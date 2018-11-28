Drive Chart
No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia to lock horns again

  • Nov 28, 2018

It has been nearly 11 months since the 2017 national championship, yet a lot has changed with Alabama and Georgia ahead of the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta.

The coaches are still at their respective schools, and the teams are still at the top of the SEC. But the personalities of the teams are different.

No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) looks like it's completely embraced the Crimson Tide persona, running the ball and playing strong defense while finishing atop the SEC East for the second straight year. The Bulldogs are ranked 13th nationally in scoring offense (40.1 points) and 10th in scoring defense (17.2).

"Georgia is one of the most complete teams in the country," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "They haven't really like dramatically changed. I think they've made a lot of improvement. I think their efficiency on offense has been very good all year long.

"Defensively, their scheme has not changed a lot, but some of their players have. They still have really, really good players and they play well together. They're well coached. Nothing easy against them."

No. 1 Alabama (12-0, 8-0 SEC), has new coordinators and six new assistant coaches overall, plus a different run-pass-option offense that's geared toward taking advantage of sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's skills.

Georgia fans were introduced to the Heisman Trophy frontrunner last year, as he came off the bench to lead the Crimson Tide's comeback in the 26-23 overtime title game.

"Quarterback play and third down conversions and protecting the ball and not turning the ball over a lot. Those are similarities," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Both got good set of backs, good set of receivers. Both teams are scoring points.

"The biggest difference is they play better defense, obviously, than we have."

There are two spotlight matchups with this game that can't be ignored, the first being the sophomore quarterbacks.

Jake Fromm, who flipped his commitment from Alabama to Georgia in March 2016, is 23-3 as a starter and his completion percentage of 69.1 percent is on pace to set a school record (67.9 Hunter Mason in 2014). He's 161-for-233 for 2,236 yards, with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions for a season passer rating of 179.4.

That rating is third in the league behind Alabama quarterbacks Tagovailoa (212.5) and Jalen Hurts (204.5). The former is 189-for 269 (70.3 percent), for 3,189 yards, with 36 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The touchdowns are already a single-season school record, while the passer rating is on pace to set an NCAA record.

"He's got an elite arm talent," Smart said about Tagovailoa. "He's really fast. He's got really good wide receivers around him. He's got powerful backs, and he's got a talented tight end and a great offensive line, and he knows where to go with the ball. He's got great vision downfield. He's got the ability to look off safeties. He can throw the touch pass. He can throw bullets. He's really good at the RPO game. And then on top of all that, he can run.

"So he's a lot to take in."

The other major matchup is Alabama's run defense against Georgia's ground game.

The Crimson Tide went from giving up 115-plus rushing yards against five straight opponents during the first half of the season, to 70 yards against Missouri, 31 at Tennessee, 12 at LSU and 44 against Mississippi State.

Auburn managed 130 last week but averaged 3.0 yards per carry with the longest gain 9 yards.

Meanwhile, Georgia seemed to find its niche after losing at LSU 36-16. Sophomore running back D'Andre Swift has topped 100 rushing yards in four of the last five games, and along with Elijah Holyfield hoping to match Nick Chubb and Sony Michel as the Bulldogs' second 1,000-yard tandem in as many years.

"We kind of refocused on ourselves and went back to the basics and went back to work, and ever since then we've been clicking a little bit higher," said Holyfield, who has 896 rushing yards while Swift has 962. "I think it's come from a lot of guys getting more experience, and everybody just kind of figuring each other out and playing together better."

The Crimson Tide is second nationally in scoring offense (49 points per game) and third in scoring defense (13.8). Alabama has made tremendous strides and shut out LSU and Mississippi State, when they were ranked No. 3 and 16, respectively.

Statistically, the Crimson Tide appears to have an advantage most categories but special teams.

However, the Bulldogs will be playing close to home, knowing that they almost certainly have to win to make the College Football Playoff, and there's that whole thing about getting another shot to the team it lost to 26-23 in overtime.

It's a factor that both teams have been playing down.

"Last year's last year," Tagovailoa said. "I'm just worried about what we can do as a team this year."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 3189 36 2 212.5
T. Tagovailoa 189/269 3189 36 2
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 673 7 2 204.5
J. Hurts 43/58 673 7 2
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 123 1 0 143.3
M. Jones 5/13 123 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 719 7
D. Harris 117 719 7 73
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 664 4
N. Harris 98 664 4 32
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 412 9
J. Jacobs 86 412 9 18
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 272 2
B. Robinson Jr. 63 272 2 20
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 211 5
T. Tagovailoa 45 211 5 44
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 139 1
J. Hurts 29 139 1 27
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
J. Ford 7 37 0 15
R. Clark 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
R. Clark 10 33 0 7
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
M. Jones 2 -6 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 1079 11
J. Jeudy 56 1079 11 81
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 675 10
H. Ruggs III 39 675 10 57
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 613 7
I. Smith Jr. 35 613 7 76
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 498 5
D. Smith 27 498 5 57
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 177 0
D. Harris 17 177 0 52
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 2
J. Jacobs 15 171 2 33
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
D. Kief 4 39 1 17
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 2
H. Hentges 3 33 2 23
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Hurts 1 7 0 7
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
N. Harris 3 3 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
X. McKinney 0-0 0.0 2
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Diggs 0-0 0.0 1
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Jennings 0-0 0.0 1
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thompson 0-0 0.0 2
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
S. Smith 0-0 0.0 3
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Wilson 0-0 0.0 2
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Carter 0-0 0.0 2
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/16 63/68
J. Bulovas 12/16 0 63/68 99
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 8/11
A. Jones 1/2 0 8/11 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 2236 24 5 179.4
J. Fromm 161/233 2236 24 5
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 328 4 0 178.3
J. Fields 27/38 328 4 0
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 88 0 0 153.9
M. Downing 8/10 88 0 0
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 962 9
D. Swift 139 962 9 83
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 896 7
E. Holyfield 133 896 7 66
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 284 2
J. Cook 41 284 2 36
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 278 3
B. Herrien 46 278 3 24
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 260 4
J. Fields 39 260 4 47
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 129 2
T. Simmons 4 129 2 56
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 109 1
D. Robertson 4 109 1 72
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 69 0
J. Stanley 3 69 0 34
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 64 0
P. Hudson 15 64 0 11
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
M. Hardman 5 36 0 30
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
I. Donald-McIntyre 6 22 0 7
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Crumpton 1 12 0 12
W. Erdman 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
W. Erdman 2 9 0 7
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Jackson 1 6 0 6
L. Tidwell 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
L. Tidwell 3 6 0 5
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
M. Downing 4 6 0 7
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Blankenship 1 -2 0 0
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -20 0
J. Fromm 32 -20 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 519 6
M. Hardman 32 519 6 59
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 450 8
R. Ridley 34 450 8 35
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 350 5
J. Holloman 21 350 5 65
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 346 2
I. Nauta 25 346 2 54
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 316 3
T. Godwin 17 316 3 75
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 204 1
D. Swift 21 204 1 35
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 130 2
T. Simmons 8 130 2 71
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 109 0
C. Woerner 7 109 0 35
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
J. Cook 7 82 0 24
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
T. Blount 3 39 0 19
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
E. Holyfield 4 36 0 24
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
B. Herrien 6 22 0 13
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
A. Crumpton 5 21 0 12
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
P. Hudson 1 15 0 15
J. Harris 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Harris 1 12 0 12
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Stanley 1 9 1 9
L. Ford 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Ford 1 4 0 4
W. Erdman 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
W. Erdman 1 -2 0 0
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -10 0
J. Fields 1 -10 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 0-0 0.0 2
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Crowder 0-0 0.0 2
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reed 0-0 0.0 1
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. McGhee 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
19/22 58/58
R. Blankenship 19/22 0 58/58 115
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
