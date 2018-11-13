Drive Chart
No. 4 Michigan hopes to avoid trap vs. Indiana

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 13, 2018

The answer will be obvious from players and coaches on No. 4 Michigan, but the question directed toward the Wolverines will be just as apparent going into a Big 10 battle with Indiana on Saturday.

Is this a trap game for Michigan?

One step away from finally getting to fully focus on archival Ohio State and what will be a matchup in Columbus with likely everything at stake on Nov. 24, Michigan has one last hurdle to clear before the showdown against the Buckeyes.

Indiana will come to Ann Arbor for a 4 p.m. kickoff, and believe it or not, the Hoosiers are a team that have given Michigan some trouble in recent years despite the fact Michigan has beaten Indiana the past 22 times the teams have met.

Two of the last three years, Michigan and Indiana have gone to overtime. In 2016, Indiana played Michigan tough in Ann Arbor, holding a 7-3 lead at halftime before ultimately succumbing, 20-10.

"They score a lot of points and they're really good on defense," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "They've always just been tough games with them. Two overtime games and a 20-10 game here in 2016. I've always just looked at them as a really tough opponent. They attack, they throw the ball downfield and have backs that run hard. They've always had a good line. Defensively, we feel like we know what they do, but they're really good at covering up problems."

Naturally, Michigan is saying all the right things about how it is focused solely on the Hoosiers.

It will be the home finale for the Wolverines, who are on a nine-game winning streak following a season-opening loss at Notre Dame.

Michigan sits atop the Big 10 East standings with a 7-0 conference, one game ahead of Ohio State.

There's a possibility that Michigan can clinch its first ever trip to the Big 10 title game, but that will require Ohio State beating Maryland.

Otherwise, no matter what, a trip to the Big 10 title game will come down to the contest in Columbus.

But Michigan is playing for more than just a conference title, as winning out would likely put the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff.

All that separates Michigan from a playoff berth is Indiana, Ohio State and a potential rematch with Northwestern in the Big 10 title game.

That is why staying focused and beating the Hoosiers is still important.

Indiana is coming off a 34-32 home win over Maryland on Saturday, which snapped a four-game losing streak after the Hoosiers started the season 5-1.

Indiana will need to win one of its last two games, against Michigan or in the season-final against rival Purdue, to become bowl eligible.

Indiana does have some playmakers that can test Michigan's stingy defense, which once again is one of the country's best.

Indiana sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this year, while freshman running back Stevie Scott has rushed for 894 yards and eight touchdowns on 178 carries.

But facing the vaunted Michigan defense might the biggest challenge Indiana has faced this year.

"They obviously are very, very talented and they play a lot of types of coverages that we need to have answers for," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "They do a lot of different things. (Defensive coordinator Don) Brown is as good as it gets. He does a phenomenal job and their players respond to him, and they play their tails off. They're so fast and physical, and he's got them rolling."

The last time Indiana beat Michigan was in 1987.

Michigan leads the all-time series, 57-9.

"We know what they've accomplished this year," Allen said of Michigan. "They're playing at a high level and Coach Harbaugh's got them doing a lot of great things. So great opportunity, great challenge for the Hoosiers this weekend."

Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 2335 17 11 131.1
P. Ramsey 243/361 2335 17 11
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 219 1 0 125.6
M. Penix Jr. 21/34 219 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
178 894 8
S. Scott 178 894 8 45
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 266 4
P. Ramsey 97 266 4 35
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 145 2
R. Walker Jr. 29 145 2 30
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 83 0
R. Taylor 15 83 0 32
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 0
W. Philyor 5 68 0 29
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
M. Penix Jr. 7 45 0 13
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
M. Majette 10 25 0 14
M. Fiacable 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Fiacable 2 17 0 18
C. Gest 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
C. Gest 5 17 0 6
C. Nelson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Nelson 2 5 0 3
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Harris II 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 425 6
D. Hale 31 425 6 43
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 381 3
N. Westbrook 30 381 3 38
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 348 2
T. Fryfogle 26 348 2 37
L. Timian 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 323 0
L. Timian 35 323 0 28
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 303 2
J. Harris II 34 303 2 30
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 235 1
W. Philyor 23 235 1 65
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 148 2
P. Hendershot 13 148 2 32
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 144 0
R. Taylor 26 144 0 13
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 81 1
M. Majette 18 81 1 17
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 72 1
S. Scott 14 72 1 19
M. Bjorson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
M. Bjorson 5 53 0 22
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
A. Dorris 4 16 0 8
R. Brookins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
R. Brookins 4 15 0 8
C. Gest 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Gest 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Bryant 3-0 0.0 1
Ca. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ca. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
I. James 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. James 0-0 0.0 1
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Crawford 0-0 0.0 1
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Allen 0-0 0.0 1
Ja. Johnson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 0-0 0.0 3
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Matthews 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/15 27/28
L. Justus 13/15 0 27/28 66
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 1927 17 3 160.3
S. Patterson 152/227 1927 17 3
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 126 2 0 167.9
D. McCaffrey 8/15 126 2 0
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
G. Perry 1/1 12 0 0
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
B. Peters 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 1005 9
K. Higdon 188 1005 9 67
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 326 4
C. Evans 56 326 4 61
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 281 1
T. Wilson 46 281 1 28
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 187 2
S. Patterson 51 187 2 81
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 99 1
D. McCaffrey 10 99 1 44
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 68 6
B. Mason 26 68 6 6
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
O. Samuels 13 66 0 18
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
D. Peoples-Jones 3 37 0 25
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Thomas 1 11 0 11
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
O. Martin 1 11 0 11
J. Hewlett 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Hewlett 1 5 0 5
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
B. Edwards 3 4 0 4
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
W. Hart 1 -11 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 447 7
D. Peoples-Jones 30 447 7 79
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 429 4
N. Collins 26 429 4 52
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 392 2
Z. Gentry 28 392 2 32
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 121 1
O. Martin 10 121 1 21
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 119 0
G. Perry 16 119 0 16
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 113 0
C. Evans 13 113 0 24
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
N. Eubanks 5 108 0 28
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 1
S. McKeon 11 108 1 17
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
K. Higdon 5 36 0 15
J. McCurry 43 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
J. McCurry 2 33 1 18
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
T. Wilson 4 28 0 11
J. Wangler 5 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
J. Wangler 2 16 1 9
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Mason 1 15 0 15
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Thomas 2 5 0 5
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
O. Samuels 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Watson 0-0 0.0 3
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Metellus 0-0 0.0 3
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Furbush 0-0 0.0 1
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Long 0-0 0.0 1
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Hill 0-0 0.0 1
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/16 45/46
Q. Nordin 11/16 0 45/46 78
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores