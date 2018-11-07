Drive Chart
Expect an all-out war when No. 19 Texas travels to West Texas to square off with improving Texas Tech on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This is never a rivalry for the weak of spirit, but this year's game is a little more important than usual. It will have plenty to say in the race for the Big 12 Championship and maybe for the coaching future at Texas Tech for the likeable Kliff Kingsbury.

Both teams have lost two straight games to fall into the second tier of teams battling for the league championship. Texas (6-3, 4-2) can still earn a trip to the title game but needs help from other teams while Texas Tech cannot win the conference but will have say who plays for the championship.

The Red Raiders (5-4, 3-3) need one win to become bowl-eligible. They finish the regular season at Kansas State and against Baylor in Arlington, Texas.

The Longhorns have no time or, as coach Tom Herman said, any inclination to pout or wallow in self-pity after losing 42-41 to No. 9 West Virginia at home last Saturday on a gutsy two-point conversion by the Mountaineers.

"I'm proud and frustrated at the same time," Herman said. "I'm so proud of the way that we fought two weeks ago in Stillwater. I'm extremely proud of the level of intensity and physicality that we continue to play with. That is something that will never waver in this program. I'm extremely proud of that.

"I'm certainly frustrated that we couldn't close the deal this past weekend, and got off to such a poor start the weekend prior."

Instead, Texas will focus on overcoming several key injuries that affected the proficiency of its defense and finding a way to regain its swagger on that side of the ball after two down weeks.

Herman said the defense has been tentative in the losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

"For whatever reason we haven't cut it loose at times," Herman said. "That's on us to figure out why. Maybe it's an uncertainty. Yeah, just playing tentative at times. The easiest way to alleviate some of that is to trim down your call sheet a little bit, and make sure that guys are ultimately confident in what we're doing."

Texas Tech lost at home to No. 6 Oklahoma 51-46 last Saturday and may have lost freshman starting quarterback Alan Bowman for the season in the process. Bowman sustained a recurrence of the collapsed lung that he initially suffered Sept. 29 against West Virginia and did not play in the second half.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bowman was still hospitalized for observation, putting his status for the Texas game, as well as the remainder of the season, in serious doubt.

Kingsbury said Bowman has taken a lot of hits this season and the cumulative effect of that pounding, rather than one specific tackle against Oklahoma, is likely the reason for the reoccurrence of Bowman's injury.

"He's played in four games and gotten hit a lot." Kingsbury said. "I don't know if you watched those games, but he got hit a lot. So we didn't think that would be much of a difference. We're playing football."

Saturday night's game will be the 68th meeting between Texas Tech and Texas and the 59th consecutive year the teams have played each other. The Longhorns hold a 50-17 all-time advantage in the series, includes 20-10 in games played in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders will celebrate Senior Night on Saturday, and Kingsbury wants to send his players out the right way.

"We have a bunch of guys who have been here four and five years who have really been through it since they've been here," Kingsbury said. "Some ups and downs and have fought and fought. And you're seeing some of the resolve in the way this team plays. And it's led by that group.

"We're obviously playing a great team, but I want to make sure they have a great senior day and we play as well as we can as a team."

The Red Raiders have won two of the past three meetings against their in-state rival as Texas Tech secured a 48-45 victory in 2015 and a 27-23 win a year ago. Texas Tech had not previously won back-to-back games in Austin in school history.

The Red Raiders will be looking for its first win over Texas at home since the thrilling 39-33 victory in 2008. The Longhorns were the top-ranked team in the country before Graham Harrell found Michael Crabtree on a 28-yard touchdown strike with 1 second remaining.

Texas Tech Tech will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of that team this weekend.

Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 2171 16 2 145.3
S. Ehlinger 183/285 2171 16 2
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 184 1 1 108.1
S. Buechele 20/34 184 1 1
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
T. Watson 1/1 21 0 0
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
J. Heard 1/1 11 0 0
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 10 1 0 204.7
L. Humphrey 2/3 10 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 485 2
K. Ingram 90 485 2 31
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 426 3
T. Watson 108 426 3 16
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 329 9
S. Ehlinger 97 329 9 15
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 138 0
D. Young 36 138 0 30
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 1
L. Humphrey 6 25 1 11
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
S. Buechele 5 11 0 12
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
De. Duvernay 1 10 0 10
K. Porter 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
K. Porter 1 2 1 2
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
D. Jamison 2 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 788 5
L. Humphrey 55 788 5 47
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 675 5
C. Johnson 50 675 5 45
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 337 2
De. Duvernay 27 337 2 48
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 211 1
A. Beck 21 211 1 36
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 116 3
T. Watson 15 116 3 32
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 71 1
K. Ingram 14 71 1 22
J. Moore 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 1
J. Moore 7 53 1 27
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
S. Ehlinger 4 43 0 21
B. Eagles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
B. Eagles 1 35 0 35
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Heard 3 29 0 17
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Brewer 2 19 0 13
K. Porter 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
K. Porter 3 10 0 7
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Burt 1 9 0 9
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 2 0
D. Jamison 3 2 0 17
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Roach 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 0-0 0.0 1
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 0-0 0.0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Jones 0-0 0.0 2
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
C. Sterns 0-0 0.0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 2638 17 7 150.1
A. Bowman 227/327 2638 17 7
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 627 4 4 132.3
J. Duffey 48/80 627 4 4
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 61 0 0 111.2
M. Carter 6/10 61 0 0
C. Garrett 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 44 1 0 799.6
C. Garrett 1/1 44 1 0
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 10 0 0 92.0
S. Collins 1/2 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 346 8
T. Henry 85 346 8 23
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 297 4
J. Duffey 52 297 4 38
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 255 5
D. Felton 49 255 5 34
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 191 3
D. Ward 44 191 3 32
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 137 1
T. King 35 137 1 18
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 105 3
S. Thompson 25 105 3 21
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
K. Carter 3 28 0 14
M. Reed 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
M. Reed 5 11 0 5
C. Garrett 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Garrett 2 9 0 6
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
M. Carter 5 5 0 13
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Bowman 1 4 0 4
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Wesley 1 -2 0 0
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -26 1
A. Bowman 29 -26 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 1176 7
A. Wesley 70 1176 7 66
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 615 3
J. High 47 615 3 62
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 470 5
T. Vasher 34 470 5 37
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 238 1
K. Carter 26 238 1 25
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 215 1
S. Collins 22 215 1 31
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 143 1
T. Henry 21 143 1 17
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 143 1
Z. Austin 17 143 1 20
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 120 1
D. Ward 15 120 1 45
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 1
D. Bowman 10 90 1 17
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 35 0
T. King 7 35 0 11
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
D. Rigdon 3 29 0 10
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Felton 3 14 0 9
C. Leggett 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Leggett 1 12 0 12
D. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Thompson 1 11 0 11
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
S. Thompson 2 10 0 12
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Bowman 1 10 0 10
C. Killian 40 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Killian 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
V. Dorsey 0-0 0.0 3
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Coleman III 0-0 0.0 1
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Brooks 0-0 0.0 1
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
A. Frye 0-0 0.0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/13 48/48
C. Hatfield 12/13 0 48/48 84
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores