No. 25 Boise State aims for 6th straight win

  • Nov 13, 2018

A week ago, Boise State senior quarterback Brett Rypien spoke hopefully about a "storybook ending" to the No. 25 Broncos' season.

With one giant slain, the possibility remains.

Rypien set Mountain West career records for passing yards and pass completions in Boise State's 24-17 home victory over then-No. 23 Fresno State last Friday, the opener of a three-game stretch critical to the Broncos' chances of repeating as the Mountain West Mountain division champion.

Next up, New Mexico.

Boise State (8-2, 5-1) will take a five-game winning streak into a meeting against New Mexico (4-7, 1-5) on Friday night, and a victory would assure the Broncos of winner-take-all game for the division title at home against No. 23 Utah State (9-1, 6-0) next week, regardless of the Aggies' result at Colorado State on Saturday.

"We all know what our goal is," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. "We want to play in that championship game.

"It's time to finish the season. Every year you have to find a way to win your division. A lot of work goes into where we are right now. It's a chance to finish it (and) finish it right. It starts at New Mexico."

Boise State has won two of the five championship games since the league went to a two-division format in 2013, and the Broncos had to overcome a 17-3 third-quarter deficit to beat Fresno State in the first do-or-die game last week.

No one played a bigger role than Rypien, who had 269 yards passing with one touchdown and an interception and rushed for 30 yards. His 49-yard touchdown pass to freshman Khalil Shakir with 9:22 remaining in the fourth quarter broke a tie at 17.

"He stepped up and guys are barreling down on him," Harsin said. "He was able to deliver a perfect ball in that situation. You think about all that going on, and you can deliver a perfect throw like that in a tight ball game, that's a lot of hard work."

Rypien passed former San Diego State quarterback Ryan Lindley's league record for career passing yards with a 41-yard completion on the first play of the San Diego State game and has 12,924 yards. Rypien, whose father, Mark, was a long-time NFL player, has 981 completions.

Halfback Alex Mattison rushed for a season-high 144 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries last week and has 870 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing this season. He has 369 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the last three games, when he also has caught eight passes for 55 yards.

"The running game, it takes everyone to go out there and do it," Harsin said. "I thought he elevated his game."

Wide receivers Sean Modster and A.J. Richardson have been Rypien's primary targets, combining for 94 receptions, 1,442 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite the five-game winning streak following early losses to Oklahoma State and San Diego State, Harsin did not want to go there when asked if his team has hit its stride.

"Some teams are doing that right now, the really good teams," he said. "We just haven't had that. There are some simple things we can execute better."

A home loss to New Mexico in 2015 helped derail the Broncos' chances of winning the division that season, a defeat Harsin said "still stings" and can serve as motivation for this week.

The Lobos have lost five straight since beating UNLV 50-14 in the conference opener and have had trouble with the cream of the conference, losing 38-7 to Fresno State and 61-19 to Utah State. Air Force had 623 yards total offense, 478 rushing, in a 42-24 victory last week.

The Lobos have given up an average of 482 yards a game this season, ranked 119th of the 129 FBS schools, although the defense has been opportunistic the last two weeks while recovering three fumbles and returned one for a touchdown in each.

"At some point, something good has to happen for us," coach Bob Davie told reporters. "We just have to continue to accept the challenge and fight to get better, and just win a game."

Boise State has averaged 43.0 points and undefeated in four games at New Mexico, scoring 60 points in 2014 and 49 in 2016.

Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 3048 25 7 159.8
B. Rypien 246/357 3048 25 7
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 67 1 1 143.6
C. Cord 6/9 67 1 1
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
J. Henderson 1/1 14 0 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 142.0
K. Shakir 2/2 10 0 0
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
205 870 12
A. Mattison 205 870 12 35
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 163 2
J. Hightower 8 163 2 88
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 133 1
A. Van Buren 27 133 1 23
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 113 0
R. Mahone 27 113 0 12
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 109 1
C. Cord 8 109 1 44
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 70 1
K. Shakir 14 70 1 28
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
S. Seibold 7 35 0 10
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
J. Henderson 5 29 0 14
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 27 0
C. Thomas 2 27 0 29
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 8 0
B. Rypien 60 8 0 15
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
G. Collingham 1 4 1 4
R. Kafentzis 20 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Kafentzis 1 0 0 0
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
H. Hoggarth 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 723 4
S. Modster 50 723 4 54
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 719 8
A. Richardson 44 719 8 74
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 496 6
J. Hightower 30 496 6 67
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 407 3
C. Thomas 31 407 3 53
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 189 2
A. Butler 23 189 2 24
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 170 1
K. Shakir 16 170 1 49
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 121 0
A. Mattison 21 121 0 17
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 91 1
J. Bates 7 91 1 24
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 81 0
R. Mahone 11 81 0 10
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 66 1
C. Blakley 14 66 1 12
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
G. Collingham 4 57 0 26
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
O. Evans 2 12 0 11
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Pistone 1 4 0 4
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Seibold 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
T. Lashley 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Lashley 0-0 0.0 1
T. Horton 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Horton 0-0 0.0 1
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/12 47/47
H. Hoggarth 8/12 0 47/47 71
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
J. Velazquez 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.4% 1311 13 11 131.0
S. Jones 93/171 1311 13 11
T. Tuioti 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.8% 439 5 2 170.6
T. Tuioti 24/43 439 5 2
C. Gerhart 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 235 3 2 120.6
C. Gerhart 25/42 235 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Owens 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
160 628 6
T. Owens 160 628 6 29
Z. Shuler 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 220 3
Z. Shuler 45 220 3 67
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 213 0
S. Jones 61 213 0 32
A. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 185 4
A. Davis 51 185 4 16
D. Vigilant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 159 1
D. Vigilant 35 159 1 24
T. Tuioti 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 100 1
T. Tuioti 15 100 1 28
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
E. Lilly 7 57 0 25
M. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
M. Gray 7 23 0 8
E. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
E. Harris 3 17 0 10
C. Gerhart 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 16 1
C. Gerhart 27 16 1 12
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Griffin IV 1 9 0 9
P. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
P. Reed 6 9 0 7
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Hall 1 6 0 6
J. Jones 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
J. Jones 3 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hart-Johnson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 430 5
D. Hart-Johnson 29 430 5 44
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 375 5
E. Lilly 21 375 5 74
A. Umeh 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 316 2
A. Umeh 16 316 2 56
P. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 176 2
P. Reed 5 176 2 79
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 169 0
J. Griffin IV 20 169 0 34
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 3
M. Williams 12 129 3 33
E. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 96 1
E. Harris 8 96 1 33
A. Somoye 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 1
A. Somoye 6 85 1 31
A. Molina 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 0
A. Molina 3 49 0 33
T. Owens 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 1
T. Owens 6 42 1 31
Q. Drennan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
Q. Drennan 1 40 0 40
B. Dickey 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 39 1
B. Dickey 6 39 1 13
D. Vigilant 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
D. Vigilant 3 31 0 24
Z. Shuler 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
Z. Shuler 3 5 0 5
J. Jones, Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Jones, Jr. 1 3 0 3
A. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
A. Davis 2 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Parker 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
B. Parker 4-3 0.0 1
D. Ross 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Ross 0-0 0.0 1
J. Burrell 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Burrell 0-0 0.0 1
S. Barnwell, Jr. 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Barnwell, Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
M. Hayes 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Hayes 0-0 0.0 2
E. Tohi 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
E. Tohi 0-0 0.0 2
D. Rogers 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Rogers 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 32/37
A. Shelley 6/6 0 32/37 50
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
