No. 25 Appalachian State faces Georgia Southern in Sun Belt showdown

  • Oct 24, 2018

Appalachian State has little time to celebrate its first national ranking since moving up to the FBS level in 2014, not with what could be essentially an elimination game in the Sun Belt East Division race coming up Thursday night.

The No. 25 Mountaineers (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) travel to Statesboro, Ga., to take on division colleague Georgia Southern with kickoff at Allen E. Paulson Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Eagles (6-1, 3-0) may not be ranked, but their list of victims includes Sun Belt West favorite Arkansas State, and their only loss is to No. 2 Clemson by a 38-7 score.

Scott Satterfield, who is in his seventh season on the Appalachian State staff and sixth as head coach, calls his team's ranking "pretty awesome" and "great recognition" for the program."

"But having said that, it's not going to win you any football games," he said. "It's not going to beat Georgia Southern. So we told our team, 'Hey, it's great recognition and you are to be commended for that, but it has nothing to do with what our mission is this week, which is to go win a football game.'

"That's been our focus this week."

The Mountaineers have won five consecutive games after pushing Penn State to overtime in their opener before losing 45-38. They are coming off a 27-17 win over Louisiana that was their sixth straight win in Sun Belt play, a run that began with a 27-6 victory over Georgia Southern last November.

Running back Darrynton Evans rushed for 183 yards and scored two touchdowns to earn conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors. Evans had 115 yards on the ground in his previous game against Arkansas State and has 425 rushing yards for the season.

Quarterback Zac Thomas was only 10-of-20 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown against the Cajuns, but has completed 60.6 percent of his passes on the season for an average of 191 yards a game. He has 11 touchdown passes against four interceptions.

"They're a really tough football team that runs the ball well and is very efficient in the pass game," Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford said of Appalachian State. "They've got playmakers all over the place. This will be a big-time challenge.

"On paper I don't know if we've even got a chance. Hopefully, our guys will really step up and play above their heads and give us a shot."

Lunsford is in sixth year at Georgia Southern, including stints as wide receivers and tight ends coach. He took over as interim head coach just past the midpoint of the 2017 season and guided the Eagles to their only two wins.

They have bounced back in a big way from last year's fall to 2-10.

Getting back to the run-oriented, triple-option attack that produced national championships for the program at the FCS level was one big key. The Eagles have averaged nearly 276 yards a game rushing with quarterback Shai Werts leading the team with 542 yards. Running back Wesley Fields has rushed for 472 but is coming off a groin injury that kept him out of last week's 48-31 win over New Mexico State. It is unclear whether Fields will play Thursday.

Defensively, they have become more comfortable in the 3-4 scheme introduced by new defensive coordinator Scot Sloan, who came to Statesboro after an eight-year run at Appalachian State.

"He spent a long time up here at Appalachian State so obviously he's very familiar with our personnel and what we're trying to do," Satterfield said of his former aide. "They're running a very similar defense to what we're running if not the same."

Lunsford, who also was at Appalachian State as tight ends coach from 2001-03, doesn't see Sloan's background as a major factor.

"I don't know if there is that big of an advantage," he said.

Neither is Appalachian State's new ranking, Lunsford said.

"We don't pay too much attention to that," he said.

1234T
25 App. St. 5-1 -----
Ga. Southern 6-1 -----
O/U 47.5, GAS +10
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, GA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1146 11 4 155.0
Z. Thomas 80/132 1146 11 4
P. Derrick 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 113 2 0 260.9
P. Derrick 10/10 113 2 0
Z. Speir 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 58.5
Z. Speir 1/3 9 0 0
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% -2 0 0 61.1
J. Huesman 2/3 -2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 425 3
D. Evans 61 425 3 65
J. Moore 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 400 6
J. Moore 63 400 6 81
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 276 6
Z. Thomas 44 276 6 62
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 186 1
M. Williams Jr. 40 186 1 27
D. Hicks 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 185 1
D. Hicks 24 185 1 73
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 53 0
C. Peoples 9 53 0 13
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 26 0
D. Heath 2 26 0 19
P. Derrick 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 1
P. Derrick 3 20 1 11
D. Harper 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
D. Harper 3 10 0 6
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Virgil 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 366 4
C. Sutton 17 366 4 90
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 182 3
D. Heath 11 182 3 64
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 180 2
Ma. Williams 14 180 2 38
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 165 0
T. Hennigan 15 165 0 31
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 113 0
H. Pearson 7 113 0 26
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 0
J. Virgil 6 84 0 41
J. Moore 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
J. Moore 6 40 0 14
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 1
D. Evans 5 34 1 20
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 2
C. Reed 4 29 2 12
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 1
M. Williams Jr. 1 27 1 27
A. Purifoy 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
A. Purifoy 2 25 0 20
B. Absher 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
B. Absher 3 13 0 9
D. Papenheim 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Papenheim 1 8 0 8
D. Hicks 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Hicks 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thomas 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
D. Franklin 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Franklin 0-0 0.0 2
A. Exford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Exford 0-0 0.0 1
T. Hayes 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Hayes 0-0 0.0 2
K. Smith 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 33/33
C. Staton 6/8 0 33/33 51
M. Rubino 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
M. Rubino 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 491 4 0 165.6
S. Werts 30/51 491 4 0
O. Fortune 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 0 0 436.0
O. Fortune 1/1 40 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 542 9
S. Werts 104 542 9 36
W. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 472 4
W. Fields 96 472 4 64
M. Garrett 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 344 4
M. Garrett 67 344 4 25
W. Kennedy III 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 264 3
W. Kennedy III 30 264 3 47
L. Wright 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 176 2
L. Wright 26 176 2 17
M. LaRoche 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 104 0
M. LaRoche 20 104 0 33
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
C. Wright 5 20 0 9
G. Walker 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
G. Walker 5 13 0 5
M. Murray 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Murray 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Kennedy III 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 152 0
W. Kennedy III 7 152 0 40
W. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 96 1
W. Fields 3 96 1 61
D. Anderson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 65 1
D. Anderson 2 65 1 58
O. Fortune 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
O. Fortune 4 42 0 19
E. Richardson 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
E. Richardson 3 41 0 31
M. Murray 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
M. Murray 1 40 0 40
C. Ransom 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 1
C. Ransom 4 35 1 17
D. Bargnare 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
D. Bargnare 2 29 0 23
M. Garrett 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Garrett 2 9 0 5
M. Michaud 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Michaud 1 9 0 9
M. Rogers 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Rogers 1 8 0 8
C. Brown 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
C. Brown 1 5 1 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moon 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Moon 0-0 0.0 1
A. Ward Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Ward Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
B. Josue 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Josue 0-0 0.0 1
M. Brinson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Brinson 0-0 0.0 1
K. Vildor 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Vildor 0-0 0.0 2
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Byrd 0-0 0.0 1
T. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Reese 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/9 26/26
T. Bass 9/9 0 26/26 53
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
