Outback Bowl: Defensive powers Iowa, Mississippi State meet

  Dec 28, 2018
  • Dec 28, 2018

Two hard-nosed, defensive-minded teams will collide in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., in a Big Ten-SEC matchup between No. 18 Mississippi State and Iowa.

If the defenses play as they did during the regular season, the team that reaches 20 points might just win the game.

Mississippi State (8-4) ranks No. 1 nationally in scoring defense and No. 3 in total defense.

And the good news for the Bulldogs is that their defense will remain intact for the Outback. Three potential first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft -- defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, defensive end Montez Sweat and safety Johnathan Abram -- opted to play rather than skip the game to prepare for their pro careers.

Simmons, a potential top-10 pick, never thought twice about skipping out on his teammates.

"We're ready to take the field one more time," he said. "Just being able to take the field one more time is going to be the best feeling ever, especially with some of those guys who I know are fixing to go off and pursue their dream."

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald wasn't surprised to see his teammates on the other side of the ball stick around for one last college game.

"I like to think that we're a really close-knit kind of brotherhood around here," Fitzgerald said. "I don't think anyone would want to be like, 'Hey, good luck. We're out,' kind of thing."

Fitzgerald, the SEC's career leader in rushing yards by a quarterback, will be tasked with trying to move the ball against Iowa's stingy defense. The Hawkeyes rank No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 6 nationally in rushing defense, and the Bulldogs have the SEC's No. 2 rushing offense.

Iowa (8-4) also is No. 7 in the country in total defense and No. 11 in scoring defense.

Mississippi State's run-oriented offense should be bolstered by the presence of running back Kylin Hill, who missed two games with a lower-body injury. He rushed for 691 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry this season when healthy.

"To get him healthy for the bowl game, I'm excited for him and for us," Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said.

In other words, it's strength vs. strength as Mississippi State's offensive line tries to whip Iowa's defensive front.

"More than anything, it's going to be a physical game," Moorhead said. "You have to be great with fundamentals and technique."

Not many teams moved the ball with success this season against Mississippi State's defense. Iowa's No. 77-ranked offense was plagued by inconsistency and could run into trouble.

"They have some really talented guys," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of Mississippi State's defense. "They play well collectively. You look at their stats and it's been steady. Not many teams have run the ball well on them. They do a good job of taking that away and they get you in third-and-longs.

"Their third-down defense and offense percentages are both pretty healthy and they're good in the red zone on both sides."

Iowa tight end Noah Fant, a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, decided to forgo the bowl, but the Hawkeyes still have Mackey Award-winning tight end T.J. Hockenson, one of their primary weapons, who is considering whether to enter the draft or return for his redshirt junior season in 2019.

Quarterback Nate Stanley has had his moments, including a six-touchdown game, but he doesn't have many reliable targets other than Hockenson and wide receiver Nick Easley.

Iowa likes to run the ball (junior college transfer Mekhi Sargent emerged as the leading ball carrier during the final two games of the year) and use two tight-end formations. Even with Fant gone, the Hawkeyes plan to stick with that plan of attack.

"We'll change our personnel groups a little bit, certainly," Ferentz said. "The percentages will change, but we will still have two tight ends on the field, that won't come out of our playbook, but it might alter our percentages a little bit."

Mississippi State is making its first Outback Bowl appearance and Iowa its sixth in Ferentz's 19 years. The Hawkeyes have lost their last two visits, including a 30-3 blowout defeat against Florida on Jan. 1, 2017.

"The thing that stands out to me, two years ago, was we had a couple critical plays that we couldn't make," Ferentz said. "I think if we make those it was a whole different game. I think the score is totally unrepresentative of the game, but we didn't make the critical plays and Florida did, so we lose."

1234T
18 Miss. State 8-4 -----
Iowa 8-4 -----
IOWA +7, O/U 40.5
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 1615 15 7 121.3
N. Fitzgerald 131/249 1615 15 7
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 458 6 1 190.4
K. Thompson 18/39 458 6 1
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
L. Burnett 1/1 25 0 0
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
J. Mayden 1/2 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
201 1018 12
N. Fitzgerald 201 1018 12 76
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 691 4
K. Hill 105 691 4 52
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 502 3
Ae. Williams 79 502 3 29
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 216 4
K. Thompson 21 216 4 25
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 193 1
N. Gibson 26 193 1 62
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 82 1
D. Lee 19 82 1 13
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
J. Mayden 7 32 0 14
R. Rivers 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
R. Rivers 5 31 0 9
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Burnett 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 389 3
S. Guidry 18 389 3 84
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 385 4
O. Mitchell 24 385 4 84
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 240 2
D. Thomas 17 240 2 44
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 233 1
Ju. Johnson 15 233 1 37
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 164 3
K. Hill 19 164 3 53
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 137 3
Au. Williams 10 137 3 33
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 137 2
K. Mixon 10 137 2 25
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 1
Je. Jackson 9 90 1 24
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 1
Ae. Williams 6 81 1 27
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 0
F. Green 10 74 0 13
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 1
D. Jones 4 66 1 21
D. Jason 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
D. Jason 2 42 0 25
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
N. Gibson 5 36 0 12
B. Cumbest 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Cumbest 1 21 0 21
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Dear 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Cole 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Cole 0-0 0.0 1
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
E. Thompson 0-0 0.0 2
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Smitherman 0-0 0.0 1
J. Abram 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Abram 0-0 0.0 2
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Morgan 0-0 0.0 2
S. Adegoke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Adegoke 0-0 0.0 1
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 0-0 0.0 2
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 40/40
J. Christmann 9/13 0 40/40 67
J. Lawless 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
J. Lawless 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 2638 23 9 135.2
N. Stanley 214/365 2638 23 9
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 83 0 1 124.7
P. Mansell 5/8 83 0 1
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 1 0 311.2
C. Rastetter 2/2 11 1 0
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Petras 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 748 9
M. Sargent 152 748 9 32
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 630 5
T. Young 133 630 5 40
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 341 2
I. Kelly-Martin 92 341 2 19
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 71 0
I. Smith-Marsette 9 71 0 20
H. Geil 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
H. Geil 15 37 0 7
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 1
P. Mansell 8 31 1 13
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 22 1
N. Stanley 32 22 1 13
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
B. Ross 6 20 0 5
T. Wirfs 74 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Wirfs 1 15 0 15
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Groeneweg 2 14 0 11
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
A. Kelly 6 9 0 4
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Cooper 1 9 0 9
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
N. Easley 2 7 0 9
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Hockenson 1 4 1 4
T. Tracy, Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Tracy, Jr. 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 717 6
T. Hockenson 46 717 6 54
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 390 3
N. Easley 44 390 3 23
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 332 2
I. Smith-Marsette 19 332 2 60
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 328 2
B. Smith 25 328 2 30
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 152 1
M. Sargent 16 152 1 48
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 78 0
I. Kelly-Martin 9 78 0 25
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
N. Wieting 2 51 0 30
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
K. Groeneweg 4 47 0 18
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
B. Ross 4 28 0 11
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 1
T. Young 5 26 1 11
T. Tracy, Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Tracy, Jr. 1 22 0 22
D. Dafney 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Dafney 1 19 0 19
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
M. Cooper 3 15 0 7
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
S. Brincks 1 10 1 10
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Ragaini 1 7 0 7
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
A. Kelly 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Gervase 0-0 0.0 3
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0.0 3
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Brents 0-0 0.0 1
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
A. Hooker 0-0 0.0 4
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
G. Stone 0-0 0.0 4
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Welch 0-0 0.0 1
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Moss 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/20 44/44
M. Recinos 15/20 0 44/44 89
C. Shudak 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Shudak 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
