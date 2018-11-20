Drive Chart
SC
CLEM

No. 2 Clemson seeks perfect ending to regular season vs. South Carolina

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 20, 2018

Clemson will attempt to put a punctuation mark on a perfect regular Saturday night when the unbeaten and second-ranked Tigers play host to rival South Carolina.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team enters the game 11-0 and assured of a spot in its fourth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game. But a win against the Gamecocks would not only be the Tigers' fifth in a row in the series, but also make Swinney's 2018 team the second in school history to be 12-0.

"How many 12-0 teams have there been at any program?" Swinney asked. "It's hard to win. Just look around college football; it's hard to win week in and week out."

"I have such great respect for this team and how they've played from a totality standpoint in these previous 11 games. They have had this incredible will to win and incredible will to prepare."

While Clemson's 1981 national championship team finished 11-0, the only other team in school history to be 12-0 was Swinney's 2015 team. That team started the season 14-0 before falling to Alabama, 45-40, in the national championship game.

Saturday's annual Palmetto Bowl is one of the top rivalries in college football, enhanced in its status because there are no professional teams in the state.

"This is what it's all about," Swinney said. "It's like a one-game season. It's a game that's more personal. You live with it every single day and it has a little juice to it."

The intensity isn't lost on third-year South Carolina coach Will Muschamp.

"It's a passionate game and very important to our state," Muschamp said. "One of the great rivalries in college football."

Muschamp's team is 6-4 and bowl eligible for a third straight year, but knows it faces a monumental task, particularly in attempting to handle the Tigers' defensive front of Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.

"Defensively it's the same front four we've faced for three years," Muschamp said. "They're very talented players and (defensive coordinator) Brent (Venables) does a good job of mixing things up with those guys."

The game will mark Muschamp's first up-close look at Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but he's impressed by what he's seen on video.

"Trevor Lawrence can make all the throws," Muschamp said. "A tremendous arm talent. They've given him the whole playbook and he's really done a good job taking care of the football, making explosive plays down the field, getting them in the right stuff."

Lawrence has 21 touchdown passes -- the most among freshman quarterbacks in the FBS.

Sophomore running back Travis Etienne leads a productive four-player running back group for Clemson that averages 8.04 yards per carry.

"Etienne is a guy I've been really impressed with really strong lower body and he has big-time speed," Muschamp said. "Travis is a guy that really catches your eye and he's made a lot of big plays for them. Their run game has been remarkably better from a year ago."

The big question for Clemson's offense is the medical status of graduate receiver Hunter Renfrow, who missed the second half of last week's win over Duke with a head injury. He's listed as day-to-day.

South Carolina is led by junior quarterback Jake Bentley, who has passed for more than 2,200 yards with 19 touchdowns. He has three of the Southeastern Conference's top receivers at his disposal, led by Bryan Edwards and Deebo Samuel, who have six touchdown receptions apiece.

"Bentley has got a great arm," Swinney said. "He's accurate and he's playing with a lot more confidence.

Swinney is expecting more than a four-quarter battle in the annual rivalry showdown, which he compares to the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. Swinney played and coached at Alabama before joining the Clemson staff 16 years ago.

"I find it hard to believe that there are any rivalries better than the two I've been a part of," Swinney said. "The two states are similar. You've got to be (a fan) of one or the other. It has an intensity that kind of consumes the state and carries over into the offseason.

"The biggest difference is we're not in the same conference, like Alabama and Auburn are. That's the only layer we don't have."

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
South Carolina 6-4 -----
2 Clemson 11-0 -----
O/U 58.5, CLEM -26.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 2244 19 9 150.8
J. Bentley 177/272 2244 19 9
M. Scarnecchia 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 353 4 0 140.9
M. Scarnecchia 29/51 353 4 0
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 539.2
D. Samuel 1/1 13 1 0
J. Urich 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
J. Urich 1/1 9 0 0
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 1 0 0 54.2
D. Joyner 1/2 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 498 4
R. Dowdle 100 498 4 30
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 319 4
T. Williams 66 319 4 27
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 294 2
A. Turner 46 294 2 30
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 245 2
M. Denson 49 245 2 69
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 124 2
J. Bentley 51 124 2 22
D. Fenwick 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 112 1
D. Fenwick 17 112 1 37
S. Carroll 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 46 0
S. Carroll 4 46 0 28
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
D. Samuel 8 26 0 11
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
D. Joyner 3 24 0 11
J. Urich 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Urich 1 14 0 14
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Charlton 1 5 0 4
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Vann 1 5 0 5
B. Hart 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Hart 1 5 0 5
M. Scarnecchia 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
M. Scarnecchia 5 -14 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 659 6
B. Edwards 42 659 6 75
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 639 6
D. Samuel 48 639 6 89
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 488 3
S. Smith 30 488 3 53
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 152 0
T. Williams 9 152 0 50
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 111 1
R. Dowdle 11 111 1 22
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 104 1
J. Vann 16 104 1 16
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 94 0
K. Crosby 10 94 0 18
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 81 1
K. Pollard 12 81 1 13
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 2
A. Turner 8 75 2 21
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 1
C. Dawkins 6 60 1 33
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 1
K. Markway 3 53 1 27
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
O. Smith 3 25 0 11
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 1
J. August 4 24 1 12
R. Davis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
R. Davis 2 23 1 27
B. Hart 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Hart 1 13 0 13
W. Register 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
W. Register 1 9 0 9
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Denson 2 9 0 8
E. Hinson 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
E. Hinson 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
R. Fenton 0-0 0.0 3
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Greene 0-0 0.0 1
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Mukuamu 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/15 36/37
P. White 13/15 0 36/37 75
A. Woznick 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Woznick 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 2095 21 4 154.2
T. Lawrence 173/266 2095 21 4
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 461 2 1 146.9
K. Bryant 36/54 461 2 1
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 442 5 3 162.5
C. Brice 32/49 442 5 3
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
H. Renfrow 1/2 2 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Rodgers 0/1 0 0 0
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 1157 17
T. Etienne 136 1157 17 70
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 493 4
L. Dixon 47 493 4 65
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 399 3
A. Choice 54 399 3 64
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 316 5
T. Feaster 57 316 5 70
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 130 2
K. Bryant 30 130 2 35
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 84 1
T. Lawrence 40 84 1 19
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
D. Rencher 11 51 0 15
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
D. Kendrick 5 36 0 25
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 35 0
C. Brice 12 35 0 17
T. Thomason 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
T. Thomason 3 16 0 7
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
R. Mac Lain 3 7 0 3
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
B. Batson 2 6 0 4
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Rodgers 1 5 0 5
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
G. Williams 1 2 1 2
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
D. Lawrence 1 2 1 2
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Wilkins 1 1 1 1
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Swinney 1 0 0 0
M. Hyatt 75 T
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Hyatt 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 624 7
T. Higgins 43 624 7 64
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 571 6
J. Ross 29 571 6 59
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 501 4
A. Rodgers 42 501 4 68
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 392 1
H. Renfrow 36 392 1 40
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 165 3
D. Overton 12 165 3 61
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 162 0
D. Kendrick 10 162 0 38
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 1
T. Thompson 13 133 1 21
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 2
T. Chase 10 84 2 20
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
C. Powell 5 63 0 42
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 56 1
T. Etienne 9 56 1 24
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
B. Galloway 5 52 1 20
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 1
M. Richard 6 50 1 17
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
L. Dixon 1 41 0 41
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
Ca. Smith 3 34 0 17
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 32 0
T. Feaster 6 32 0 9
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 1
W. Swinney 6 28 1 8
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Chalk 2 21 0 15
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Mullen 1 17 0 17
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Williams 1 4 0 4
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Choice 1 3 0 3
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 0
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
T. Lawrence 1 -12 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 6-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Muse 0-0 0.0 2
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 0-0 0.0 1
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Lamar 0-0 0.0 1
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Simmons 0-0 0.0 1
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 54/54
G. Huegel 9/12 0 54/54 81
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
Al. Spence 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
