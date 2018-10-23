Drive Chart
No. 2 Clemson seeks fourth straight over Florida St.

  Oct 23, 2018

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he's not fooled in the least by Florida State's 4-3 record.

"Their record is not the same old Florida State right now," Swinney said. "But their talent is."

The way Swinney sees it, he's 1-9 against the Seminoles in recruiting.

"In my 10 years as a head coach I'm 1-9 against them in the recruiting rankings," Swinney said. "They've got a bunch of good cats."

Swinney's "cats" aren't bad, either.

Clemson, which is 5-5 against Florida State under Swinney, has won each of its last three games against the Seminoles, effectively supplanting Florida State as ACC kingpin.

Bidding to make it four ACC titles in a row, No. 2 Clemson is off to a 7-0 start and is well positioned for a fourth consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff as well, but the Tigers will take nothing for granted against a program with three national titles on its resume.

"It has been a game that has decided the (Atlantic) Division every year I've been here," senior wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said.

And several before that. Clemson or Florida State has won the division title every year since 2009.

Clemson has a chance Saturday to become the first ACC team to defeat the Seminoles four consecutive years, which would be rather meaningful for a group of seniors intent on leaving a legacy.

"This is a very prideful group," Swinney said. "There are a lot of things they would love to do as a group, including doing something no other ACC team has done."

First-year Florida State coach Willie Taggart knows it will take his team's best effort to date to avoid falling victim to the Tigers for a fourth straight time.

"You hear everyone talk about Alabama -- Clemson is right up there," Taggart said. "They have been to the playoffs the last three years. So a great football team comes to Doak Campbell."

Florida State got off to an uncharacteristic start this season, including decisive defeats at the hands of Virginia Tech and Syracuse to open conference play. But the Seminoles appear to have righted the ship, winning three of their last four, with the lone defeat a one-point loss at then-No. 17 Miami.

Florida State also is coming off its most complete effort of the season in a 38-17 victory against Wake Forest.

Quarterback Deondre Francois passed for 353 yards and two touchdowns and running back Cam Akers rushed for 101 yards and two scores. The Seminoles' defense had nine tackles for loss, including six sacks.

"They're really starting to hit their stride," Swinney said. "This is a dangerous football team that is figuring out their identity and buying into what Willie is trying to get them to do.

"But we're excited about it. It's always a great place to go play a ballgame."

Taggart acknowledges that his team will have its hands full in Clemson, which is the only team in the nation to rank among the Top 10 in the country in total offense (ninth) and total defense (fourth).

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made great strides in just three career starts and is coming off a 308-yard passing day in the Tigers' 41-7 rout of No. 22 North Carolina State last week.

Sophomore running back Travis Etienne leads a potent Clemson running game, averaging 8.2 yards per carry while leading the nation in rushing touchdowns with 14. The matchup between the players in the trenches will likely reveal the winner.

"Our guys are just as talented as their guys are," Taggart said. "So it helps. We knew going in that was going to be a strength for us -- our d-line. So our offense gets some good competition against those guys, so they will be prepared."

Said Swinney: "For us it's the same old thing -- another game for us within our division -- and we want to stay in control of our division and not put ourselves at the mercy of something else happening."

Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 1176 12 2 165.0
T. Lawrence 95/139 1176 12 2
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 461 2 1 146.9
K. Bryant 36/54 461 2 1
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 242 1 2 122.4
C. Brice 22/34 242 1 2
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
H. Renfrow 1/2 2 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Rodgers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 800 14
T. Etienne 98 800 14 70
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 323 3
L. Dixon 31 323 3 65
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 291 2
A. Choice 39 291 2 64
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 183 2
T. Feaster 38 183 2 27
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 130 2
K. Bryant 30 130 2 35
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 32 0
T. Lawrence 24 32 0 13
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Rencher 3 13 0 7
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Rodgers 1 5 0 5
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
C. Brice 5 4 0 17
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Batson 1 4 0 4
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Swinney 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 426 4
T. Higgins 26 426 4 64
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 361 4
J. Ross 19 361 4 57
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 262 1
H. Renfrow 22 262 1 40
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 227 1
A. Rodgers 24 227 1 64
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 0
T. Thompson 8 83 0 21
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 0
D. Kendrick 5 74 0 38
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 3
D. Overton 8 67 3 24
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
C. Powell 5 63 0 42
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 0
T. Chase 7 60 0 20
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
B. Galloway 5 52 1 20
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 47 1
T. Etienne 6 47 1 24
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
L. Dixon 1 41 0 41
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
M. Richard 4 40 0 17
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
T. Feaster 3 26 0 9
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
Ca. Smith 2 23 0 17
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
W. Swinney 5 20 0 7
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Chalk 1 6 0 6
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Williams 1 4 0 4
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Choice 1 3 0 3
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 0-0 0.0 1
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Muse 0-0 0.0 1
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 36/36
G. Huegel 7/10 0 36/36 57
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
Al. Spence 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 1859 13 6 139.2
D. Francois 154/245 1859 13 6
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
J. Blackman 1/1 1 0 0
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 0/1 0 0 0
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Murray 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 460 3
C. Akers 101 460 3 85
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 218 1
J. Patrick 65 218 1 18
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 1
A. Rasul 10 46 1 7
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Harrison 1 10 0 10
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
N. Murray 5 4 0 14
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Helton 1 2 0 2
A. Grant 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Grant 1 -1 0 0
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 -25 2
D. Francois 47 -25 2 21
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 487 3
N. Murray 35 487 3 58
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 358 1
K. Gavin 22 358 1 49
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 308 5
T. Terry 14 308 5 78
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 182 2
T. McKitty 17 182 2 25
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 173 0
D. Matthews 22 173 0 25
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 95 1
J. Patrick 14 95 1 20
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 83 0
C. Akers 14 83 0 25
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 1
T. Harrison 6 58 1 21
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Laborn 1 37 0 37
G. Campbell 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
G. Campbell 2 36 0 26
O. Wilson 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
O. Wilson 2 22 0 12
N. Upshur 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
N. Upshur 2 11 0 9
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
G. Nabers 1 9 0 9
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
K. Helton 2 3 0 5
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Rasul 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Taylor 0-0 0.0 1
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Westbrook 0-0 0.0 2
K. Meyers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Meyers 0-0 0.0 2
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Samuels III 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 21/21
R. Aguayo 7/12 0 21/21 42
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
