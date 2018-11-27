Drive Chart
FRESNO
BOISE

No. 22 Boise State hosts No. 25 Fresno State in Mountain West title game

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 27, 2018

Here we go again.

In a rivalry that has come to represent the gold standard in Mountain West, No. 22 Boise State and No. 25 Fresno State will meet for the fourth time in the last two seasons when they play in the league championship game Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

Fresno State had made four appearances in the league title game in the six seasons since the league adopted a two-division format in 2013 and the Broncos have made three.

Led by the record-setting tandem of quarterback Brett Rypien and halfback Alexander Mattison, Boise State has won the last two matches between the two, including a 17-14 victory in the championship game a year ago. As in that game, the Broncos will have the blue-field advantage.

"We know who we are playing against and what a challenge it brings. It's just about preparation," said Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who has returned the program to prominence in his two seasons.

"You have to peak at the right time, and that's at kickoff. It's a great opportunity for us to go and compete against what has been for a long time been one of the elite teams in this conference."

The winner could be in line for the guaranteed Group of Five berth in one of the top six bowl games if No. 8 Central Florida falters in the American Athletic title game against Memphis earlier Saturday, but neither coach would take that bait.

"There's nothing we can do other than get ourselves ready for this one," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.

Boise State (10-2, 7-1 in league play) has won seven straight games after losing at Oklahoma State and at home to San Diego State including three must-win games to get this far, starting with a 24-17 victory over the Bulldogs on Nov. 9.

A 33-24 victory over Utah State at home last week was the clincher, a victory that gave the Broncos' their 16th 10-win season since they joined Division I in 1996.

Fresno State (10-2, 7-1) has won nine of 10 since losing at Minnesota, and it clinched the Pacific Division title with a victory over San Diego State on Nov. 17.

"We know them. Nothing but high praises for that team," Harsin said about second straight meeting in the championship game.

"That means that they've played well (and) we've played well enough to put ourselves in this position. We have to take care of Fresno, but we have to take care of us. This is a great challenge for us again."

The teams also played twice in 2014, with Boise State winning the title game at home 28-14.

Each team has benefitted from strong quarterback play this season.

Senior Rypien has completed 286-of-416 passes for 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he is ranked No. 11 in the FBS in passing efficiency. He set Mountain West career records for passing yards completions in the earlier victory over Fresno State, and he had his league-record 21st 300-yard passing with 310 against Utah State.

"I've had a great four years here," Rypien said after the Fresno State game.

Fresno State senior Marcus McMaryion has completed 258-of-366 passes for 24 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he is ranked No. 7 in passing efficiency.

The first meeting this season turned in the second half, after the Bulldogs took a 17-3 lead with a touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter.

Boise State put together consecutive touchdown drives of 70-, 59- and 83-yards for a 24-17 lead, with Mattison rushing for 75 of his game-high 148 yards and two touchdowns on those possessions.

The Bulldogs' last two drives ended with a blocked field goal and a fourth-down incompletion after they reached the Boise State 23-yard line with 1:18 remaining.

"They have a very good offensive line, and their back (Mattison) is really physical and talented," Tedford said. "Saying you are going to stop it is easier said than done."

Junior Mattison had a season-high 200 yards against Utah State and has rushed for 714 yards and nine touchdowns in the last five games. He has 1,215 yards and rushing and is tied for fifth in the FBS with 16 rushing touchdowns.

"He's definitely taken on a big load this last month and he's been very productive," Harsin said. "His preparation has been very impressive."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Fresno State 10-2 -----
23 Boise State 10-2 -----
O/U 52, BOISE -2.5
,
0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.5% 3283 24 3 165.8
M. McMaryion 258/366 3283 24 3
J. Reyna 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 111 1 0 171.9
J. Reyna 8/12 111 1 0
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
J. Hokit 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 468 7
R. Rivers 91 468 7 76
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 436 6
J. Mims 113 436 6 22
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 249 1
J. Hokit 67 249 1 22
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 213 7
M. McMaryion 61 213 7 26
S. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 131 3
S. Johnson 21 131 3 37
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 130 1
D. O'Neal 36 130 1 26
J. Reyna 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 75 0
J. Reyna 9 75 0 19
R. Harris 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 52 1
R. Harris 5 52 1 27
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 1
D. Grim 7 37 1 14
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
K. Johnson 3 9 0 7
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
Ja. Rice 1 3 0 3
D. Hardaway 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Hardaway 1 1 0 1
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Coleman 2 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
87 1267 8
K. Johnson 87 1267 8 45
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 580 3
Ja. Rice 46 580 3 69
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 402 3
J. Jordan 25 402 3 86
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 286 2
J. Mims 21 286 2 55
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 274 3
R. Rivers 21 274 3 34
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 185 2
D. Grim 15 185 2 33
M. Quick 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 93 0
M. Quick 12 93 0 18
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 66 0
D. O'Neal 9 66 0 31
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
J. Hokit 8 56 0 22
C. Sutton 36 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
C. Sutton 3 42 0 20
K. Riddering 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 3
K. Riddering 6 41 3 10
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
C. Coleman 4 40 0 13
J. Allen 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
J. Allen 5 38 0 13
D. Tangipa 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
D. Tangipa 3 16 1 7
D. Hardaway 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Hardaway 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Tatum III 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Tatum III 0-0 0.0 1
A. Kelly 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
A. Kelly 0-0 0.0 3
M. Bell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
M. Bell 0-0 0.0 3
A. Mosby 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Mosby 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bailey 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bailey 0-0 0.0 1
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Hughes 0-0 0.0 3
J. Allison 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Allison 0-0 0.0 2
W. Free 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Free 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bryant 0-0 0.0 1
M. Walker 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Walker 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Fuller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/19 52/57
A. Fuller 11/19 0 52/57 85
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 3580 29 7 160.7
B. Rypien 286/416 3580 29 7
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 67 1 1 143.6
C. Cord 6/9 67 1 1
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
J. Henderson 1/1 14 0 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 142.0
K. Shakir 2/2 10 0 0
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
262 1215 16
A. Mattison 262 1215 16 59
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 163 2
A. Van Buren 34 163 2 23
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 163 2
J. Hightower 8 163 2 88
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 127 0
R. Mahone 31 127 0 12
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 109 1
C. Cord 8 109 1 44
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 70 1
K. Shakir 14 70 1 28
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 54 0
J. Henderson 8 54 0 14
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
S. Seibold 8 38 0 10
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 27 0
C. Thomas 2 27 0 29
B. Bowens 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Bowens 1 11 0 11
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 6 0
B. Rypien 73 6 0 15
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
G. Collingham 1 4 1 4
R. Kafentzis 20 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Kafentzis 1 0 0 0
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
H. Hoggarth 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 933 7
S. Modster 64 933 7 54
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 804 8
A. Richardson 49 804 8 74
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 519 3
C. Thomas 39 519 3 53
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 496 6
J. Hightower 30 496 6 67
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 204 2
A. Butler 25 204 2 24
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 173 0
A. Mattison 27 173 0 23
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 170 1
K. Shakir 16 170 1 49
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 126 1
J. Bates 9 126 1 30
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 88 1
C. Blakley 16 88 1 16
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 81 0
R. Mahone 11 81 0 10
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
G. Collingham 5 58 1 26
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
O. Evans 2 12 0 11
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Pistone 1 4 0 4
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Seibold 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
T. Lashley 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Lashley 0-0 0.0 1
T. Horton 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Horton 0-0 0.0 1
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/18 56/56
H. Hoggarth 11/18 0 56/56 89
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
J. Velazquez 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores