Banged-up Badgers likely to get some players back vs. Northwestern

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 23, 2018

Injuries have plagued starters this season for No. 20 Wisconsin, but replacements have done well in wake of player absences.

Redshirt senior strong safety Evan Bondoc, a Madison native and former walk-on, had an interception, a forced fumble and five tackles (1.5 for loss) in Wisconsin's win against Illinois last weekend.

The Madison native and former walk-on started in place of senior D'Cota Dixon, who was sidelined with a right foot injury.

The Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten Conference) likely will get a few players back and see others sit on the bench when they face West Division opponent Northwestern (5-3, 5-1) on Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Bondoc said he prepares the same each week, whether he watches from the sideline or lines up on the field.

"You've got to prepare like you're going to play because we have a (high) standard, as a room, and we want to keep that no matter who was on the field," Bondoc said.

Redshirt sophomore safety Eric Burrell forced a fumble against Illinois and had 11 tackles in the Badgers' loss at Michigan, stepping in for freshman safety Scott Nelson (right leg).

Dixon and Nelson are listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Evanston, along with senior nose tackle Olive Sagapolu, who suffered an apparent left ankle injury of the Illinois game.

Sagapolu was tackled after he intercepted Illinois quarterback MJ Rivers in the second quarter.

Sagapolu didn't play the remainder of the game, and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said their taking a day-by-day approach for the Wildcats game.

"We'll kind of wait and see what happens as the week progresses," Chryst said of Sagapolu.

Redshirt junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook and sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor remain healthy and productive for Wisconsin.

Hornibrook completed 13 of 22 passes for 188 yards, and had three touchdowns and two interceptions over the Illini.

Taylor had 27 carries for 164 yards, while senior running back Taiwan Del had 12 carries for 111 yards.

The Badgers are ranked fourth nationally in rushing at 282.1 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Northwestern has won three straight games, and rallied to beat Nebraska and Rutgers in its last two games.

The Wildcats are banged up on offense, with senior running back Solomon Vault and junior running back John Moten IV being sidelined with injuries.

Freshman running back Isaiah Bowser got the chance to shine, as the young player was the driving force in the Wildcats' 18-15 win over Rutgers.

Bowser scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and collected a career-high 24 carries for 108 yards.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is seeking consistency with a Wildcats offense that had 278 total yards against Rutgers and 482, in overtime, over Nebraska.

One of the top people that Fitzgerald expects regular, solid performances is senior quarterback Clayton Thorson, who has been the team's starter for three-plus seasons.

Thorson fumbled, was sacked in the end zone by Rutgers, which gained two points on the play, and completed 17 of 34 passes for 150 and no touchdowns. That effort occurred after two stellar performances -- with six touchdowns in each game -- over then-No. 20 Michigan State and Nebraska.

Fitzgerald said he's not looking ahead to whether any team can contend against Wisconsin for the top spot in the West Division standings.

"We're just really inconsistent right now, especially on offense," Fitzgerald said. "The pedal's down for me. That's my job. I've got to get it fixed. I've got to get us to play more consistently."

Fitzgerald has a great amount of respect for the Badgers offensive line, in addition to Taylor and Deal, and others who help Wisconsin's ground game.

"I love what they do; they stick to their system and do it really well," he said. "They're very physical up front. If it was just (Taylor), it would be a little bit easier, but they have a three-headed monster at running back."

Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 1251 11 6 142.6
A. Hornibrook 93/156 1251 11 6
D. Vanden Boom 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
D. Vanden Boom 1/1 3 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
170 1109 8
J. Taylor 170 1109 8 88
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 353 5
T. Deal 52 353 5 39
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 230 0
G. Groshek 36 230 0 31
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 117 4
A. Ingold 15 117 4 39
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 79 1
K. Pryor 7 79 1 33
C. James 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 50 0
C. James 11 50 0 9
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 37 0
D. Davis III 1 37 0 37
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 1
A. Cruickshank 3 35 1 23
M. Stokke 34 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
M. Stokke 4 13 0 4
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -47 0
A. Hornibrook 16 -47 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 357 3
A. Taylor 19 357 3 44
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 321 3
J. Ferguson 21 321 3 36
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 150 1
D. Davis III 13 150 1 22
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 145 1
K. Pryor 12 145 1 28
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 122 1
G. Groshek 13 122 1 43
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 81 1
A. Ingold 3 81 1 33
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
J. Taylor 6 22 0 10
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Dunn 1 20 0 20
K. Penniston 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
K. Penniston 2 15 1 11
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Deal 1 10 0 10
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Krumholz 1 5 0 5
Z. Neuville 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
Z. Neuville 1 3 0 3
T. Mustapha 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
T. Mustapha 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Edwards 0-0 0.0 2
M. Cone 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Cone 0-0 0.0 1
E. Bondoc 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Bondoc 0-0 0.0 1
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Hicks 0-0 0.0 1
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
O. Sagapolu 0-0 0.0 1
S. Nelson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Nelson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 30/30
R. Gaglianone 5/7 0 30/30 45
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 1905 9 7 122.1
C. Thorson 176/288 1905 9 7
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 169 0 1 92.0
T. Green 20/35 169 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 110 2
I. Bowser 26 110 2 23
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 80 2
J. Moten IV 32 80 2 9
S. Vault 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 40 0
S. Vault 29 40 0 9
D. Anderson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
D. Anderson 12 36 0 11
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
C. Hanaoka 6 26 0 7
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
K. McGowan 2 13 0 17
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 1
T. Green 9 12 1 12
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
R. Lees 2 8 0 4
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
F. Nagel 1 0 0 0
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Jefferson 1 -3 0 0
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Green 1 -4 0 0
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 -109 2
C. Thorson 37 -109 2 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 693 2
F. Nagel 56 693 2 61
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 337 1
B. Skowronek 29 337 1 40
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 284 3
C. Green 31 284 3 21
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 146 1
K. McGowan 5 146 1 77
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 2
J. Jefferson 7 114 2 36
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 110 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 14 110 0 16
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 0
R. Lees 8 85 0 29
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
J. Moten IV 9 62 0 18
C. Fessler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
C. Fessler 5 44 0 15
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
C. Hanaoka 3 29 0 14
J. Prather 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Prather 2 14 0 12
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Holman 1 11 0 11
S. Vault 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 7 0
S. Vault 5 7 0 6
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Bowser 1 6 0 6
J. Roberts 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Roberts 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hartage 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Hartage 0-0 0.0 1
N. Hall 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Hall 0-0 0.0 1
J. McGee 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McGee 0-0 0.0 1
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Pace 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/5 14/14
C. Kuhbander 2/5 0 14/14 20
D. Luckenbaugh 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 5/5
D. Luckenbaugh 3/4 0 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
