No. 3 Notre Dame wary of struggling Florida State

  • Nov 07, 2018

It's not always pretty, but No. 3 Notre Dame is hanging on to a perfect season with three games to play.

Another hurdle awaits as the Fighting Irish (9-0) prepare to host Florida State (4-5) on Saturday.

"Now we come home," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters this week. "One of our goals this year was to defend our home field. This will be our last opportunity to do that. We certainly want to be able to finish that goal off. One of them internally we had was to protect this stadium. Finishing that off against Florida State is certainly very important to us.

"(It's the) last home game for a number of seniors. That's obviously important, as well. But I think just playing to that standard that I talked about in terms of that sense of urgency is most important."

It has been a magical season for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 5-0 at home and 3-0 in true road games thanks to a sturdy defense and a rejuvenated offense under junior quarterback Ian Book.

It appears Notre Dame controls its own destiny for a spot in the College Football Playoffs with what is shaping up as a revolving door behind it at No. 4. Should No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and the Fighting Irish win out, there positions are not likely to change.

Notre Dame is a 17 1/2-point favorite over Florida State, which has lost back-to-back games against ranked foes Clemson and No. 14 North Carolina State. But the Seminoles are desperate because a loss could end their 36-year bowl streak.

This week, Florida State coach Willie Taggart said he turned over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

"I think that our football team, where we're at right now, we have a fragile football team that's been through a lot over this last two years," Taggart said in comments published by the Tallahassee Democrat. "I think our entire football team needs me in other areas than where I was. ... I'm making sure I'm giving all my time and effort to our entire football team and coaches to make sure that we get everything right."

If history is any indication, this weekend's game could be close regardless of the teams' records. This is the ninth meeting with six of the first eight games having been decided by seven points or fewer.

The most famous showdown took place in 1993 in what was dubbed as "The Game of the Century" because it featured No. 1 Florida State against No. 2 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish held on for a 31-24 win at home.

This contest lacks the same national buzz, but plenty will be tuning in to see if Notre Dame can uphold its perfect season.

Kelly does not want Florida State to be the only team that plays with desperation.

"It seems like when this team is pushed, they really play well," he said. "So it's my job now to get them to play with that sense of urgency for 72 plays, if that's the average number of plays that you play. I think that's what I've learned about this football team, is when they play with a sense of urgency, it's a really, really fine football team."

Book is completing 74.5 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has thrown for at least 264 yards in the six games since taking over the starting job from senior Brandon Wimbush.

Senior wide receiver Miles Boykin is Book's favorite target, recording 32 of his 40 receptions since Book became the starter and totalling 624 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 2039 13 7 132.1
D. Francois 171/281 2039 13 7
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 510 5 1 177.1
J. Blackman 33/51 510 5 1
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 0/1 0 0 0
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Murray 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 496 3
C. Akers 122 496 3 85
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 251 1
J. Patrick 74 251 1 18
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 1
A. Rasul 10 46 1 7
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Harrison 1 10 0 10
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
N. Murray 5 4 0 14
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Helton 1 2 0 2
A. Grant 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
A. Grant 5 0 0 3
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -26 0
J. Blackman 11 -26 0 9
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 -41 2
D. Francois 55 -41 2 21
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 571 3
N. Murray 42 571 3 58
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 505 7
T. Terry 23 505 7 78
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 369 1
K. Gavin 23 369 1 49
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 306 1
D. Matthews 32 306 1 31
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 244 2
T. McKitty 23 244 2 32
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 127 1
C. Akers 21 127 1 25
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 103 1
K. Helton 5 103 1 73
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 99 1
J. Patrick 15 99 1 20
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 1
T. Harrison 7 62 1 21
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
G. Nabers 3 46 0 25
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Laborn 1 37 0 37
G. Campbell 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
G. Campbell 2 36 0 26
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
O. Wilson 4 35 0 12
N. Upshur 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
N. Upshur 2 11 0 9
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Rasul 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Samuels III 0-0 0.0 2
K. Meyers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Meyers 0-0 0.0 2
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Westbrook 0-0 0.0 2
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Taylor 0-0 0.0 1
A. Lytton 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Lytton 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/13 26/26
R. Aguayo 8/13 0 26/26 50
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.5% 1824 15 4 170.0
I. Book 152/204 1824 15 4
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 589 1 4 114.2
B. Wimbush 42/76 589 1 4
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Jurkovec 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 568 8
D. Williams 93 568 8 97
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 328 3
T. Jones Jr. 68 328 3 31
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 315 6
J. Armstrong 60 315 6 42
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 218 4
I. Book 65 218 4 23
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 144 1
B. Wimbush 52 144 1 22
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 60 0
A. Davis 18 60 0 12
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Smith 6 28 0 12
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Finke 2 10 0 8
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
P. Jurkovec 1 7 0 7
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Flemister 1 0 0 0
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Young 1 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 624 7
M. Boykin 40 624 7 40
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 448 3
C. Claypool 36 448 3 35
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 383 1
C. Finke 32 383 1 56
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 250 1
A. Mack 27 250 1 35
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 151 0
J. Armstrong 12 151 0 27
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 138 1
M. Young 7 138 1 66
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 134 0
C. Kmet 13 134 0 24
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
K. Austin 5 90 0 38
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 0
T. Jones Jr. 4 88 0 32
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 41 0
D. Williams 7 41 0 16
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
A. Davis 5 30 0 9
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Smith 1 14 0 14
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
B. Wright 2 12 1 9
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 2
N. Weishar 3 10 2 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Okwara 0-0 0.0 1
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Elliott 0-0 0.0 3
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Coney 0-0 0.0 1
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Love 0-0 0.0 1
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/14 31/31
J. Yoon 10/14 0 31/31 61
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/6
J. Doerer 1/1 0 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
