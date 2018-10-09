Drive Chart
TXAM
SC

No. 22 Texas A&M heads to South Carolina to face Gamecocks

  • Oct 09, 2018

For a second consecutive week, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher will be looking across to the other sideline and see a familiar face when his 22nd-ranked Aggies (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) visit South Carolina Saturday.

Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia is 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Fisher and the Gamecocks' Will Muschamp have links that go back several years. Most notably, both were coordinators at LSU, Fisher on offense, Muschamp on defense, under Nick Saban at LSU for the Tigers' 2003 national championship team.

"Will was one of the brightest guys I've ever been around," Fisher said. "We won a national championship together as coordinators, and we're friends.

"People know we used to own a house, a beach house, together. It was a lot of things. He's always been a great friend, a great guy."

Muschamp also was a graduate assistant at Auburn when Fisher was on the staff there.

"He's a great friend," Muschamp said of Fisher. "We worked together back at Auburn in the '90s, then obviously we were together at LSU. He's a really good football coach, and he's got a good football team."

Muschamp's Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC) are coming off an emotional, 37-35 victory over Missouri in their last outing. Fisher's Aggies went to overtime for a 20-14 win over a Kentucky team that is coached by Mark Stoops, who was Fisher's offensive coordinator at Florida State before taking the Wildcats job.

"You know all those guys and you hate playing all your friends," Fisher said. "You really do."

Fisher called the win over Kentucky "another step for us in the right direction." The Aggies more than dominated the then-13th-ranked Wildcats, holding what was then the SEC's leading rushing team to just 70 yards on the ground and 178 in total offense.

But they failed to make the plays earlier that could have made for a more comfortable evening, failing to convert a fourth-and-1 at Kentucky's 27-yard line in the second quarter and missing a field goal and turning the ball over twice in the second half.

With 390 yards, the Aggies more than doubled Kentucky's output. For the season, they have averaged over 490 yards a game rushing and passing and have the league's leading rusher in running back Trayveon Williams. Williams has averaged 120 yards a game and 6.0 per carry with seven rushing touchdowns.

"The big thing is on offense the consistency to finish drives," Fisher said. "The way we're moving the ball, we've got to finish drives and put points on the board."

That will be the key against the Gamecocks, he emphasized.

"We're going to have to start fast and finish fast in this one," Fisher said. "We'll have to make our adjustments, too.

"Anytime you're on the road it gives you confidence to get out of the blocks to play well like we did in the Arkansas game. Got a jump and got out front. But this game we're going to have to get out in front and maintain.

"They can score points."

The Gamecocks' offense will present just a bit of a mystery, however. Junior Jake Bentley is expected to be back as the starter at quarterback after missing last week with a knee injury, but it isn't certain.

Senior Mike Scarnecchia, who led the comeback win over Missouri, could start again.

"I've told both Jake and Mike that they need to be ready to go play," Muschamp said. "We've got two guys we can win with, and that's good to have."

Scarnechia had seen little time before last week, when he passed for 249 yards. Bentley has started since his freshman year and is an accurate passer with a 64 percent completion rate this season.

"I'm making the decision that I think helps us win," Muschamp said. "At the end of the day, that's what we are going to do, but we have two guys I have confidence that we can win with. I feel comfortable with both guys."

1234T
22 Texas A&M 4-2 -----
South Carolina 3-2 -----
O/U 52, SC +2.5
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 1447 9 5 140.3
K. Mond 107/177 1447 9 5
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 169 1 0 147.7
N. Starkel 15/22 169 1 0
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
C. Blumrick 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 720 7
T. Williams 120 720 7 73
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 230 4
K. Mond 70 230 4 54
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 148 1
J. Corbin 28 148 1 16
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 102 1
K. Etwi 14 102 1 17
V. Jackson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
V. Jackson 7 49 0 22
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Kibodi 3 26 0 15
D. Prince 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Prince 2 21 0 18
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Blumrick 3 20 0 19
C. Strong Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Strong Jr. 4 12 0 6
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
Q. Davis 1 11 0 11
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Gillaspia 1 5 0 5
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
N. Starkel 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 351 5
J. Sternberger 22 351 5 46
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 285 0
C. Buckley 19 285 0 69
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 221 0
J. Ausbon 15 221 0 26
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 204 2
K. Rogers 15 204 2 30
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 183 2
Q. Davis 15 183 2 26
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 133 0
T. Williams 12 133 0 32
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
R. Paul 6 70 0 25
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
H. Jones 6 51 0 10
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
J. Corbin 5 47 0 15
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
C. Gillaspia 3 25 0 21
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Etwi 1 16 0 16
J. Preston 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
J. Preston 1 14 1 14
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Wood 1 8 0 8
A. Boykin 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Boykin 1 8 0 8
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Renick 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Wilson 0-0 0.0 1
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/9 13/13
S. Small 6/9 0 13/13 31
D. LaCamera 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 10/10
D. LaCamera 3/5 0 10/10 19
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 928 7 6 131.1
J. Bentley 84/132 928 7 6
M. Scarnecchia 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 338 4 0 145.9
M. Scarnecchia 27/47 338 4 0
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 539.2
D. Samuel 1/1 13 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 332 2
R. Dowdle 76 332 2 29
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 207 2
T. Williams 39 207 2 22
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 131 0
A. Turner 21 131 0 19
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 91 0
J. Bentley 25 91 0 20
S. Carroll 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 46 0
S. Carroll 4 46 0 28
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 36 1
M. Denson 10 36 1 8
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Samuel 4 13 0 11
B. Hart 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Hart 1 5 0 5
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Charlton 1 5 0 4
M. Scarnecchia 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
M. Scarnecchia 5 -14 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 309 5
B. Edwards 24 309 5 44
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 294 3
D. Samuel 26 294 3 58
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 263 1
S. Smith 18 263 1 52
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 111 1
R. Dowdle 11 111 1 22
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
J. Vann 6 59 0 16
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
K. Crosby 4 52 0 18
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 49 1
K. Pollard 8 49 1 12
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
K. Markway 2 34 0 27
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
T. Williams 4 31 0 15
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
O. Smith 3 25 0 11
R. Davis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
R. Davis 2 23 1 27
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
A. Turner 3 16 0 9
B. Hart 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Hart 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
R. Fenton 0-0 0.0 3
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Greene 0-0 0.0 1
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/9 18/18
P. White 8/9 0 18/18 42
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores