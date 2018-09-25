Drive Chart
No. 17 Kentucky aiming for 5-0 start as it hosts South Carolina

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 25, 2018

South Carolina will be the next team to see if it can stop or at least slow Kentucky running back Benny Snell when the Gamecocks and Wildcats clash Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET at Kroger Field with the SEC Network doing the television honors.

The No. 17 Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) will be looking to go 5-0 for the first time since 2007, which happens to be the last time they were ranked. They also will be going for their fifth consecutive win against the Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1 SEC).

So far, the only one to slow Snell has been Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who limited his prize junior running back to just 15 carries that were good for 75 yards in the 48-10 victory over an overmatched Murray State team.

Snell's production in the other three games was 125 yards on 20 carries in the opener against Central Michigan, 175 in a victory over Florida that snapped the Wildcats' 31-game losing streak to the Gators and 165 last week in a 28-7 win over Mississippi State.

Coach Will Muschamp, who made his reputation as a defensive coordinator before moving up in the coaching ranks first at Florida and now at South Carolina, said there's only one way to approach a running back like Snell.

"Well, you've got to swarm the ball field. That's the bottom line," he said. "When you play really good backs, they are going to make you miss. They are going to break some tackles. You've got to swarm the football. You've got to leverage the ball the right way. The ball carrier is never down until the whistle blows. You've got to finish on the ball carrier, and you have to have the right mindset going into the game.

"And I think that's something really important when you play a back like Snell, because he is a guy you're going to have to gang-tackle to get on the ground."

The Gamecocks must win the "one-on-one" matchups to have a chance at success, Muschamp said.

"At the end of the day, football is a game where you're matched up against another person," Muschamp said. "Sometimes you may have to face a double-team, but you have got to win your one-on-ones.

"We talk in terms of winning downs, which wins possessions, and if you win enough possessions, you win games. So, our approach never changes, as far as that is concerned."

Snell rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons despite not getting onto the field until the third game of his freshman year.

Even Stoops couldn't have predicted how Snell has emerged as a possible Heisman Trophy contender.

"I've always said -- and you people frame it different ways -- that we had a good idea of who he was," Stoops said. "To say that he would do all this, no, I didn't know that. I just knew he was very mature.

"I knew he was strong, got tough yards, and he was disciplined for a young guy. He came in with an edge and an attitude about him from the very beginning and he's been consistent all the way through. That doesn't surprise me one bit."

South Carolina also has an offensive star that will create headaches for Kentucky's defense. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has had at least six receptions in each of the Gamecocks' first three games and presents challenges in the kicking game as well. He has three career kickoff returns for touchdowns despite missing most of 2017 to injury.

"South Carolina is a very good football team across the board," Stoops said. "They're very balanced, as far as being a good special teams, offense, defense. It does present a challenge, especially with their quarterback and wide receivers."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 780 6 3 144.5
J. Bentley 71/104 780 6 3
M. Scarnecchia 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 44 1 0 166.6
M. Scarnecchia 3/6 44 1 0
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 539.2
D. Samuel 1/1 13 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 235 2
R. Dowdle 42 235 2 29
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 156 2
T. Williams 24 156 2 22
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 91 0
A. Turner 12 91 0 19
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 54 0
J. Bentley 17 54 0 19
S. Carroll 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 46 0
S. Carroll 4 46 0 28
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
D. Samuel 2 10 0 11
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 1
M. Denson 3 4 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 211 3
B. Edwards 14 211 3 44
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 191 1
S. Smith 11 191 1 52
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 145 1
D. Samuel 20 145 1 15
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 1
R. Dowdle 6 67 1 22
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
K. Crosby 4 52 0 18
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
J. Vann 4 39 0 16
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
T. Williams 4 31 0 15
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
K. Pollard 4 29 1 12
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
O. Smith 3 25 0 11
R. Davis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
R. Davis 2 23 1 27
B. Hart 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Hart 1 13 0 13
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Markway 1 7 0 7
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Turner 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Fenton 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/4 13/13
P. White 4/4 0 13/13 25
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.1% 463 2 4 118.5
T. Wilson 49/73 463 2 4
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 127 2 0 180.5
G. Hoak 8/14 127 2 0
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 1 0 791.2
B. Snell 1/1 43 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 540 7
B. Snell 87 540 7 52
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 241 2
T. Wilson 43 241 2 42
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 193 3
A. Rose 26 193 3 55
S. King 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 0
S. King 12 58 0 11
C. Rodriguez 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
C. Rodriguez 2 43 0 27
D. Clark 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
D. Clark 1 2 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 200 1
L. Bowden 20 200 1 54
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 91 2
D. Bouvier 5 91 2 29
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 0
D. Baker 6 69 0 23
C. Thomas 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
C. Thomas 3 63 0 40
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 58 0
C. Conrad 10 58 0 23
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Richardson 2 23 0 18
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Ali 3 21 0 14
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
B. Snell 3 15 0 7
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
I. Epps 1 8 0 8
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Rigg 1 5 0 5
A. Hayes 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Hayes 1 -1 0 0
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Wilson 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. West 0-0 0.0 1
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Ajian 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 18/18
M. Butler 2/3 0 18/18 24
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
