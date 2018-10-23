Drive Chart
TEXAS
OKLAST

No. 6 Texas prepares for run-in with hungry Oklahoma State

  • Oct 23, 2018

For as long as there have been premature declarations claiming "Texas is back," the catchphrase could almost serve as a football slogan for the Big 12.

Nonetheless, since the Longhorns (6-1. 4-0 Big 12) are sole leaders in the conference and ranked No. 6, their highest spot in the polls since 2010, there seems to be some credence behind this year's resurgence.

An Saturday test at Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3) will provide additional proof. The Cowboys were once a team the Longhorns dominated, winning 12 straight shortly after the inception of the Big 12. Oklahoma State, however, has won three straight in the series and will be itching to regain its relevance to end a surprising swoon since the beginning of conference play.

"Nobody has the type of attitude here where we are just going to accept losing and fall by the wayside because that is not the type of program Oklahoma State is and not the Cowboy culture," defensive tackle Enoch Smith said.

Blocking, tackling, passing and catching all factor into the sudden decline, however.

The Cowboys have been inconsistent in all phases and have not relied heavily on Justice Hill, a junior running back who led Big 12 rushers last season. Hill carried just 11 times for 41 yards in a demoralizing 31-12 loss against Kansas State, a team that was previously winless in conference play before the Oct. 13 matchup.

Since then, the Cowboys, like the Longhorns, had an off week to regroup. Coach Mike Gundy said drastic changes in personnel were unlikely, though quarterback Taylor Cornelius would be a potential candidate because of his spotty play. Meanwhile, players outlined ways to improve.

"We definitely need to motivate, but we need to challenge at the same time," said defensive end Jordan Brailford, a fifth-year senior who leads the Big 12 with eight sacks. "I know there's some plays that are going to show up; some guys probably didn't do their job. At this point in the season, we've just got to cut that out."

Doing so against Texas will be the stiffest challenge to date for Oklahoma State, which climbed to No. 15 early in the season after beating Boise State as part of a 3-0 nonconference run.

The Texas staff has monitored quarterback Sam Ehlinger to determine whether the sophomore can return after suffering a sprained shoulder in a 23-17 win over Baylor on Oct. 13.

"We talked about him being very honest with us in terms of his pain because there's an element to his game that's different than a lot of quarterbacks," Texas coach Tom Herman said. "If we're out there playing cautious and tentative and trying to protect things, I think that plays into the overall effectiveness of him and his game for us."

If Ehlinger cannot play, the starter will be Shane Buechele, who is in his third season. Based off that experience, Herman said, "there's nobody that doubts that we can win games with him and win big games with him."

Last season, the Cowboys intercepted Ehlinger in the end zone to win 13-10 in overtime on a Matt Ammendola field goal.

Texas' Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Collin Johnson rank third and fourth, respectively, among Big 12 receivers with 83 combined receptions. Collectively, the duo averages 182.5 yards per game. Freshman running back Keaontay Ingram is coming off a 110-yard rushing effort against Baylor.

The Longhorns are one of three teams (Notre Dame, LSU) to topple three ranked opponents, though that development, coupled with Texas' ascension in the polls, leaves little impression on its second-year coach.

"It is completely and utterly inconsequential where we're ranked through seven games of the season," Herman said. "The only thing that matters is what hardware have we taken home and where are we ranked at the end of the season."

The last time Texas finished ranked in the Top 10 was when it fell in the 2009 BCS National Championship game under Mack Brown and was rated second that postseason.

Scoring Summary
1234T
6 Texas 6-1 -----
Oklahoma State 4-3 -----
O/U 59.5, OKLAST +3.5
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 1534 11 2 143.6
S. Ehlinger 136/207 1534 11 2
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 184 1 1 108.1
S. Buechele 20/34 184 1 1
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
T. Watson 1/1 21 0 0
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
J. Heard 1/1 11 0 0
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 10 1 0 204.7
L. Humphrey 2/3 10 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 403 2
K. Ingram 66 403 2 31
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 340 1
T. Watson 89 340 1 16
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 230 6
S. Ehlinger 76 230 6 15
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 132 0
D. Young 33 132 0 30
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 1
L. Humphrey 5 23 1 11
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
S. Buechele 5 11 0 12
K. Porter 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
K. Porter 1 2 1 2
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
D. Jamison 2 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 576 4
L. Humphrey 42 576 4 47
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 563 5
C. Johnson 41 563 5 45
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 188 1
De. Duvernay 18 188 1 39
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 132 0
A. Beck 15 132 0 18
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 61 2
T. Watson 10 61 2 28
J. Moore 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 1
J. Moore 7 53 1 27
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
S. Ehlinger 4 43 0 21
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 41 0
K. Ingram 11 41 0 8
B. Eagles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
B. Eagles 1 35 0 35
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Heard 2 28 0 17
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Brewer 2 19 0 13
K. Porter 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
K. Porter 3 10 0 7
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Burt 1 9 0 9
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 2 0
D. Jamison 3 2 0 17
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 0-0 0.0 1
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 0-0 0.0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Jones 0-0 0.0 2
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
C. Sterns 0-0 0.0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 2014 16 8 149.8
T. Cornelius 134/227 2014 16 8
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 1 0 149.7
K. Wudtee 2/5 26 1 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
D. Stoner 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 684 7
J. Hill 112 684 7 92
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 190 4
T. Cornelius 59 190 4 48
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 184 2
C. Hubbard 26 184 2 27
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 135 0
J. King 33 135 0 21
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 124 1
L. Brown 10 124 1 77
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 81 0
K. Wudtee 12 81 0 30
R. Haymaker 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
R. Haymaker 15 37 0 10
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Wolf 1 6 0 6
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
J. McCleskey 1 5 1 5
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Johnson 1 1 1 1
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
Z. Sinor 1 -7 0 0
M. Hockett 59 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
M. Hockett 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 718 4
Ty. Wallace 40 718 4 56
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 399 3
T. Johnson 20 399 3 64
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 220 2
L. Wolf 16 220 2 42
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 215 1
D. Stoner 16 215 1 32
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 155 2
J. McCleskey 15 155 2 29
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 100 1
C. Hubbard 7 100 1 54
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 2
J. King 6 92 2 25
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 89 1
J. Woods 5 89 1 32
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 42 0
J. Hill 8 42 0 22
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Brown 1 5 0 5
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Cornelius 1 3 0 3
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
S. Finefeuiaki 1 3 1 3
Tr. Wallace 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
Tr. Wallace 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Green 0-0 0.0 1
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Harper 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/12 33/34
M. Ammendola 11/12 0 33/34 66
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
