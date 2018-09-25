Drive Chart
Mississippi-LSU Preview

  • Sep 25, 2018

LSU calls itself "DBU" because it has sent several talented defensive backs to the NFL.

Mississippi has the most prolific passing offense in the SEC.

It will be strength against strength when the secondary of the No. 5-ranked Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) matchesup against the receivers of the Rebels (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium at 9:15 p.m. ET.

"They are very explosive on offense, very hard to stop," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "Jordan Ta'amu is an excellent quarterback and he fits their scheme perfectly. He's an accurate passer and he is a very good quarterback. He is a better drop-back passer than we've seen.

"They probably have the best set of receivers that we are going to see all year. A.J Brown and D.K Metcalf are both going to be in the NFL and both are outstanding receivers. We are going to have our hands full with this offense."

LSU ranks 10th in the SEC is passing yards allowed (245 per game), but that's partly due to it being second in rushing yards allowed (91.3) and opponents mostly playing from behind.

The Tigers gave up a season-high 330 passing yards to Louisiana Tech last week as the Bulldogs rallied from a 24-0 deficit to get within three points early in the fourth quarter before LSU pulled away.

"(LSU cornerbacks) struggled last game, but it wasn't all their fault," Orgeron said. "One time I counted it was five seconds the quarterback held the ball. That's on the rush, so we've got to get better. They've got to get better at their technique on the line of scrimmage. We need to help them. This is a total defensive effort; it can't be just all on them.

"This is going to test us. We're going to have to mix things up, but it all starts with the pressure up front."

Greedy Williams has two of the six interceptions for the Tigers, who have created nine turnovers.

"They're very good defensively," Rebels coach Matt Luke said. "They're good on all three levels of the defense. Good up front, really good linebackers, very long and very good in the secondary. I think you've got to be very smart with the football. We have to protect the football. We need some high-percentage throws so we can get on schedule and get the rhythm that we need offensively."

On the other side of the ball, LSU has had to make weekly adjustments to its offensive line because of injuries and a suspension. True freshman Chasen Hines will start at left guard because Garrett Brumfield is sidelined by a knee injury suffered against Louisiana Tech.

That line will be facing an Ole Miss defensive front coming off its best performance of the season in a 38-17 victory against Kent State last week.

The line, which had just 1.5 sacks through three games, had seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Kent State running backs had just 83 yards on 21 carries.

"We just need to be consistent and go play good, sound football," Luke said. "You have to do that on the road -- obviously be good defensively stopping the run. Offensively, take care of the football. Be sound on special teams."

LSU has made a habit of letting up when it gets leads. The Tigers led Miami 33-3 and won 33-17, led Southeastern Louisiana 24-0 in the second quarter and scored just seven more points, and led Auburn 10-0 and had to overcome an 11-point deficit to win by a point.

"This is going to be a battle for 60 minutes," Orgeron said. "There is no way that you can let up against this team. They are going to make plays as they are a good offense and we are going to have to keep battling for 60 minutes."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 1359 10 3 176.9
J. Ta'amu 80/125 1359 10 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 467 5
S. Phillips 62 467 5 65
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 107 0
T. Knight 19 107 0 41
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 70 2
I. Woullard 22 70 2 12
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 24 1
J. Ta'amu 22 24 1 21
A. Linton 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
A. Linton 5 15 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 381 3
A. Brown 26 381 3 46
D. Metcalf 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 368 4
D. Metcalf 18 368 4 75
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 193 1
B. Sanders 8 193 1 55
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 184 0
D. Lodge 13 184 0 31
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 85 0
D. Knox 3 85 0 45
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 1
S. Phillips 4 48 1 38
A. Weber 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
A. Weber 2 35 0 31
F. Allen 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
F. Allen 1 10 0 10
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Woullard 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Moore 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Moore 0-0 0.0 1
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
V. Dasher 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Dasher 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 19/20
L. Logan 5/6 0 19/20 34
P. Nasiatka 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
P. Nasiatka 0/0 0 1/1 1
I. Way 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
I. Way 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.1% 731 3 0 116.3
J. Burrow 52/106 731 3 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Von Rosenberg 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 409 5
N. Brossette 83 409 5 50
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 208 4
C. Edwards-Helaire 46 208 4 28
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 58 1
J. Burrow 26 58 1 13
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Jefferson 1 6 0 6
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Carter 1 2 0 2
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Dillon 1 1 0 1
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
C. Curry 4 1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 195 0
J. Jefferson 13 195 0 37
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 141 0
D. Anderson 10 141 0 28
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 93 1
S. Sullivan 6 93 1 40
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 80 0
F. Moreau 6 80 0 24
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 77 1
J. Chase 6 77 1 22
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 71 1
D. Dillon 1 71 1 71
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
N. Brossette 2 23 0 12
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
T. Marshall Jr. 3 20 0 9
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
J. Giles 3 19 0 9
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 7 0 7
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Fournette 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Delpit 0-0 0.0 1
J. Battle 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Battle 0-0 0.0 1
G. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Phillips 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
