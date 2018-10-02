Drive Chart
No. 3 Ohio State aims to avoid letdown vs. Indiana

  • Oct 02, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After a big road win in one of the biggest games to date during the college football season, Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium on Saturday to continue Big Ten play against Indiana.

The third-ranked Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) begin a stretch in which they'll be heavily favored against their opponents until a November matchup with Michigan State.

Ohio State kept its record perfect after rallying from a 12-point deficit at Penn State in the fourth quarter to eke out a 27-26 victory over the Nittany Lions.

Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins displayed poise and an impressive right arm once again, completing 22 of 39 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns with one interception after a slow start. Two of his touchdown throws were 47 yards to wide receivers Binjimen Victor and 24 yards to K.J. Hill in the final 6:42.

The game brought into clear light the difference between this year's Ohio State team with Haskins behind center and the offense for most of the past four years with record-setting, dual-threat J.T. Barrett at quarterback.

Haskins lacks the ability to make plays with his feet, and so when Ohio State needs to convert on third or fourth down, coach Urban Meyer can't call a run-pass option as he's used to doing. Instead, he has to trust one of running backs J.K. Dobbins or Mike Weber, or Haskins' accuracy and arm strength.

"It's comfort zone like that short yardage that I've been used to," Meyer said. "People say, are you going to run the quarterback again, but usually we see the official do this (signal first down).

"Dwayne Haskins is playing his you know what off. Keep doing it. One thing, I'm also comfortable seeing the screens come out of his hands so fast. Seeing him with pinpoint accuracy. There's certain times of the game I'm used to having something in my pocket that it's not there. We had two situations Saturday that we haven't figured that out. One we didn't make it, one we (barely) made it."

Haskins might not be able to run a quarterback keeper effectively, but that's the only complaint about his play. He's orchestrating a high-efficiency offense that's fourth nationally in total yards per game (557.0) and pass efficiency, sixth in scoring (49 points per game) and eighth in passing (346.6 yards per game).

"We're throwing for 340 a game, something like that, and we're winning games," Meyer said. "We're taking care of the football, and throwing the ball and utilizing some very good players. And he's a very good player."

And yet Meyer said the Buckeyes are far from reaching their peak. The defense hasn't played at quite the level of the offense but is making stops at crunch time. Defensive end Chase Young has picked up the slack left by the injury absence of All-American defensive end Nick Bosa.

"There is a tremendous ceiling on this, and we haven't got close to it," Meyer said.

Meyer will be looking for progress against Indiana (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday (4 p.m., FOX), a team that Ohio State has dominated for decades. The Hoosiers beat Rutgers 24-17 on the road last week.

"They played very well," Meyer said. "Their scheme is outstanding, I think they're very well coached. And they have answers for everything."

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey, an Ohio native, leads the Big Ten in completion percentage (71.0) while passing for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns. Seven players have double-digit receptions.

Freshman running back Stevie Scott is the Big Ten's fourth leading rusher with 464 yards on 68 carries.

Indiana coach Tom Allen realizes the Hoosiers' defense will face by far its most difficult assignment this week trying to stop Haskins and company.

"If he has time, he's deadly," Allen said. "He's really, really accurate and got a strong arm. It's a very different challenge that he creates than since I've been here. ... and he's got a lot of weapons around him.

"He's proven he's a big-time player and is a guy we have to have some answers for, but it will be a tremendous challenge to keep him from being as effective as he's been, but that's what we've got to do."

Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 1039 8 5 135.0
P. Ramsey 115/162 1039 8 5
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 125 1 0 172.0
M. Penix Jr. 12/15 125 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 464 4
S. Scott 98 464 4 42
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 170 2
P. Ramsey 51 170 2 23
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 76 1
R. Walker Jr. 17 76 1 19
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 68 0
R. Taylor 13 68 0 32
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 52 0
W. Philyor 3 52 0 29
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
M. Penix Jr. 5 21 0 12
C. Gest 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
C. Gest 5 17 0 6
M. Fiacable 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Fiacable 2 17 0 18
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
M. Majette 7 16 0 14
C. Nelson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Nelson 2 5 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 194 1
W. Philyor 18 194 1 65
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 176 3
D. Hale 14 176 3 34
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 160 1
N. Westbrook 15 160 1 23
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 141 0
T. Fryfogle 14 141 0 25
L. Timian 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 138 0
L. Timian 13 138 0 28
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 102 1
J. Harris II 14 102 1 25
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 80 1
P. Hendershot 8 80 1 25
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 66 0
R. Taylor 11 66 0 13
M. Bjorson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
M. Bjorson 4 50 0 22
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 30 1
S. Scott 6 30 1 8
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 16 1
M. Majette 7 16 1 9
C. Gest 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Gest 1 10 0 10
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
A. Dorris 2 1 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Johnson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
I. James 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. James 0-0 0.0 1
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Crawford 0-0 0.0 1
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Bryant 0-0 0.0 1
Ca. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ca. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 16/17
L. Justus 5/6 0 16/17 31
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 1464 19 2 188.8
D. Haskins 109/154 1464 19 2
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 269 1 0 174.6
T. Martell 23/28 269 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 380 3
J. Dobbins 73 380 3 21
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 350 3
M. Weber 61 350 3 49
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 121 2
T. Martell 18 121 2 47
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
B. Snead 11 37 1 5
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 36 1
D. Haskins 14 36 1 17
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
D. McCall 4 26 0 15
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
P. Campbell 4 11 0 18
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Hill 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 359 5
P. Campbell 26 359 5 63
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 318 2
K. Hill 27 318 2 27
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 230 1
A. Mack 18 230 1 48
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 218 4
T. McLaurin 9 218 4 75
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 145 2
J. Dixon 10 145 2 44
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 126 2
B. Victor 7 126 2 47
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 100 1
J. Dobbins 7 100 1 35
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 1
M. Weber 7 46 1 15
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
D. McCall 5 46 0 35
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 0
C. Saunders 6 42 0 19
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Harris 2 22 0 15
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
L. Farrell 2 19 1 10
C. Olave 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Olave 2 19 0 14
G. Prater 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Prater 1 13 0 13
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 1 13 0 13
J. Gill 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Gill 1 11 0 11
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
R. Berry 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 0-0 0.0 1
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Sheffield 0-0 0.0 1
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Wade 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 32/32
S. Nuernberger 3/5 0 32/32 41
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores