against current members of the MAC.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
C. Michigan 1-3 -----
21 Michigan St. 2-1 -----
O/U 46, MICHST -28.5
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 344 1 4 91.7
T. Poljan 40/70 344 1 4
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 210 2 2 105.9
T. Lazzaro 20/38 210 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 156 0
J. Ward 52 156 0 17
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 122 1
K. Gwilly 38 122 1 15
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 99 2
T. Lazzaro 26 99 2 15
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 84 0
T. Poljan 32 84 0 12
D. Spalding 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Spalding 2 13 0 9
J. Sabbagh 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Sabbagh 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Cole 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 127 0
C. Cole 11 127 0 34
J. Hicks 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 1
J. Hicks 9 101 1 37
B. Childress 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 0
B. Childress 8 75 0 17
J. Sabbagh 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 1
J. Sabbagh 4 52 1 31
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
K. Gwilly 4 26 0 13
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
J. Ward 4 26 0 23
D. Terry 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
D. Terry 2 24 0 17
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
T. Poljan 1 23 0 23
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 1
J. Sullivan 4 18 1 5
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Law 1 10 0 10
K. Cossou 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
K. Cossou 3 10 0 7
D. Spalding 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Spalding 2 6 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. Crawford 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
X. Crawford 3-0 0.0 1
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Kreski 0-0 0.0 1
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jamison 0-0 0.0 1
M. Fountain 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Fountain 0-0 0.0 1
Tr. Brown 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Tr. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Armstrong 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
M. Armstrong 2/3 0 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 814 5 4 145.2
B. Lewerke 64/97 814 5 4
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
C. White 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 103 0
L. Scott 30 103 0 14
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 95 1
J. Nailor 5 95 1 75
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 54 0
L. Jefferson 13 54 0 6
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 15 0 15
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 13 0
B. Lewerke 28 13 0 27
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
M. Coghlin 1 6 1 6
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Sowards 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 260 2
C. White 18 260 2 40
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 212 1
F. Davis III 13 212 1 31
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 127 0
D. Stewart Jr. 14 127 0 23
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
L. Scott 5 73 0 32
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
J. Nailor 3 34 1 16
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
B. Sowards 3 28 0 16
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Lewerke 1 6 0 6
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Nelson 1 5 0 5
L. Campbell 62 T
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Campbell 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Simmons 0-0 0.0 1
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Willis 0-0 0.0 1
M. Morrissey 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Morrissey 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bachie 0-0 0.0 1
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/5 9/9
M. Coghlin 5/5 0 9/9 24
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores